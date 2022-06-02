So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FORESEEN - "OPPRESSION FETISH"

Finnish crossover thrashers have just dropped their first new song in three years, "Oppression Fetish," and it's a whiplash-inducing rager that breathes new life into thrash without fucking with the tried-and-true formula.

AMON AMARTH - "GET IN THE RING"

Viking metal vets Amon Amarth have announced their 12th album, The Great Heathen Army, due August 5 via Metal Blade. The first single is the triumphantly heavy "Get In The Ring," which was written with pro wrestler Erick Redbeard in mind and also stars him in the video.

MASSACRE - "BEHOLD THE SERPENT'S CURSE" (ft. ANDERS ODDEN OF CADAVER) & "THE DUNWICH HORROR"

Kam Lee's latest iteration of Massacre will release their new Mythos EP on July 1 via Nuclear Blast, and the first single is "Behold the Serpent's Curse," which features guest vocalist Anders Odden of Cadaver and is a pretty fiery version of the type of old school death metal that Massacre helped invent. They've also put out B-side "The Dunwich Horror."

INHUMAN CONDITION - "I'M NOW THE MONSTER"

Meanwhile, Inhuman Condition -- which features three former members of Massacre -- have shared another song off their upcoming LP Fearsick, and they do a fine job of recapturing classic Florida death metal too.

PLANET DRUM (MICKEY HART) - "TIDES"

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart's Planet Drum project is releasing its first album in 15 years, In The Groove, on August 5 via 360 productions. The first single is the trippy, otherwordly "Tides." Mickey will be incorporating pieces from the new Planet Drum album on the upcoming Dead & Co tour, and Planet Drum are also playing release shows at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on August 5 & 6.

LA FEMME - “SACATE LA”

La Femme's North American tour starts this weekend and to celebrate they've shared this breezy new single that was inspired by visits to South America and Spain.

BLUE HAWAII - "WHERE IS THE SUN??"

Montreal electronic duo Blue Hawaii are back with this appropriately sunny dance track that's out just in time for their tour.

GENTLY TENDER (EX PALMA VIOLETS) - "LOVE ALL THE POPULATION"

Gently Tender, the band that features ex-Palma Violets members Samuel Thomas Fryer, Pete Mayhew and Will Doyle and The Big Moon’s Celia Archer, will release new album Take Hold Of Your Promise! on August 26. An otherwise folk-rock track, "Love All the Population" takes a gothy turn with Fryer's melodramatic vocals.

FAKE PALMS - "SATELLITE"

Toronto's Fake Palms will release new album Lemons on September 16 via Hand Drawn Dracula. "Satellite" is powered by an infectious, spiky riff. Cool song.

CALEB NICHOLS - "JEROME"

Caleb Nichols will release his new album Ramon on June 24 via Kill Rock Stars. Catchy new song "Jerone" comes with a ghostly video.

PATRICK HOLLAND - NICE TRY" FT JANE PENNY (TOPS)

Montreal-based musician Patrick Holland will release new album You’re The Boss on July 29, 2022 via Sinderlyn. The lightly psychedelic "Nice Try" features harmonies from Jane Penny of TOPS.

JESSICA BOUDREAUX + ADULT MOM - "CRUEL SUMMER" (TAYLOR SWIFT COVER)

"Last year Stevie [Knipe, of Adult Mom] and I connected under not-so-great circumstances, having extremely similar medical diagnoses within a year of each other," Portland's Jessica Boudreaux says. "Talking for the first time was a trip as we compared all our similarities, not just with our recent experiences but also within our personal and professional lives, musical tastes, etc. We share a deep and immense love for pop culture and music and also all things queer. So when I approached them about doing a cover together the decision to go with Cruel Summer came pretty easy as it was among both our favorite Taylor songs. I've been such a huge fan of Adult Mom for a long time." Her new EP, I Think My Heart Loves to Break, is due out June 24.

CAFUNÉ - "TEK IT"

NYC duo Cafuné (Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo) have signed with Elektra Records and released their first song for the label. "Tek It" has a bit of a breezy Cardigans vibe to it, not to mention some vocodering. They'll be on tour with Chvrches this summer.

SAN FERMIN - "TIRED OF LOVING YOU"

San Fermin are back with this new single from Brooklyn's San Fermin. "Tired of Loving You" is elegant, ethereal sophistipop. "'Tired of Loving You' started as a love song called 'Won’t Get Tired of Loving You,'" says founder Ellis Ludwig-Leone. "But I showed it to [vocalist Allen Tate] and he made me write an opposite version where I dropped the 'won’t,' which, as soon as he suggested it, we both were like 'oof, this is heartbreaking.' It ended up being about falling out of love with someone who is really special, and not knowing why."

ASTROLOGER - "DETÉNTE" (FT DON BOLLES OF THE GERMS)

Astrologer will soon be back with a new EP, Legerdemain (R), that follows Legerdemain (L) and will be out later this year via Lolipop Records. The EP features Candy Caballero + Don Bolles from The Germs and this synthpoppy track is the first single. Say the band: "By the time we recorded vocals with Candy, Don, and our pal Brooke from Active Decay, it was a frenzy of creation, with all of us running in and out of the studio to put what ultimately became about 50 harmony vocal tracks! The beginning of the song was bolstered by the avant-garde sound collage contributions Don made. It really took the whole song to a new level."

TIM HEIDECKER & KURT VILE - "SIRENS OF TITAN"

Tim Heidecker has shared "Sirens of Titan," his collaboration with Kurt Vile that's on his forthcoming album, High School. Against a synth-rock slow-burn that brings to mind Don Henley's "Boys of Summer," Tim and Kurt share lead vocals as the reflect on their teenage days, with a ragged, ripping solo from Kurt.

BOAT - "DARK DEPENDENCY"

Seattle indie rock stalwarts BOAT are back with their seventh album, No Plans to Stick the Landing, which will be out June 24 via Magic Marker Records. The album was produced and mixed by the band's Jackson Justice Long and features a whole bunch of cool guests, including Glenn Mercer (The Feelies), LAKE, Karl Blau, Trevor Dickson (The Nightgowns), Pete Stewart (Creeping Weeds), Ethan Jones (Math & Physics Club), Anna Arvan (I Love You Avalanche), Kevin Hairs, Evan Mosher (Awesome) and The Crystal Furs.

WILDER MAKER - "LETTER OF APOLOGY"

NYC band Wilder Maker will release their second album, Male Models, on July 29 via Western Vinyl. Frontman and songwriter Gabriel Birnbaum and bandmates Nick Jost and Sean Mullins got some vocal help on this one from Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Katie Von Schleicher, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors, Ava Luna), Alex Schaaf (Yellow Ostrich), V.V. Lightbody, and Jordan Lee (Mutual Benefit), who all sing lead on tracks. The album's first single, "Letter of Apology," needs no extra vocal help, though, as Gabriel works through an existential crisis with self-deprecating humor and Velvet Underground-style chugging melody. It does feature Von Schleicher on guitar.

NIKKI LANE - "FIRST HIGH"

Alt-country great Nikki Lane has announced her first album in over five years, Denim & Diamonds, which was produced and mixed by Josh Homme, and was made with a band featuring other Queens of the Stone Age members, Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders, Carla Azar of Autolux and Jack White's band, and more. Read more about the excellent lead single "First High" here.

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS - "WHAT IS DELICIOUS? WHO SWARMS?"

Atlanta metalcore/mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys have announced their new album Celebrity Therapist, and you can read more about the totally nuts new single "What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?" here.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - "TRAINING MONTAGE"

The Mountain Goats announced a new album, produced by Bully's Alicia Bognanno, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

