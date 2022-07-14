21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PENCEY SLOE - "THE RUN I. & II." (ft. NEIGE & JUSTIN K. BROADRICK)

French dream pop band Pencey Sloe's sophomore album Neglect comes out August 19 via Prophecy Productions, and new single "The Run I. & II." features two post-metal legends: Alcest leader Neige and Godflesh/Jesu leader Justin K. Broadrick.

MARCUS MUMFORD - "CANNIBAL"

Marcus Mumford recently revealed that his debut solo album (self-titled) was produced by Blake Mills and will feature Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin. We still haven't heard any of the songs with the guests, but here's lead single "Cannibal," a somber folk song.

FIREBOY DML - "BANDANA" (ft. ASAKE)

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML has shared the latest single off his upcoming third album Playboy, and it's a mid-tempo track that brings in an anthemic, uplifting choir of voices on the climactic refrain.

LESS THAN JAKE - "FAT MIKE'S ON DRUGS (AGAIN)"

Ska-punk vets Less Than Jake have released a new single called "Fat Mike's On Drugs (Again)," and as you might expect from the title, it's a fun, not-super-serious song. "Just having fun with it! Fat Mike is a great friend and we are all fans of NOFX," said Roger Lima. "This song came together over a few jam sessions and we recorded it without too much overthinking. Hopefully, everyone finds the humour in this track and remember kids, don’t do drugs!"

ÁSGEIR - "SNOWBLIND"

Icelandic artist Ásgeir has announced his fourth album, Time On My Hands, due October 28 via One Little Independent Records, and the first single is the widescreen, dramatic electronic rock of "Snowblind."

HYD - "AFAR"

Hyd, aka QT-co-creator Hayden Dunham, has followed their 2021 debut solo EP with a new single, produced by Caroline Polachek and written when they'd temporarily lost their eyesight. "The voice in the song is meant to emanate from an imagined guardian - a presence without a body, an angel next to me," Hyd says. "My vision was gone and I had to steam my eyes regularly with hot water vapor, which was the predominant element of that time for me and this song. Caroline and I started 'Afar' in Santa Monica and finished it at her house in Brooklyn. The productions are distilled to feel like a vapor den.”

P!NK - "IRRELEVANT"

P!nk has put out a new protest song, "Irrelevant," which also raises money for Michelle Obama's We All Vote initiative. "As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am," she said. "I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice."

FAKE PALMS - "VISIONS"

Michael le Riche will release his new album as Fake Palms, titled Lemons, on September 16 via Hand Drawn Dracula. He's just shared Visions," a garage-punk burner that he calls "the most direct thing I've ever done. No hiding behind walls of reverb, mutating time signatures, or vague lyrics."

MILAN MCALEVEY - "ME & THE GRIZ"

Singer-songwriter Milan McAlevey has signed to Fortune Tellers, the label run by former Walkmen member Peter Bauer. While he works his new album, Fortune Tellers is reissuing McAlevey's 2008 album Admiral of the State of Maine which was produced by The Walkmen's Walter Martin. He's just shared "Me & the Griz" which McAlevey says "is a song about finding my way as a young teenager among the lawless milieu that I gravitated toward growing up in rural New Hampshire. The Griz was a cool older guy who took me under his wing and schooled me in the ways of backwoods latter-day hippiedom. By the time you get to the end, it's also become a song about outgrowing those kinds of social environments." The reissue is out this Friday, July 15.

MAGGIE ROGERS - "HORSES"

The latest single off Maggie Roggers' new album Surrender, out at the end of the month, is "Horses." "I've never had a day in my life where I have written two songs at once," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "And I certainly have never had a day where I've written three. Started out the day with 'That's Where I Am,' came back after lunch and wrote, 'I've Got a Friend.' Came back after dinner and wrote 'Horses.' And horses is a one take vocal... And so is 'I've Got a Friend,' but 'Horses' specifically, I was so... I started writing the song and I was like, 'Ugh, I don't want to do it.' And Tom was like, 'Finish it.' And I was like, 'No, I want to go to bed.' He was like, 'Finish it.' And I finished it and he was like, 'Okay, one vocal.' And I was like, 'Could you just do it in the morning?' He was just like, 'No, do it.' And then that's it."

LAURA JEAN - "TEENAGER AGAIN" FT ALDOUS HARDING & MARLON WILLIAMS

Australian singer-songwriter Laura Jean is back with Amateurs, her first album in four years, which will be out November 4 via Chapter Music. This single features backing vocals by Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams.

THE BETHS - "EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD"

"I really do believe that love is learned over time,” says Liz Stokes of the title track to The Beths' upcoming third album. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.”

EARLY JAMES - "RACING TO A RED LIGHT"

Alabama singer/songwriter Early James' Dan Auerbach-produced sophomore album Strange Time To Be Alive arrives in August via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label, and here's the noir-ish, vintage-sounding new single "Racing To A Red Light."

STRATEGIES (THE GHOST, THE LAWRENCE ARMS) - "SILENT COUNT"

Strategies is a new band with Chicago punk vets Paul Lask (The Ghost, Tight Phantomz) sent demos to Neil Hennessy (Lawrence Arms, Joyce Manor) and Brian Moss (Great Apes, Hanalei, The Ghost), and their self-titled debut EP arrives on August 26. Their first single "Silent Count" premiered alongside an interview at Punk Rock Theory.

CALEB CAUDLE - "CRAZY WAYNE"

Singer/songwriter Caleb Caudle will release his new album Forsythia on October 7 via Soundly Music, and here's the rustic, bluesy lead single "Crazy Wayne." Caleb's also touring, including a NYC show at City Winery Loft on 10/23.

CONAN - "RIGHTEOUS ALLIANCE"

UK sludgesters Conan follow "Levitation Hoax" with another taste of Evidence Of Immortality, and "Righteous Alliance" is exactly the kind of fuzzed-out riff-feast you want from this band.

MARTHA - "BEAT PERPETUAL"

Martha are putting out a two-song single this Friday, and you can read more about A-side "Beat Perpetual" here.

HAVE MERCY - "I'M GONNA BE OK"

Baltimore emo band Have Mercy are back from hiatus with a new EP due next month, and you can read more about lead single "I'm Gonna Be Ok" here.

HEILUNG - "ASJA"

"Our second single release is a love song," Heilung write. "Maria sings to the listener of love, recovery and prosperity, chasing away evil and welcoming love. The piece contains a quotation of some lines of 'Hávamál,' combined with a selection of blessing words meant to provide help to the listener in a troubled time. Kai brought his vocal part of 'Asja' back to us after a month of isolation, fasting and meditation in nature. Only the spirits know the full meaning, but we do know that the context is love, prosperity and protection." It's from their new album Drif, due out next month.

THE SUICIDE MACHINES - "SLIPPING INTO DARKNESS"

Ska-punk veterans The Suicide Machines offer up a hardcore rager off their upcoming split with Coquettish, and you can read more about it here.

BIRDS IN ROW - "NYMPHEAS"

French post-hardcore greats Birds In Row have announced their first album in four years, Gris Klein, and you can read more about new single "Nympheas" here.

