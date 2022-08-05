21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DJ KHALED - "STAYING ALIVE" (ft. DRAKE & LIL BABY)

DJ Khaled is releasing a new album called God Did on August 26 via We The Best/Epic, and new single "Staying Alive" is an R&B duet between Drake and Lil Baby that interpolates The Bee Gees' hit of the same name.

REASON & THE GAME - "IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS"

Reason and The Game have teamed up for a love letter to West Coast hip hop.

JULS & SEVANA - "ONE MORE TIME"

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeats producer Juls and Jamaican reggae/R&B singer Sevana put their heads together for this cross-continental, cross-genre collab. "I wrote this song about an ex that I couldn’t let go and wanted to f*ck one last time because I was lonely," Sevana says. "It is not a great feeling or a good place to be, but at least I channeled these feelings into a song."

MADONNA & SAUCY SANTANA - "MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!"

Florida rapper Saucy Santana has been everywhere lately. He made his late night TV debut on Fallon last night, playing his Latto-featuring hit "Booty," and he also recently performed his Madonna-inspired "Material Girl" with Madonna herself at NYC's Terminal 5. Now the two teamed up for an official new remix of the song.

BIG BOSS VETTE - "SNATCHED" (REMIX ft. FLO MILLI & SAUCY SANTANA)

For even more Saucy Santana, he and Flo Milli have just hopped on a new remix of rising St. Louis rapper Big Boss Vette's viral single "Snatched."

GLASS ANIMALS - "IT'S ALL SO INCREDIBLY LOUD" (KELLY LEE OWENS REMIX)

"I wanted to make a massive heartbreak-summer-banger," says Kelly Lee Owens of her remix of Glass Animals' "It's All So Incredibly Loud." Mission accomplished.

JOHN LEGEND - "ALL SHE WANNA DO" (ft. SAWEETIE)

John Legend has announced a new double album, Legend, due September 9 via Republic. It features Jazmine Sullivan, Rapsody, JID, Rick Ross, Amber Mark, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Jada Kingdom, and more, and lead single "All She Wanna Do" is a slice of retro funk featuring Saweetie.

JADA KINGDOM - "GPP"

In addition to appearing on John Legend's upcoming album, Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom also has her own new single out, and it finds her crooning over a nostalgic, '50s ballad-style backdrop.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS - "ALONE ON A HILL"

Silversun Pickups have shared the second single off their upcoming album Physical Thrills, and this one's an ethereal, climactic song fueled by a powerful vocal performance by bassist Nikki Moninger who says she was channelling her inner Kate Bush for this one.

YBN NAHMIR - "WHERE I'M FROM"

YBN Nahmir reps his Alabama hometown with this moody new song.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO - "LOCAL GOD"

Panic! at the Disco have written their very own "Summer of '69" with "Local God," which also kinda borrows the "Dancing With Myself" riff.

SHERYL CROW - "CIRCLES" (POST MALONE COVER)

"I'm such a fan of Post Malone’s songwriting," Sheryl Crow says of her new cover of his Hollywood's Bleeding track. "It's always fun to take a great song and put your own stamp on it!"

THE DARE - "GIRLS"

NYC's Harrison Patrick Smith cites the early-'00s as inspiration for his current project The Dare. "There was so much fluidity–the Maison Kitsune remix EPs, the DFA remixes of Le Tigre or The Rakes, Diplo remixing Bloc Party etc. There’s a feeling of optimism and openness in underground music from that time that I feel faded into genre camps again in the mid 2010s. I wanna bring that feeling back." You definitely get thoose early oughts vibes on The Dare's very cheeky "Girls."

HELLRAZOR - "HEAVEN'S GATE"

Michael Falcone (Speedy Ortiz, Ovlov) leads New Haven, CT's Hellrazor who make grungy indie rock with a definitely mid-'90s vibe, inspired by Guided By Voices and Sebadoh. Their debut album, Heaven's Gate, is out today.

THE KILLERS - "BOY"

The Killers have returned with a bombastic new single, and you can read more about it here.

WILLOW - "HOVER LIKE A GODDESS"

WILLOW (Smith) has announced a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, and you can read more about the pop punk-tinged new single "hover like a GODDESS" here.

THE MARS VOLTA - "VIGIL"

The Mars Volta have officially announced their first album in 10 years, and you can read more about new single "Vigil" here.

THE WEEKND - "BEST FRIENDS" (REMIX ft. SUMMER WALKER)

The Weeknd has released a new remix of "Best Friends" from his great new album Dawn FM, and this version features R&B singer Summer Walker, who released her great new album Still Over It last fall and also has a stand-out appearance on the new Kendrick Lamar album. Summer's verse uses The Weeknd's hook as a launching point, but she brings her own distinct flair to it.

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY - "TIMES IS ROUGH" (prod. DJ PREMIER)

Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family have announced a new project, Long Live DJ Shay, due September 9. The first single finds Benny, Rick Hyde, and Heem dropping hardened bars over a beat from the legendary DJ Premier. Read more here.

SLIPKNOT - "YEN"

Slipknot have shared the third single off their upcoming album The End, So Far, and you can read more about it here.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "BEACH HOUSE"

Days after announcing her new album, The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen shared another new single from it, which she co-wrote with Alex Hope and Nate Cyphert.

