WAAJEED - "MOTOR CITY MADNESS"

Veteran Detroit producer (and J Dilla affiliate) Waajeed has announced a new album, Memoirs of Hi-Tech Jazz, due November 25 via Tresor, and here's the upbeat shuffle of lead single "Motor City Madness."

--

LOUIS COLE - "I'M TIGHT"

Louis Cole has a new album, Quality Over Opinion, arriving October 14 via Brainfeeder, and new single "I'm Tight" is a hypnotic, seven-minute dose of thumping electronic pop.

--

DJ FLORENTINO - "CONSTRICTOR" (ft. BAMBII & KD ONE)

Manchester producer DJ Florentino has signed to XL, and his first single for the label is the dancehall-infused "Constrictor" with guests vocalists Bambii and KD One.

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "BE CAREFUL WITH YOURSELF"

Julia Jacklin's new album PRE PLEASURE is out this Friday (pre-order on white vinyl), and ahead of its release she's shared a final advance single, the dreamy, vulnerable "Be Careful With Yourself."

--

INTENSIVE CARE - "INCISORS"

Intensive Care have shared the second single off their upcoming LP That We Be Made Worthy (due 9/23 via Closed Casket Activities), and it's a brutal dose of Godflesh-y industrial electronics.

--

A VULTURE WAKE - "SHADOW OF A COMMON FEAR"

A Vulture Wake (who are fronted by former ALL vocalist Chad Price) will follow this year's Kingdom EP with another EP, Animal, on September 9 via Thousand Island Records, and then compile them both for the One.Kingdom.Animal LP on November 11. New single "Shadow Of A Common Fear" finds AVW toning down their punk attack in favor of something a little slower.

--

VIRGIN MOTHER - "I'LL NEVER FEEL LIKE ANYTHING"

Virgin Mother's plans to release three EPs and one full-length this year continue with the Mourning Ritual LP, due October 14, and here's the very noisy lead single. Band leader Seb Alvarez (also of meth.) says, "It’s a short analysis of myself during a mental spiral (a reoccurring theme throughout this record). I wanted this song to feel like you were watching something completely deteriorate in front of you and were being forced to face the reality of the situation it presents." Listen at Treble.

--

TIM BURGESS (THE CHARLATANS) - "SURE ENOUGH"

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess has shared another song from his forthcoming solo album, Typical Music. "Sure Enough" is a pretty, midtempo number with some very Eno-esque guitarwork and a stop-motion video by Callum Scott-Dyson. "I really enjoyed the video Callum made for 'Laurie' from I Love the New Sky," says Burgess. "So when I finished Typical Music [the album], I sent him the 22 tracks and he picked 'Sure Enough' as a track he’d love to work on and as we had it earmarked for a single it just felt like the right thing to do." Typical Music is out September 23 via Bella Union.

--

WILL SHEFF - "NOTHING SPECIAL"

Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special, on October 7 on ATO Records. The title track is a delicate, pretty, melancholic waltz.

--

MATT KIVEL - "BLACKBIRDS"

”There are many blackbirds in Austin. They used to fill up the parking lot of the HEB by my house, but they recently tore it all down so they've started living in the trees in my neighborhood," says Matt Kivel of the inspiration behind this song. "This is a song about reincarnation. It was said in my family that my grandmother came back as a bluebird. I was thinking what might happen if I were to really, really believe and see an old friend in another living being. Those blackbirds from the HEB. Now they're living all around me. old friends." Matt's new album, bend reality ~ like a wave, is out October 14 via Pedro Y El Lobo.

--

THUS LOVE - "FAMILY MAN"

Vermont trio Thus Love will release their debut album, Memorial, on October 7 digitally via Captured Tracks with physical copies out November 11. You can check out the glammy, '80s-ish "Family Man" from the album now.

--

JOHANNA WARREN - "PISCEAN LOVER"

Johanna Warren's new album Lessons for Mutants is out in October on Wax Nine, and the latest single is the grungy "Piscean Lover."

--

TENCI - "TWO CUPS"

Chicago-based band Tenci announced a new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, due out November 4 via Keeled Scales, and shared a new single, "Two Cups," that has a rock edge sharpened in its folk heart.

--

ARCHERS OF LOAF - "SCREAMING UNDERCOVER"

This is the Archers of Loaf you remember.

--

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - "UNFOLD"

The songs on ‘Unfold‘ were made with Melody’s then-partner Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and intended for her second album, but “the relationship just didn't make it through the process.“ The demos are finally getting released with a vinyl reissue of her debut album.

--

SURPRISE CHEF - "SUBURBAN BREEZE"

Melbourne jazz-psych-soul group Surprise Chef will release their third album in October. Fans of Khruangbin and David Axelrod take note.

--

EZRA COLLECTIVE - "LIFE GOES ON" FEAT. SAMPA THE GREAT

"We write our music with a consistent will to push the boundaries of what we can mix jazz with. This incorporates the energies of southern African vibes, mixed with our own style of London jazz. And no better person to voice this beauty than the queen, Sampa the Great," the UK jazz group said. Read more about it here.

--

JUNIOR BOYS - "NIGHT WALK"

"Night Walk" is the lead single off Junior Boys' just-announced album Waiting Game, their first in six years. The song is contemplative in its lyrics and expansive in its sound. Read more about it here.

--

YOUNG COSTELLO - "ONE EYE OPEN"

San Antonio ska-punks Young Costello have announced a new four-song EP, Stories Told, Some New, Some Old, due 8/30 via Ska Punk International, and you can read more about lead single "One Eye Open" here.

--

FOREIGN HANDS - "CHLORINE TEARS"

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands have signed to SharpTone, and their first single for the label is the Will Putney-produced "Chlorine Tears." Read more about it here.

--

MINDFORCE - "WORDS FAIL"

Mindforce's upcoming sophomore LP New Lords is one of the most anticipated albums in hardcore at the moment, and its lead single "Survival Is Vengeance" is one of the best singles in recent memory, so we are very excited that today we get to hear a second taste of the album, "Words Fail." Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

