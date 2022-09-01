21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GLORILLA - "BLESSED"

Memphis rapper GloRilla has been on a swift rise since releasing her viral "FNF (Let's Go)" and followup single "Tomorrow," and now she's got another new track out in the world, "Blessed." This one's less of a party anthem and shows off a tougher side of GloRilla, and it's another great one.

--

SHYGIRL - "NIKE"

Experimental pop and rap artist Shygirl has shared another taste of Nymph, and it's a subdued yet raunchy dose of subwoofer-rattling art-rap.

--

ARI LENNOX - AWAY MESSAGE EP

Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox's sophomore album age/sex/location arrives next week (9/9), but first she's tiding us over with the Away Message EP. It's got five new songs, including one featuring Summer Walker.

--

MARINA ALLEN - "HALFWAY HOME"

"Halfway Home is my hype-man song," says Marina Allen of this lovely new song. "I wrote it for a friend I really believe in, who was stuck in their own thoughts. It’s a wake up song, a friendship song, a song I wrote because I needed to hear it too” Marina's new album Centrifics is out September 16 via Fire.

--

RL - "BE TRUE"

Los Angeles musician Rachel Levy announced a new EP as RL, Be True, due out September 27 via Lauren Records, and shared the appealing title track.

--

EDITORS - "VIBE"

Tom Smith, frontman of long-running UK indie group Editors, says the band's new single “Vibe” “takes up where [2019's] ‘Frankenstein’ left off, and is a hymn celebrating the night, and all that thrives in the dark.”

--

TINARIWEN - "ARGHANE MANINE"

Malian group Tinariwen have announced a reissue of their hand-traded 1992 cassette Kel Tinariwen which will be its first-ever official release. That will be out November 4 via Wedge. Check out "Arghane Manine" which shows a more electronic version of the group.

--

BEVERLY KILLS - "FANTASIA"

Swedish band Beverly Kills' debut album Kaleido is due out September 30 via Welfare Souds, and the latest single is "Fantasia," which they say "is about daydreaming catastrophic events. Crashing your car on the highway, walking out unscathed. Starting a fist fight with someone, and winning without a scratch on your hands."

--

CRACK CLOUD - "COSTLY ENGINEERED ILLUSION"

Vancouver collective Crack Cloud's latest single, as usual, comes with an ambitious, self-directed video. They say: "We spent a week in Trenčín, Slovakia, over the summer producing a theatre representation of the housing crisis in Western Canada. It was our first venture into live theatre; the process was spontaneous, disorienting, and new. Finding synergy with Silvia Sviteková and her dance company was an elevating experience, reinforcing our mutual love for creative improvisation. The video is primarily a compilation of B roll from our time there." Crack Cloud's second album, Tough Baby, is out September 16 via Meat Machine.

--

THE SOFT MOON - "MONSTER"

The Soft Moon have shared another new track from upcoming album Exister, along with a provocative music video. Says director Bryan M Ferguson, "The song to me evokes a real sense of underlining ache. I knew immediately that the video should be a metamorphosis, a person's body transforming into something hideous. It's definitely a literal visual interpretation of what the song is about but I really wanted the transformation from one physical shape to the other to be slow, painful and almost organic." Exister is out September 23 via Sacred Bones.

--

ROBYN HITCHCOCK - "THE RAGING MUSE"

"Songs come to me alive and flickering, fresh from the lake of my subconscious. I’m a compulsive writer," says Hitchcock of "The Raging Muse" from his upcoming album, Shufflemania! "'The Raging Muse' was written in Nashville in 2020. It began life as a sketchy home recording, just me and my old Telecaster - the same guitar I played on ELEMENT OF LIGHT back in 1986 - this time around faithfully engineered by Tubby and Ringo. Once I had the bones of the song, I sent it to my friend Davey Lane in Melbourne, who fleshed it out with spiky lead guitar, and then onto Charlie Francis in Cardiff, who added the melodramatic piano and bagpipes. The fish in the grass in this song are one of my many recurring dreams, I’m sure they’ll appear again soon." Shufflemania! features his former Soft Boys bandmates Kimberley Rew and Morris Windsor, as well as Johnny Marr, The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson, Sean Ono Lennon, Kelley Stoltz, and Dr Dog's Eric Slick, and is out October 21 via Tiny Ghost.

--

VR SEX - "SNAKE WATER" (LIVE VIDEO)

Gothy psych-punks VR Sex released their new LP Rough Dimension on Dais Records earlier this year, and now they've got an official live video for its song "Snake Water." It's a sensory overload of a video, which fits perfectly with the snarling song.

--

CARM - "MORE AND MORE" (ft. EDIE BRICKELL)

CARM, the solo project of CJ Camerieri (yMusic, Bon Iver, Paul Simon, etc), will release CARM II on October 21 via 37d07d, and the first single is this atmospheric collaboration with Edie Brickell.

--

NATIVE SUN - "THERE'S REVOLUTION"

Brooklyn punks Native Sun have announced a new Walter Schreifels-produced EP, Off With Our Heads, on October 14 via Grand Jury. Along with the announcement comes this sneering, fuzzed-out single.

--

KARIN PARK - "TOKYO BY NIGHT"

Karin Park's releasing Private Collection on October 7 via Pelagic, and now you can check out the soaring, gothy art pop of "Tokyo By Night."

--

LESS THAN JAKE - "THE HIGH COST OF LOW LIVING" (ACOUSTIC)

Less Than Jake have announced a deluxe edition of 2020's Silver Linings, due October 21 via Pure Noise. It features two new songs and acoustic versions of four of the album's songs. One of those, "The High Cost of Low Living," is out now, along with a new music video for album track "So Much Less."

--

THE 1975 - "I'M IN LOVE WITH YOU"

The 1975 have shared "I'm In Love With You," the third single off their upcoming fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and this one finds them exploring their sugar-sweet jangle pop side. Read more here.

--

THE RAGING NATHANS - "NOTHING I CAN DO"

Dayton, Ohio punks The Raging Nathans are set to release their fifth album, Still Spitting Blood, in November via Rad Girlfriend Records, and you can read more about lead single "Nothing I Can Do" here.

--

MOUNT KIMBIE - MK 3.5 FT SLOWTHAI, DANNY BROWN, LIV.E

Electronic duo Mount Kimbie (Kai Campus and Dom Maker) are back, and have shared two double-A-side singles they're collectively calling MK 3.5. "in your eyes" features slowthai and Danny Brown, while "a deities encore" features Liv.e, plus “Q” and “Quartz.” It's their first new music in a year.

--

VINCE GUARALDI TRIO - ""SKATING" (#7 TAKE 1 RECORDED SEPTEMBER 22, 1965)"

One of the greatest holiday albums of all time, Vince Guaraldi's score for the equally loved special A Charlie Brown Christmas, is getting reissued on October 14 via Craft Recordings. There are a few different editions available, all of which feature a brand new stereo mix of the album, remastered from the original 3-track and 2-track sources. There are also deluxe and super deluxe editions featuring outtakes from the sessions the Vince Guaraldi Trio recorded for the special. Check out this alternate take, complete with studio chatter, of "Skating."

--

