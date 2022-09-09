So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PHOSPHORESCENT - "STORMS" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

Phosphorescent continues his 2022 monthly covers series with a lovely rendition of "Storms," the Stevie Nicks-penned gem from Fleetwood Mac's perennially underrated Tusk. He keeps the charm of the gorgeous original intact while making it sound like a Phosphorescent song.

--

THE COMET IS COMING - "TECHNICOLOUR"

The Comet Is Coming -- aka Dan Leavers (Danalogue), Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), and Max Hallett (Betamax) -- have shared another taste of their anticipated new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam and it's a trip through futuristic, psychedelic electronics with Shabaka's sax giving things a jazzy edge.

--

GABE GURNSEY (FACTORY FLOOR) - 'DIABLO'

Factory Floor's Gabe Gurnsey's new album Diablo takes him into poppier territory than he traveled with his group, and is pretty fun.

--

MAYLENE AND THE SONS OF DISASTER - "BURN THE WITCHES"

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, the Southern rock-tinged metalcore band fronted by original Underoath vocalist Dallas Taylor, have released their first new song in over a decade, and they sound fired-up and ready to return.

--

MURA MASA - "E-MOTIONS" (FT. ERIKA DE CASIER)

Mura Masa's new album Demon Time is out next week, and the latest single is glistening dance track "e-motions," featuring Erika de Casier.

--

WILLOW - "CURIOUS/FURIOUS"

WILLOW has shared another taste of her upcoming album COPINGMECHANISM, and it shows off many sides of her music, from heavy rock to R&B.

--

PETE ASTOR - "FINE AND DANDY"

Former Weather Prophets and The Loft frontman Pete Aston has a new album Time on Earth that's out October 7 via Tapete. He's just shared "Fine and Dandy" from it which is a tribute to his former Creation Records labelmate Pat Fish (aka The Jazz Butcher) who died last year. “It’s always difficult to hear about an old companions passing," says Pete. "We shared a history together, sometimes close, many times not. But the loss ended up bigger than I’d imagined. There was a tribute show and without consciously intending to, a song came, as is often the way, stuff coming up from inside. I thought of him looking down on us from his version of heaven, and typically, telling us that all was well. Go well on the endless sea, my friend.”

--

NORAH JONES – “STEER YOUR WAY” (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Norah Jones is one of the many artists who've contributed tracks to Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen that's out October 14 via Blue Note. Here it is: her cover of "Steer Your Way."

--

MESS ESQUE - "LIMINAL SPACE"

Mess Esque, the Drag City-signed Australian duo of Mick Turner (Dirty Three) and Helen Franzmann (McKisko), have just released this contemplative ode to the areas in-between.

--

SAUCY SANTANA - "I'M TOO MUCH"

Saucy Santana has been everywhere lately, and he now returns with the bouncy party-rap of "I'm Too Much."

--

SOUL BLIND - "SYSTEM (FAILING)"

Soul Blind have announced a new album, Feel It All Around, due November 11 via Other People Records, and though the album title may share its name with chillwaver Washed Out's biggest song, this is pure '90s grunge revival.

--

AMINIDI - "CENTIPEDE" (ft. KENNY MASON)

Singer/rapper Amindi teams up with rapper Kenny Mason for this woozy new song.

--

G HERBO - "ME, MYSELF & I" (ft. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE)

Chicago rapper G Herbo has a new album called Survivor's Remorse "coming soon." The first single is the pensive "Me, Myself, & I" with a melodic sing-rap hook from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

--

KEN MODE - "THROW YOUR PHONE IN THE RIVER"

The latest taste of noise rock/post-hardcore band KEN mode's anticipated new album is as caustic as you'd expect and keeps our hopes high for the full LP.

--

TOMMY PRINE - "SHIPS IN THE HARBOR"

Tommy Prine is John Prine's son, and he definitely takes some cues from his father's country-folk classics on debut single "Ships in the Harbor."

--

CALEB CAUDLE - "I DON'T FIT IN"

As mentioned, Caleb Caudle has a new album called Forsythia on the way. The latest taste is the earthy folk/country/blues of "I Don't Fit In."

--

SIGUR ROS, FORMLESS, PAUL CORLEY & ALAN WATTS - "THE ART OF MEDITATION"

Sigur Ros have teamed with Formless, Paul Corley, and Alan Watts for a 33-minute meditation track. It's on a new album called Innerspace Music that also features contributions from Tycho, Ram Dass, The Album Leaf, Badge Epoch, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more.

--

MORAL PANIC - VALIDATION

NYC punks Moral Panic have soaked up the sounds of their home city's early punk days, and they teamed up with Jeff Burke from The Marked Men and Radioactivity to mix their new record, and the result sounds kinda like Johnny Thunders by way of the current garage punk scene. Check it out.

--

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI +

The deluxe edition of Rosalía's fantastic 2022 album features her recent single "Despechá," a remix of "Candy" featuring Puerto Rican musician and Plan B founder Chencho Corleone, a live version of "La Fama," and previously unreleased tracks "Aislamiento," "La Kilié," "LAX," and "Chiri."

--

DREAM UNENDING - "SECRET GRIEF"

Post-metal duo Dream Unending -- the collaborative project of Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands) -- have officially announced their sophomore album, and you can read more about the stunning lead single here.

--

BITTER BRANCHES - "50ft QUEENIE" (PJ HARVEY COVER)

Deadguy offshoot Bitter Branches have spearheaded a new punk compilation that benefits the Southern Poverty Law Center, and their contribution is a post-hardcore cover of PJ Harvey's classic "50ft Queenie." Read more here.

--

