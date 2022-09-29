22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GORILLAZ - "BABY QUEEN"

Gorillaz have shared this track that's both on their new album Cracker Island as well as featuring on the FIFA 23 soundtrack. "Baby Queen" is another arm-sway-er from Melancholy Hill.

--

JON HOPKINS & KELLY LEE OWENS & SULTAN + SHEPARD & JERRO - "TO FEEL AGAIN / TROIS"

A bunch of great currently electronic artists have teamed up for this anthemic house track that Hopkins and Owens mashed up and reworked using their own "Luminous Spaces" atop Sultan+ Shepard's "Trois." After playing it at festivals, they've shared the finished version.

--

HYD - "BREAKING GROUND"

The latest single of Hyd's debut LP CLEARING is "Breaking Ground," a twinkling synth track they co-wrote with EASYFUN.

--

LA FEMME - "Y TU TE VAS" FT TATIANA HAZEL

La Femme will release their Spanish language album Teatro Lucido in a month and they've now shared a second track from it -- the flamenco inflected "Y Tu Te Vas" featuring vocals from Tatiana Hazel.

--

TEEN DAZE - "MODERN COMPROMISE"

"After making Interior, which was an attempt to try and tap into a sound that had a big influence on my early experiences with electronic music, I wanted to try and look ahead," says Teen Daze of this new single. "I find it can be easy to rest on sounds and feels that I’ve worked with in the past, but with this one I wanted to challenge myself to go in a different direction. It's hard to fully re-invent yourself, and you can still hear me in this one, but I don’t think there’s any song in my catalog that really feels like this one."

--

MAMALARKY - "FROG 2"

"I don’t know if I’ve better synthesized the way I feel with words than in this song," says Mamalarky singer/guitarist Livvy Bennett. "I think I successfully collaged what I feel every day. I was going through a majorly introverted time in my life, but I was feeling hopeful and grounded in that. I was feeling less and less alone in my own little musical world." Mamalarky's new album, Pocket Fantasy, is out this week.

--

MADAME GANDHI - "SET ME FREE"

“‘Set Me Free’ is about moving into personal freedom from a place of love, wisdom and awareness," says Madame Gandhi of her new genre-blending track. "I wanted to write a tune that makes my audience wanna dance around their house in their underwear, motivated by past relationships, situations, jobs or arrangements that no longer work for them! This song is about joyfully calling in and manifesting the life we do want, the love we do want, the people we want, and recognizing that this shift starts within. I make music with the intention of wanting to inspire change, joy, growth, evolution and happiness. It is a message that I think anyone listening can connect with." This song is from Madame Gandhi's upcoming short-form album Vibrations that's out later this year via Sony Masterworks.

--

TEARING UP - "RUNNING"

There are strong '90s alt-rock vibes on this new single from Tearing Up (Graham Caldwell of Billy Moon.) "Growing up, I loved punk bands that sneered in the face of authority, demanding their voice be heard," Graham says. "They made me feel like I was stronger than I was. I was the kind of person who avoided conflict since I’d lose every fight I’d end up in, but there’s still a part of me that itches to get its hands dirty, hence the name: Tearing Up."

--

DRAM - "LET ME SEE YOUR PHONE"

R&B singer DRAM (who was originally called DRAM and then called Shelley FKA DRAM but is now just DRAM again) has announced a new album, What Had Happened Was, due October 27 via his own Waver Records, and lead single "Let Me See Your Phone" is a swooning dose of '90s-style R&B/neo-soul.

--

NOK CULTURAL ENSEMBLE - "AWAKENING" (ft. THEON CROSS)

Nok Cultural Ensemble is a UK jazz collective with a revolving lineup led by Sons of Kemet drummer Eddie Hick, and their new album Njhyi comes out October 14 via SA Recordings. New single "Awakening" features another Sons of Kemet member, tuba player Theon Cross.

--

CIARA - "BETTER THANGS" (ft. SUMMER WALKER)

R&B veteran Ciara and the great newer R&B singer Summer Walker put their head together for this syrupy new jam.

--

WILLIAM CLARK GREEN - "BEST FRIENDS"

Texas country singer William Clark Green wraps up his three-part Baker Hotel video series with the rustic, sentimental "Best Friends."

--

LOGAN FARMER - "CROOKED LINES"

Logan Farmer is gearing up to release new album A Mold for A Bell on October 14 via Western Vinyl and he's just shared this eerie, atmospheric song featuring Destroyer associate Joseph Shabason. "For better or worse, it's definitely the most spontaneous track on an album that's full of spontaneity," says Logan.

--

KAMAIYAH - THREE NIGHTS IN SEATTLE

Kamaiyah isn't as popular as she once seemed like she'd be, but she still has a knack for churning out catchy G-Funk revival and today she returned with a new three-song EP of just that.

--

THE RAGING NATHANS - "STILL SPITTING BLOOD"

Dayton, Ohio punks The Raging Nathans have shared the title track off their upcoming fifth album Still Spitting Blood, and it finds their driving, ripping, catchy punk in fine form.

--

OTHER HALF - "LIKE A DOG" & "SLAB THICK"

UK band Other Half make the kind of caustic, angular post-hardcore that you could picture coming out on Dischord or Touch & Go in the '90s, and they make it sound pretty damn great in 2022 too. Their new LP Soft Action arrives December 2 via Big Scary Monsters, and two ragers are out now.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "I CAN'T"

New York drill rapper Bizzy Banks returns with a hard-hitting new single that keeps the momentum of last year's Same Energy mixtape going.

--

ANXIOUS ARMS - "CATASTROPHES"

Anxious Arms hail from Sacramento, and their metallic post-hardcore takes definite cues from hometown heroes like Deftones, Far, and Will Haven. Their debut LP Crimes of Despair comes out November 11 via Sunday Drive Records, and here's the towering lead single.

--

APOLLO BROWN & PHILMORE GREENE - "TIME GOES"

Chicago rapper Philmore Greene has teamed up with the great underground rap producer Apollo Brown for a collaborative project, Cost of Living, due November 5 via Mello Music Group. First single "Time Goes" is a hypnotic dose of classicist rap.

--

THOTCRIME - "THIS IS MY BREAKDOWN, I GET TO PICK THE MUSIC" (ft. CARSON PACE OF CALLOUS DAOBOYS)

Cybergrinders Thotcrime have shared another taste of their anticipated Prosthetic debut D1G1T4L_DR1FT, and this one gets a killer assist from Carson Pace of mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys.

--

ARCTIC MONKEYS - "BODY PAINT"

Arctic Monkeys have shared the second single off their anticipated seventh album The Car, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE SONDER BOMBS - "THE STAR"

Cleveland indie-punks The Sonder Bombs have released "The Star," their first new single since last year's very good Clothbound. Read about it here.

--

