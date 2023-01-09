So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STORMZY & FLO - "HIDE & SEEK" (REMIX)

UK rapper/singer Stormzy has teamed up with BBC Sound of 2023 winners FLO to put a new spin on last year's "Hide & Seek."

--

LIL UGLY MANE - "RICOCHET"

Genre-hopping artist Lil Ugly Mane's latest track is a two-minute dose of lo-fi bedroom folk.

--

BABYFANG - "GOAN GO"

Brooklyn's self-proclaimed "doomsday punk" trio babyfang formed during the pandemic, and now they're gearing up to release their debut album, In The Face Of, on February 3 via their own LucidHaus label. The first single is "Goan Go."

--

AWOL - "WHO YOU WERE"

Melbourne metallic hardcore band AWOL follows last year's self-titled EP with the brick-heavy new single "Who You Were," out now via Last Ride Records.

--

HIGHNOON - "ARE YOU WITH ME"

Philly dream popsters Highnoon have just shared a blissful new single, "Are You With Me."

--

THE ALBUM LEAF - "BREATHE"

Post-rock/ambient veteran The Album Leaf (aka Jimmy LaValle) continues his latest string of singles with a gorgeous new soundscape called "Breathe."

--

RARELYALWAYS - "LET'S" & "VOICE NOTE 0142"

UK artist Rarelyalways has announced his debut album, Work, due March 10 via Innovative Leisure. Lead single "Let's" is an alluring rap song, while its B-side "Voice Note 0412" is a jazzy instrumental.

--

JOANNA MATTREY & STEVEN LONG - "EP"

Violinist Joanna Mattrey and pianist Steven Long have announced a modern classical/ambient album, Strider, due February 10 via Dear Life Records. Here's lead single "EP."

--

YOUNG FATHERS - "RICE"

"Rice" is the fourth single ahead of the 2/3 release of Young Fathers' upcoming album Heavy Heavy. The Scottish experimentalists spin an infectious, bouncy, spiritual-esque track in "Rice," the album opener. The song comes with another music video directed by David Uzochukwu.

--

ZELOOPERZ - MIGHT NOT MAKE IT EP

Experimental rapper ZelooperZ kicks off 2023 by dropping off an instantly-satisfying five-song EP.

--

MEG BAIRD - "ASHES, ASHES"

Meg Baird's new album, Furling, is out in just a couple weeks and here's one more early taste. "Ashes, Ashes," is spectral and dreamy, as is its music video.

--

PYNCH - "2009"

UK group Pynch, who released a single a couple years ago on Speedy Wunderground, have announced their debut album, Howling at a Concrete Moon, which will be out April 14 via Chillburn Recordings. The band made the album with Stereolab's Andy Ramsay producing. The first single is breezy dose of nostalgia titled "2009" which features this memorable opening couplet: "I'm gonna dye my hair and listen to heavy metal / and skate down to the edge of the world."

--

LOWLY - "SEASONS"

Danish band Lowly are gearing up to release Keep Up the Good Work and have shared a gorgeous, inviting new song from it titled "Seasons."

--

AJ LAMBERT - "MORE YELLOW BIRDS" (SPARKLEHORSE COVER)

AJ Lambert, who sings in Bloodside, has shared this cover of Sparklehorse's "More Yellow Birds" which she recorded at Ennio Morricone's Forum Studio. It's in tribute to her tour manager Kiko Loiacono who passed away in December and she's encouraging donations to Dogs Trust UK.

--

TEETHER & KUYA NEIL - "RENO"

Melbourne hip hop / production duo Teether & Kuya Neil will release new mixtape Stressor on February 3 via Chapter Music. Moody number "Reno" closes out the tape.

--

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS - "REALLY REALLY LIGHT"

New Pornographers will release new album Continue As a Guest on March 31 via Merge Records, which is their first for the label. While Dan Bajar is sadly not on this album, he did co-write first single "Really Really Light."

--

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD - "HAWAII"

Public Image Ltd have released a new song, "Hawaii," that is their bid to be Ireland's official entry in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The song, which PiL say is the most personal song John Lydon has ever shared, is a love letter to John's wife, Nora, who has been living with Alzheimer's.

--

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - "I DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU SEE IN ME"

Belle & Sebastian recorded 2022’s A Bit of Previous at their Glasgow HQ – the first time they’d made a record entirely in their hometown in ages – writing tons of material and whittling it down to 12 songs. Turns out they were making not one album but two, and surprise!, Late Developers is out this Friday, January 13. You don't have long to wait to hear the whole thing but here's the first single.

KRUELTY - "BURN THE SYSTEM"

Japanese death metal-infused hardcore band Kruelty have announced their sophomore album, Untopia, and you can read more about the killer lead single "Burn the System" here.

--

DAUGHTER - "BE ON YOUR WAY"

British trio Daughter shared the lead single to their just-announced album Stereo Mind Game today, a fuzzy and many-layered experimental indie track called "Be On Your Way." Read more about it here.

