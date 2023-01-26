21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BODYWASH - "MASSIF CENTRAL"

Bodywash's "Massif Central" kicks off with mathy drums and keys before building into a fuller, distorted track over the chorus. It recalls Radiohead and shoegaze as the band coolly drop in and out of intense heaviness and noise. It's the first taste of upcoming album I Held the Shape While I Could, due April 14 via Light Organ Records.

--

SKRILLEX, YUNG LEAN & BLADEE - "REAL SPRING"

Skrillex continues to tease his upcoming work with singles, returning today with "Real Spring," a happy, clicky EDM/rap fusion featuring Yung Lean and Bladee.

--

MOTORHEAD - "GREEDY BASTARDS"

Motorhead have shared another previously unreleased song from their upcoming deluxe edition of Bad Magic. "Greedy Bastards" is practically a ballad by Motorhead's standards, but still unmistakably the work of the Loudest Band on Earth.

--

GHOST - "SPILLWAYS" (ft. DEF LEPPARD'S JOE ELLIOTT)

Ghost's "Spillways" already sounds straight out of the hair metal era, so it's only fitting that they'd put out a new version featuring Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott.

--

ENSLAVED - "FOREST DWELLER"

Norwegian metal vets Enslaved have shared a new song from their upcoming album Heimdal, a towering epic that moves from acoustic guitar-fueled power balladry to full-on extreme metal to psychedelia and beyond.

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO - "PANTIES Y BRASIERES"

Rauw Alejandro has shared a new bonus track from 2022's Saturno. It samples Daddy Yankee’s “Camuflash” and it's a reggaeton banger.

--

VARSITY - "DONE WITH BITS"

"Done With Bits" rocks easily with sunny guitars and a catchy bassline, leading up to a climactic synth ending. The song is driven by its cheeky, wistful lyrics, and ends with the repeated question, "What's the point in being alone?"

--

ALICE LONGYU GAO - "HËŁŁŒ KĮTTŸ"

Coming with a fittingly freaky, creepy-crawly music video creative directed by Alice Longyu Gao, "Hëłłœ Kįttÿ" is a chaotic romp with opening lines, "Go to therapy or else you are gonna go to jail, jail/Don't need a Grammy you need therapy right now, right now/Do yourself a favor keep my name way out your mouth, your mouth."

--

HEALING POTPOURRI - "STICKY" (JERRY PAPER REMIX)

Healing Potpourri shared a jazzy, uptempo remix of "Sticky" by Jerry Paper, doubling the original's length and adding frenetic percussion for a clubbier sound.

--

NUOVO TESTAMENTO - "HEAT"

Los Angeles' Nuovo Testamento are gearing up to release new album Love Lines and tour with Molchat Doma, have shared this very '80s Hi-NRG dancepop track that is a "battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. It’s about the power of vulnerability, knowing what you want, and accepting nothing less."

--

HOLIDAY GHOSTS - "VULTURE"

UK band Holiday Ghosts are back with new album Absolute Reality that's out April 21 via FatCat Records. First single "Vulture" travels along a surfy groove by way of early-'80s post-punk. “This song has had two lives," the band say. "I remember playing it a lot five or six years ago on acoustic guitar as a kind of spaghetti western instrumental. It was half the speed and really atmospherically menacing. I’ve lost interest in musically pretending that I'm in a western movie now. When reimagining this track I’d been obsessively listening to the first The Cure compilation ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and Young Marble Giants/Weekend. That style of production which has so much emphasis on space really got under my skin."

--

UNLOVED - "I DID IT."

Unloved, the trio of Jade Vincent, Keefus Ciancia and David Holmes who provided much of the soundtrack for ‘Killing Eve,‘ will release their second album in less than a year in February. Here's the first single.

--

ULRIKA SPACEK - "THE SHEER DROP"

"The Sheer Drop" is a fantastic first taste of Ulrika Spacek's first album in five years, a swaggering song full of thrilling dynamics that pulls from psych, noise and krautrock elements. The black and white video, directed by Kyle Macfadzean, is as striking as the song.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - "VISIONS" (DUNGEN REMIX)

The most surprising remix of José González's "Visions" on his new EP comes courtesy of fellow Swedes Dungen, who don't turn the song into a jazzy psych-rock epic but mental jungle/drum-and-bass banger.

--

THE BOO RADLEYS - "SEEKER"

UK shoegaze/Britpop vets The Boo Radleys released Keep on Falling, their first album in over 20 years, last March, and they're keeping the momentum going. Eight, which is indeed their eighth album, will be out June 9 via Boostr. "Seeker" could easily slide onto their 1993 album Giant Steps.

--

P.E. (PILL + EATERS) - "BRANDING CRISIS"

P.E., the NYC group featuring members of Pill and Eaters, will release NOPE Tapes Vol. 1 on February 3 via Wharf Cat. As the title suggests, this is the first in a series of tapes and was recorded live in Brooklyn last November. The recordings were entirely improvised, with music that ranges from ambient to noise to mutant disco. You can check out "Branding Crisis," an ethereal piece that opens the mixtape on a cloud of saxophone and trippy synths, below.

KATIE GATELY - "FAWN" & "BRUTE"

Experimental artist Katie Gately shared the title tracks off her just-announced album, explaining, "Together, the songs symbolize the dichotomy of parenthood. You're a new person, guided by a fierce protective love, but you're also still the same old bastard. You're cranky when you don't sleep and you lie to yourself about how many ounces are really in one glass of wine. You do the best you can and you pray things will turn out well enough... but really, you're just winging it." Read more about it here.

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - "PENDULUM"

Pendulum is the lead single for Josephine Foster's newly-announced album Domestic Sphere. It's a gentle folk ballad with quiet echoes and ethereal sounds underpinning Josephine's voice and solo guitar. Read more about it here.

--

TIM HECKER - "LOTUS LIGHT"

"Lotus Light" is a dark, slow-burning ambient single from Tim Hecker's upcoming album No Highs. Read more about it here.

--

TRIBULATION - "AXIS MUNDI"

Tribulation have announced a new EP, Hamartia, and you can read more about new single "Axis Mundi" here.

--

LIFE IN VACUUM - "LOST"

Toronto post-hardcore band Life In Vacuum have announced a new album, Lost, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.