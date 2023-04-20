21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

12 RODS - "MY YEAR (THIS IS GOING TO BE)"

Minneapolis indie rock band 12 Rods were famously given the first 10 from Pitchfork, for their 1996 EP Gay?, and one of their big fans is Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, whose label Chigliak reissued their 2002 album Lost Time in 2015. Now, band leader Ryan Olcott is set to release the first 12 Rods album in 21 years, If We Stayed Alive, on July 7 via American Dreams. The first single is "My Year (This Is Going To Be)."

--

THE ACACIA STRAIN - "CHAIN" (ft. CHAMBER'S JACOB LILLY)

The Acacia Strain have shared their collaboration with Chamber vocalist Jacob Lilly from their upcoming album Step Into the Light, and vocalist Vincent Bennett says it's "possibly the hardest song we have ever written."

--

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS – “COUNCIL SKIES”

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release new album Council Skies on June 2 and they've just shared the dreamy, string-filled title track.

--

LARAAJI & KRAMER - "IMMERSION"

"I met Laraaji by chance in NYC's Central Park one fine summer day in 1985," says Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer of his and Laraaji's upcoming collaborative album BAPTISMAL - Ambient Symphony #1. "I'd been thinking about the wisdom vs. the futility of starting my own record company a lot in those days, and as i walked through one of the parks many tunnels, i heard what i'd recognized to be Laraaji's Day of Radiance playing on what i'd assumed to be someone's beatbox. I thought to myself, 'How nice it is to be alive in NYC in 1985 on a day like this in Central Park and knowing that someone loves this wondrous LP from Eno's Obscure Records label as much as I do.'" The album will be out June 2 via Shimmy-Disc.

--

IOTOSH - "FILL MY CUP"

In-demand reggae producer Iotosh has shared a new solo song--written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely on his own--and it's a very infectious one.

--

BULLY - "HARD TO LOVE"

“Growing up never fitting into society’s constructed gender stereotypes and expectations, I often felt as though different equals bad or wrong," Alicia Bognanno says of her new single as Bully. "I was confused about my place in the world, not fully identifying with any one particular gender or sexuality. I was ashamed, and I blamed myself. Though I’m still in the process of understanding and accepting my identity, I’m glad to be surrounded by people who love and accept me for who I am regardless of the clothes I wear and the labels others use to define me.” It's from her new album Lucky For You.

--

VALERIE JUNE & BILL FRISELL - "HANDSOME MOLLY" (DOC WATSON COVER)

Doc Watson tribute album I Am A Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100 comes out next week (4/28), and it'll include this lovely "Handsome Molly" cover by Valerie June and Bill Frisell. "Doc Watson added an effervescence and spark to American music,” says Valerie. “I’m so grateful that his music brought me together with one of my guitar idols, Bill Frisell. By covering “Handsome Molly”, we are welcoming the world to enjoy the wonder and imagination that sends a simple folk song soaring through starry skies.”

--

E-40 - "FRONT ROW 40"

Having just been in the news for being ejected from a Kings vs. Warriors game in Sacramento, West Coast rap legend E-40 has now dropped a new single, which is also Warriors-related.

--

ISLAND OF LOVE - "I'VE GOT THE SECRET"

UK trio Island of Love are gearing up to release their debut album via Third Man London and they've just shared another single. "I’ve Got The Secret is a song about not being able to let go of someone you care about and all the feelings that come with it, but largely surrounds the theme of paranoia," say the band. "The whole song ended up becoming a band favourite as we started adding more to it, especially to play live since we just get to make a racket and scream. Also with two false endings, a three part harmony on the word 'bloke', and a 2 second d-beat section we think it makes the books as Island of Love’s most ridiculous song. For the video we enlisted the help of Taylor Stewart who gathered together 4 of our close friends/dearest Grace, Celia, Hattie, and Gabbie to play the band."

--

SKELETEN - "SHARING THE FIRE"

Australian producer and singer Russell Fitzgibbon records as Skeleten and will be releasing debut album Under Utopia on July 28 via 2MR / Astral People Recordings. "Sharing the Fire," recalls the chilled-out electronica of the late '90s.

--

DJANGO DJANGO - NO TIME FT. JACK PENATE

Part 3 of Django Django's ambitious new double album Off Planet. Lead track is "No Time" featuring Jack Penate who has been quiet as a solo artist lately but has been busy as a songwriting, most notably working with SAULT on their last few records.

--

C.O.F.F.I.N. – “CUT YOU OFF”

Sydney, Australia's C.O.F.F.I.N. make rip-roaring garage punk and have toured with Amyl & The Sniffers. They've just shared this adrenalized single, which is out via Memphis label Goner.

--

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION - "MEDIEVAL JIG"

Athens, GA's Immaterial Possession release their new album Mercy Of The Crane Folk on May 5 and here's another preview. "Medieval Jig" is, according to the band, "a song of being reborn into many different beings and spaces and the excavation of the subconscious to reveal 'past lives'."

DAS KOOLIES (SFA) - BIGGEST MINDFUCK YET FT. RHYS IFANS

Das Koolies, the Welsh group that features all of Super Furrie Animals apart from Gruff RHys, released The Condemned EP earlier this year and have now announced their debut album, DK.01, which is out in September. The album opens with "Biggest Mindfuck Yet" that features actor Rhys Ifans who was actually SFA's original lead singer.

--

RODNEY CROWELL - "LUCKY"

Country great Rodney Crowell will release The Chicago Sessions on May 5 via New West. The album was produced by Jeff Tweedy at Wilco’s Loft in Chicago. “The way that Rodney writes is deeply connected to a classic era of country songwriters that I’ve always loved," says Tweedy. "In my estimation, it’s as close as I can get to working with Townes Van Zandt or Felice and Boudleaux Bryant — people who crafted songs with a very specific sensibility. And I like being near that.”

--

CORNERSHOP X PINKY ANN RIHAL - "DISCO'S MAIN SQUEEZE"

Cornershop are back with their first new music in three years, a standalone single titled "Disco's Main Squeeze." The track features '80s Hindi-language new wave cult group Pinky Ann Rihal on vocals, alongside Cornershop's signature blend of Indian pop and Western music, and "Disco" comes into play with those distinctive "Ring My Bell" electronic toms.

--

STEPHEN MARLEY - "OLD SOUL"

Stephen Marley has shared a new acoustic guitar-fueled single, "Old Soul," and he also announced the 'Babylon By Bus' tour. All dates (including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on July 30) here.

--

KILLING FROST - S/T EP

Finnish thrashers Killing Frost (members of Foreseen and Violent Spirit) have dropped three new bruisers today, their first new music since their 2021 debut demo.

--

LÉA SEN - "AGAIN"

London-based singer/songwriter and producer Léa Sen's new EP, You Of Now, Pt. 2, is out tomorrow (4/21) via Partisan, and she's shared another single from it ahead of its release, "Again," a slinky, minimal alt-pop track.

--

STATIC ABYSS - "WORMSKINNED"

Autopsy offshoot Static Abyss have announced a sophomore album, and you can read about lead single "Wormskinned" here.

--

KILLER MIKE - "DON'T LET THE DEVIL" (ft. EL-P & THANKUGOODSIR)

Killer Mike has announced his first solo album in 11 years, MICHAEL, and it includes this new single with his Run The Jewels partner El-P. Read more about it here.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "GLUE SONG" FEAT. CLAIRO

Beabadoobee has shared a reworked version of lovely, lilting single "Glue Song" with harmonies and a guest verse from Clairo.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.