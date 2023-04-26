21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RICO NASTY - "TURN IT UP" (prod. 100 GECS)

Rico Nasty and 100 gecs always come out something cool when they team up, and their in-your-face new single "Turn It Up" is no exception.

--

AJJ - "CANDLES OF LOVE"

AJJ have shared the latest taste of Disposable Everything, and this one's a '70s-style piano ballad that vocalist Sean Bonnette says "was plucked out of my personal life and thrown on stage by a dear friend. It’s about a wedding present."

--

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK - IN YOUR HEAD NOW (FEAT. AZEKEL)

German group Brandt Brauer Frick will release new album Multi Faith Prayer Room on June 2 and they've just shared this song that features Nigerian born London-based artist, Azekel. "In Your Head Now" comes with a documentary-style video by director Nathan Baxter. “I wanted to create a film that captures the essence of how music can be a powerful tool for healing and connection," Baxter says. "For me, music is a form of meditation that allows me to be fully present in the moment and forget about everything else. That feeling of being together in the sound and the shared experiences made through music can free up energy for connection, simultaneously releasing pent-up emotions."

--

GENTLEMAN'S DUB CLUB - "PLAY MY GAMES" FT. HOLLIE COOK

UK soundsystem crew Gentleman's Dub Club have once again teamed with Hollie Cook for another effervescent collab single. Say the band: “We turned to our keysman Luke for ‘Play My Games,’ as he’s got a great ear for a fruity chord sequence and he came through with the goods. The song immediately had a rich, mystical quality and we all simultaneously called for the magical energy of Hollie Cook on the feature! She answered that call and came through with some of the most sultry and enticing vocals we’d ever heard that locked beautifully with Johnny’s.”

--

WOOLWORM - "BANGS"

Vancouver's Woolworm, who appeared on Militarie Gun's All Roads Lead to the Gun, have shared a new gothy indie rock single, "Bangs."

--

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE - "HEARTBREAK RULES"

Following last year's Natural Part, Horse Jumper of Love have announced a new eight-song mini album, Heartbreak Rules. It features their recent acoustic version of "I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes" and they've shared another new single from it, the warm, mellow title track.

--

KEATON HENSON - "I'M NOT THERE"

"I think I started writing this having (accidentally) caught sight of a video of me on stage, and just thinking that I didn’t recognize any of myself in it at all," Keaton Henson says of his new single "I'm Not There." "The song itself though is about coming home from performing, or touring, or just being someone else publicly, and feeling like you need to just sit still and look for who you really are. It’s about the wind down, where you allow yourself to be human and flawed, and the fear that maybe one day you’ll come home or offstage, look for that real you, and not be able to find it." It's from his new album House Party.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "VENTURE CAPITAL"

The very prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog follows last week's Madlib-produced "Pronouns" with another nostalgia-inducing, boom bap-inspired single, "Venture Capital."

--

DOWNSIDE - "CYCLE OF FOUR"

Newcastle hardcore band Downside have announced their debut full-length, Dark Patterns & Intrusive Thoughts, due May 19 via Last Ride Records, and your first taste is the dark, metallic "Cycle of Four."

--

JIM LEGXACY - HOMELESS N*GGA POP MUSIC

UK rapper/producer/singer Jim Legxacy blends hip hop, emo, electronic music, and more on this new mixtape.

--

BRAIDS - "LUCKY STAR"

Ahead of the release of Euphoric Recall this Friday, Braids have shared one final advance single, "Lucky Star." The song "came together in pieces over a long span of time," Raphaelle Standell-Preston says. "Its inception began on a very cold winter night after having taken some months from writing... it’s not the easiest to write music during Montreal’s unforgiving winter. We sat down in our studio, with the space heater on high, and plugged the mic in and turned the speakers on. Taylor showed me a beautiful synth loop he had been working on, the lyrics and melody poured out of me quickly, it was one of those first take moments, as are most of the takes on Euphoric Recall. I put the mic down and asked Taylor to close the project, I didn’t want to listen back. We packed up, satisfied that we had put something down on the page and walked through the snow back to our homes. When spring came we opened up the project again. The winter blues had come and gone, and Montreal was feeling electric with having survived another winter. 'Lucky Star' started in the dark and ended in the light. It reminds me of all the different moments we move through as individuals. Nothing is ever linear."

--

DAZEGXD & QUINN - DSX.FM

Emo-rap and hyperpop come together on dazegxd and quinn's new collaborative EP.

--

FIRES IN THE DISTANCE - "CRUMBLING PILLARS OF A TRANQUIL MIND"

Death-doomers Fires in the Distance's new LP Air Not Meant For Us comes out this Friday (4/28) via Prosthetic, and here's one more single. Read about this track and a new interview at Invisible Oranges.

--

GRAVE SECRETS - "ANXIOUS"

LA punks Grave Secrets have signed to Wiretap Records, who will release their upcoming album later this year. It was recorded with Alex Estrada (who produced the first Touché Amoré and Joyce Manor albums), and it'll feature "Anxious." It's equal parts catchy and heavy, and kinda has some PUP vibes.

--

FOUR TET - "THREE DRUMS"

Fresh off playing Coachella with Skrillex and Fred again.., Four Tet has released this new single. Read about it here.

--

GIRL AND GIRL - "ALL I SEE"

Australian band Girl and Girl have signed to Sub Pop and are currently working on their debut album for the label. With the announcement comes "All I See," which is a taste of things to come.

--

PROTOMARTYR – “ELIMINATION DANCES”

Protomartyr have shared a second song from their anticipated new album Formal Growth in the Desert. The intense "Elimination Dances" gets its title from a 1950s teen dance manual and serves as a metaphor for surviving in our uncertain times."You get tapped out when you lose the dance," says frontman Joe Casey, "You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes."

--

KARI FAUX - "MAKE A WISH"

Kari Faux has announced her new album REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE! and shared this new single. Read more here.

--

PJ HARVEY - "A CHILD'S QUESTION, AUGUST"

PJ Harvey has announced her highly anticipated first album since 2016, I Inside the Old Year Dying, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - "CAST IRON SKILLET"

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit have shared the third single off their upcoming album <Weathervanes, and you can read about it here.

--

AMANDA SHIRES & BOBBIE NELSON - "SUMMERTIME" (GERSWHIN COVER ft. WILLIE NELSON)

Amanda Shires and the late Bobbie Nelson recorded a collaborative album before Bobbie's 2022 passing, Loving You, and the first single is a cover of the Gershwin classic "Summertime" featuring Bobbie's younger brother, Willie Nelson. Read more about it here.

--

