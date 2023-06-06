21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DREAM WIFE - "SOCIAL LUBRICATION"

“Exhausted. Done with being polite, done with sugar coating, placating, and pandering to patriarchal bullshit," Dream Wife say of the title track to their album Social Lubrication which is out this week. "Wanting to just exist, in this body without being pigeon-holed or judged for the bodies we exist in. Do the job well. Show up. Not play other people's games. You can’t fix something rotten to the core - we need revolution not reform." The video is as lurid as the song.

--

SWEEPING PROMISES - "YOU SHATTERED"

Few current groups are doing as much with classic post-punk sounds as Sweeping Promises, who bring tons of energy and big hooks to "You Shattered." New album Good Living Is Coming For You is out at the end of June.

--

SAMUEL LOCKE-WARD & MIKE WATT - "BE THE BONES"

Having made an album with Jad Fair earlier this year, Samuel Locke Ward has now collaborated with Mike Watt for new album Purple Pie Plow which will be out July 21 via Kill Rock Stars. It's their third collab that shows off SMW's songwriting and Watt's formidable bass abilities.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "DRAGON"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release their new album Petrodragonic Apocalypse next week, and it has them diving back into metal territory. That dark vibe is played up in the video for new single "Dragon," which looks like it was dusted off from 1998.

--

TEENAGE WRIST - "STILL LOVE (ft. SOFTCULT)

LA's Teenagewrist have announced a new album, Still Love, due August 4 via Epitaph. Along with the announcement comes the title track, a shoegazy alt-rock song with guest vocals from Canadian duo Softcult.

--

RACHEL BOBBITT - "TWO BIT"

Following last year's The Ceiling Could Collapse, Toronto-based singer/songwriter Rachel Bobbitt announced a new EP, The Half We Still Have, due out August 4 via Fantasy Records. The first single is "Two Bit," and Rachel says, "I wrote 'Two Bit' looking back on moments as a teenager where I ignored my gut because of the all-consuming feeling of a young relationship."

--

CUMGIRL8 - "GOTHGIRL1"

NYC post-punks cumgirl8 are releasing their debut EP for 4ad, phantasea pharm, on August 18, and they've shared "gothgirl1" from it, which they wrote with Nick Launay at Barbizon, which they describe as "a magical artist hotel nestled on the edge of a mushroom forest."

--

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS - "TAAAUD"

Experimental collective Carlos Niño & Friends have announced a new album, (I'm just) Chillin', on Fire, due September 15 via International Anthem and the first single is the sprawling, delicate "Taaaud."

--

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "IF YOU WERE MINE" (ft. LEON BRIDGES)

Country singer Miranda Lambert and soul singer Leon Bridges put their heads together for this soaring new duet.

--

MAD HONEY - "FOLD"

Oklahoma City shoegazers Mad Honey have announced their debut album, Satellite Aphrodite, due September 22 via Deathwish Inc/Sunday Drive Records. Here's the fuzzy, pillowy lead single "Fold."

--

WILL HAVEN - "DIABLITO"

Sacramento alt-metal veterans Will Haven have shared another heavy, towering taste of new album VII.

--

FOTOCRIME - "ACCELERATED"

Fotocrime will release new album Accelerated on September 9 via Artoffact Records, and here's the gothy, post-punky title track.

--

SPINE - "VACIO"

Spine have shared another 59 seconds of powerviolence off upcoming LP Raices.

--

ALAN PALOMO (NEON INDIAN) - "STAY-AT-HOME DJ"

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo has announced his first album under his own name and shared this new single. Read about it here.

--

RATBOYS - "IT'S ALIVE!"

Ratboys have announced their fourth album, The Window, and shared "It's Alive!". Read about it here.

--

DRAB MAJESTY - "VANITY" FT RACHEL GOSWELL

”It’s no secret that I am a long time Drab Majesty fan,“ says Slowdive‘s Rachel Goswell of her collab with Drab Majesty. ”So when Deb asked me some years ago now if I would be interested in collaborating it was an immediate yes.“

--

ALLISON RUSSELL - "THE RETURNER"

"The Returner" is the title track and lead single of Allison Russell's upcoming album. "My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul," she says. "This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism."

--

MANTRA OF THE COSMOS - "GORILLA GUERILLA"

Mantra of the Cosmos, the new supergroup featuring Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder & Bez, Ride's Andy Bell, and drummer Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), have shared their debut single. "Gorilla Guerilla" is a groovy trip that sounds like the sum of their parts, danceable, psychedelic, and fun.

--

L'RAIN - "NEW YEAR'S UNRESOLUTION"

L'Rain released her first new music since 2021, new single "New Year's UnResolution." The dreamy, energetic track sees leader Taja Cheek ask "what is it like to feel like you've forgotten a part of yourself?; how does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you've interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?"

--

JULIE BYRNE - "MOONLESS"

Julie Byrne released "Moonless," the second single off upcoming LP The Greater Wings and the first song she's ever written on piano. It's ambient and soothing, with pops of harp-esque synth. Read more about it here.

--

RIVAL CONSOLES - "CODA"

Rival Consoles, aka London producer Ryan Lee West, has just shared a new single, "Coda," which follows this spring's "Spirit Loop" and last year's Now Is album. Like much of what he does, "Coda" is a slow build, adding layers of ambience and beats, creating something warm and compelling.

--

