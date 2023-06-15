21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OSEES – “GOON”

The synthy, mutant punk style of OSEES' new album Intercepted Message is pretty appealing, and this new single is twisted, fun and danceable -- and you may get a rise of out the video.

--

INTERPOL - "TONI" (JESU INTERPOLATION)

Interpol have been releasing "interpolations" of their songs by a variety of collaborators and here's "Toni" by Jesu (aka Justin Broadrick of Godflesh). Says Broadrick: “I attempted to merge both projects - capture Interpol and juxtapose the fundamental jesu concept - slow, heavy and riddled with loss/melancholy, even adding my own down tuned guitars to the mix. I hope people receive and comprehend this as we collectively do...”

--

BRIGID MAE POWER - "I MUST HAVE BEEN BLIND" (TIM BUCKLEY COVER)

Irish singer/songwriter Brigid Mae Power's gorgeous rendition of Tim Buckley's "I Must Have Been Blind" is the latest single off her new album Dream From the Deep Well, out later this month.

--

WRECKLESS ERIC - "STANDING WATER"

"Standing Water is a British seaside town - amusement arcades, crazy golf, stagnant boating lake, unemployment… People flock in, spend money, but the locals don’t get rich, they get pushed out. They end up on the Brownfield Estate, tucked away behind the out-of-town supermarket, where local children play on grassed-over landfills that seep methane gas." Eric's new album Leisureland will be out August 25 via Tapete.

--

OUTER HEAVEN - "LIQUIFIED MIND"

Not that we'd expect anything less, but Pennsylvania death metallers Outer Heaven go extremely hard on this new single. New LP Infinite Psychic Depths out in July via Relapse.

--

PEGGY GOU - "(IT GOES LIKE) NANANA"

Peggy Gou's new single is her first in nearly two years, and her first release for XL Recordings. "There's a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth and excitement when you're surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself," she says of the track, which draws from '90s/early '00s dance music and Balearic house. "It's difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’ I want this song to evoke that nanana feeling!"

--

MUTOID MAN - "SIREN SONG"

Mutoid Man have shared another taste of Mutants, their first album in six years and first with new bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, and it's a dose of sleazy, bluesy desert rock. Pick up our limited-to-500 orange & green vinyl variant of Mutants while it lasts.

--

GLENN SCHWARTZ (JAMES GANG) - "DAUGHTER OF ZION" (ft. JOE WALSH & THE ARCS)

Dan Auerbach's label Easy Eye Sound is releasing a new blues anthology compilation called Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues) on August 11. One of its tracks is a posthumous song by Glenn Schwartz, the original guitarist of James Gang, in which he played alongside future Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. Joe Walsh and Dan Auerbach's band The Arcs both back him on this song, which stems from recording sessions that took place just before Glenn's 2018 passing.

--

FLESH EATER - "KOMFORTZONE" FT. FIONA APPLE

Nashville-based experimental trio Flesh Eater collaborated with Fiona Apple on their new single. "To me, ‘komfortzone’ represents confronting fear," frontperson Zwii AR says. "The fear of being seen, of moving toward sharing what’s inside, meeting that where it is, seeing it, and saying, ok, this will be with me indefinitely; I’ve got to move past it."

--

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "MAKING THE BAND (DANITY KANE)

Earl Sweatshirt has released his first song in a year and a half and you can read about it here.

--

NATE DIONNE (GLOCCA MORRA, SNOWING, etc) - "IN BLOOD"

OG emo revivalist Nate Dionne has played in Glocca Morra, Snowing, Street Smart Cyclist, post-Algernon Cadwallader band Dogs On Acid, and more over the years, and lately he's been focusing on his solo career. Read about his new song here.

--

MAURA WEAVER - "CRUSH ON YOU, PT. II"

Maura Weaver's debut solo single comes in the form of "Crush On You, Pt. II," a gently-rocking indie-pop track. It's the lead single off her just-announced LP I Was Due For A Heartbreak.

--

DANIEL ROSSEN - "KATHLEEN" (TOWNES VAN ZANDT COVER)

Grizzly Bear co-frontman Daniel Rossen has been covering Townes Van Zandt's "Kathleen" for a while, and now that he's releasing Live At Pioneertown & Santa Fe, he's shared a recording of the cover. Daniel explains, "The first song out is a version of "Kathleen" by Townes Van Zandt that I first performed wayyyy back in the ancient days of 2011 at my first solo show in upstate NY. It's a bit of a departure from the original, which is the only reason I would consider releasing a cover of any Townes Van Zandt song. But this song holds a lot of memories for me."

--

VAGABON - "CAN I TALK MY SHIT?"

"Can I Talk My Shit?" is the new single off Vagabon's just-announced LP Sorry I Haven't Called, which she co-produced with Rostam Batmanglij. Of the song, Laetitia Tamko explains, "I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There's beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery."

--

JJUUJJUU – “NO WAY IN”

JJUUJJUU, aka Desert Daze fest co-founder Phil Pirrone, is back with a trippy new single and even trippier video.

--

SIDE EYES - "FALSE WORLD / NOTHING TO SEE"

LA garage punks Side Eyes will release What's Your Problem, their second album and first in six years, on June 23 via In the Red. THe album was produced by Redd Kross' Steve McDonald and you can check out two songs right now

--

PONY GIRL - "LAFF IT OFF"

Canadian group Pony Girl will release new album Laff it Off on October 27 via Paper Bag. The title track has a lot of charm.

--

YEAH YEAH YEAHS & PERFUME GENIUS - "SPITTING OFF THE EDGE OF THE WORLD" (LUSH VERSION)

This is no remix, but a totally new "lush" version YYYs & Perfume Genius' 2022 single that's orchestral, folky and much more of a duet than the original.

--

THE PINK STONES - “BABY, I’M STILL RIGHT HERE (WITH YOU)” FT NIKKI LANE

‘Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)’ was me trying to show the influence George and Tammy have had on me," says Pink Stones' frontman Hunter Pinkston. "I figured my friend Nikki would be the perfect Honky Tonk Queen to sing it with me. John Neff plays an excellent Dobro vs. Pedal Steel solo and the phasers are full blast. Naturally, I had to go back to East Nashville and shoot another video with the master, Josh Shoemaker.” New album You Know Who is out June 30.

TIM KINSELLA & JENNY PULSE - "UNBLOCK OBSTACLES"

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse (who formerly played together as Good Fuck) announced their new LP Giddy Skelter with gloriously psychedelic single "Unblock Obstacles." Read more about it here.

--

DALLAS BURROW - "ONLY GAME IN TOWN"

New Braunfels, TX country singer Dallas Burrow wrote "Only Game In Town" with Charley Crockett, who included it on his 2021 album Music City USA, and now Dallas is including a different version of the song on his new album Blood Brothers. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.