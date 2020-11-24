21 Savage’s brother, UK rapper TM1way, reportedly killed in stabbing

Terrell Davis, aka UK drill rapper TM1way and brother of British-American rapper 21 Savage, was reportedly killed in a stabbing in Brixton on Sunday (11/22). A family source told The Daily Mail that Davis "had been taking some shopping to his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly lunged forward and stabbed him." According to reports, police are currently investigating the situation and no arrests have been made at this time.

21 Savage posted on Instagram, "can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back."

Listen to some of TM1way's music below...