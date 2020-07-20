21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

GORILLAZ - "PAC-MAN ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

Gorillaz have continued their Song Machine series with this new Pac Man-inspired song which features Schoolboy Q, whose fired-up verse makes for a nice contrast to Damon Albarn's hazy hook.

--

HEADIE ONE x DRAKE - "ONLY YOU FREESTYLE"

Fresh off releasing two new songs with DJ Khaled, Drake has just dropped one with Headie One, whose GANG is one of the year's best UK drill albums. "I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world. Scratch that—the best drill artist in the world," Drake said, and he clearly did his best impression of Headie's hometown scene for this one.

--

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG - "POLICE ON MY BACK" (THE EQUALS COVER)

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has continued his quarantine covers series with a cover of The Equals' '60s beat classic "Police On My Back." As Billie points out, The Clash did this one too, and his cover clearly takes some notes from their version.

--

BILL CALLAHAN - "PROTEST SONG"

Here's the fourth track from Bill Callahan's upcoming album Gold Record. It's not a protest song so much as it is about watching someone sing a protest song. Says Drag City: "A late-night viewer is aghast at the unreality of the musical guest’s cartoonish protest POV, leading to a protest song of its own kind. An apex of faux-noir; brooding in bluesy, Cohenish atmosphere up to his armpits, Bill flies in a touch of Bowery-Boys style comic elevation to allow the song to be played for and on every person in the room."

--

KERO KERO BONITO - "IT'S BUGSNAX!"

UK trio Kero Kero Bonito wrote the theme song for upcoming Playstation game Bugsnax and while the game's not out yet, KKB have released the full-length version of the song as a single. We're still not sure what Bugsnax are, but the song is pretty tasty.

--

WYE OAK - "NO PLACE"

"This song is about the separation between our consciousness and our physical bodies, and how it feels to forget that you even have a body in the first place," say Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak's dark and sultry new single. "Of course, it gets easier and easier to use your body less and less; as we innovate more efficient ways of achieving our temporal goals, we are making them somewhat obsolete. Personally, I’m very pro-body, even as I spent the first half of my life hating and fighting against mine and all of its perceived imperfections. But it’s hard to look around and not at least imagine that we might be some of the last humans on earth to ever enjoy what having a body actually feels like, on a planet that isn’t yet completely inhospitable to us. And that seems like something worth noticing." Wye Oak's new EP, No Horizon, which features Brooklyn Youth Chorus, is out next week.

--

YEAR OF THE KNIFE - "PREMONITIONS OF YOU"

Delaware metallic hardcore band Year of the Knife have debuted another song off their anticipated new album Internal Incarceration (due 8/7 via Pure Noise). It's a rager, and vocalist Tyler Mullen says it "was written about watching someone’s self destruction over the years leave them with no support system. No family, no friends. No real love or hope. It's about a person relying on external things to help them, but they don’t see that internally it’s those same things leading them to their own demise."

--

ALABASTER DEPLUME - "BLACK DRIFTS" & "THE GOOD WINE"

Earlier this year, UK jazz musician Alabaster DePlume released To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1 on International Anthem, including the song "Visit Croatia" which was later prominently sampled by Bon Iver on "PDLIF." Today, he released that song as a single with two previously unreleased b-sides: "Black Drifts" and "The Good Wine."

--

DEVON KAY AND THE SOLUTIONS - "252 BRIGHTON AVE"

Devon Kay and the Solutions dropped this new single on A-F Records, and it's a super fun dose of anthemic horn-fueled pop punk that fans of '90s ska-punk should not sleep on.

--

BATUSHSKA - "ИРМОС II / IRMOS II"

Batushka (Bart's version) followed last year's Hospodi with this furious new dose of melodic black metal.

--

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH - "GRASSLANDS"

Having just released new album The Mosaic of Transformation this spring, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is back with this new song as part of the Adult Swim Singles series. It's refreshing, in a pixelated water kind of way, so just let it wash over you.

--

THOMAS BARTLETT (DOVEMAN) - "MULTIFLORA"

Doveman's Thomas Bartlett releases Shelter on Friday which features eight piano nocturnes, all named after roses and written as a love letter to his partner, British actress and singer Ella Hunt. Here's the lovely "Multiflora.

--

SNFU'S CHI PIG - "CEMENT MIXER (TO ALL MY BEAUTIFUL FRIENDS)"

Before S.N.F.U.'s Chi Pig sadly passed away, the punk icon recorded this heartbreaking song that was intended for release after his death. You can read more about it here.

--

DARLING (mem WINDHAND, BARONESS) - "BAPTISTS"

Darling is a new band featuring Windhand singer (and solo artist) Dorthia Cotrell, prolific shredder and Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, and Gina's Misstallica bandmate Leanne Martz. Their first song, "Baptists," is out now, and you can read much more about it here.

--

MATT POND "PILLAR OF SALT" (THERMALS COVER, ft. ANYA MARINA)

Matt Pond has a new EP coming out, including this synthy Thermals cover which features backing vocals by Anya Marina and comes with a video made on Zoom by Matt, Anya, and comedians Nikki Glaser, Andrew Collin, and Ian Fidance. Read more about it here.

--

MIKEY ERG & PAULSON'S ALEX BURTON - "PUNK ROCK ACADEMY" (ATOM AND HIS PACKAGE COVER)

Mikey Erg, Paulson's Alex Burton, and Christian Lesperance have covered Atom and His Package's classic "Punk Rock Academy" for Christian's Jersey Interchange punk covers project, and you can read more about it here.

--

POP SMOKE - "PARANOIA" (ft. GUNNA & YOUNG THUG)

15 more Pop Smoke songs came out today (on what would've been Pop's 21st birthday) on the deluxe edition of the late Brooklyn rapper's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. That includes the much-anticipated "Paranoia," which features Gunna and Young Thug (but not Pusha T). Read more here.

--

TRAYER TRYON (HUNDRED WATERS) - "NEW FOREVER" (FT JULIE BYRNE) & "RUA DOS PIONEIROS"

Hundred Waters' trayer tryon will release new album, new forever, later this year via Terrible Records. The record features appearances by Julie Byrne, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, and Moses Sumney. You can listen to the gorgeous, ethereal title track, which features Byrne, and "rua dos pioneiros."

--

BAILTER SPACE - CONCRET (ALBUM STREAM)

Noisy New Zealand indie rock trio Bailter Space came out of hibernation back in May to share three new songs, and now they've just dropped Concret, their first new album in seven years.

--

