22 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re feeling festive or not, musicians are climbing aboard the tinsel bandwagon with new songs for the season. We offer to you a week’s worth of them, nestled in one place, like gifts under a tree.

ANIKA PYLE - "THE WAY YOU LOOK AT ME"

Anika Pyle (Chumped, Katie Ellen) shared this ethereal holiday song today that she describes as "TFW you go home for the holidays and meet up with an old lover at your hometown diner."

--

NO SLEEP RECORDS - NO SLEEP TIL CHRISTMAS 9

Every holiday season, No Sleep Records put out a holiday compilation, and this one features Looming doing an indie rock cover of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Hornbill doing a circle-pit-inducing skate punk cover of "Blue Christmas," and more.

--

SAINT ETIENNE - "HER WINTER COAT"

“We love Christmas, as you probably know,“ says Saint Etienne's Bob Stanley, “and it feels like it's been a while since our last really Christmassy Christmas record.“ There's real glacial austerity to "Her Winter Coat" and its gorgeously shot video.

--

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "BIG SHOT" (BILLY JOEL)

Billys Joel's "Big Shot" is not a holiday song in any way, but Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin's cover is part of their Hanukkah video series, so we're including it here. Say the guys, "While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture—here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: 'Big Shot!'"

--

BILLY NOMATES - "CHRISTMAS IS FOR LOVERS, GHOSTS AND CHILDREN"

"Merry Chrysler," Billy Nomates says of this sort-of holiday song that takes stock of the tough year most of us have had. "Christmas isn't for everyone, well....lovers, ghosts & children." Available as a pay-what-you-want download in December, Bandcamp proceeds will go to Feed The Homeless Bristol.

--

BEACH BUNNY - "CHRISTMAS CALLER"

Beach Bunny have jumped on the holiday bandwagon, sharing this wistful track where singer Lili Trifilo sings "“I love the gifts, but nothing’s like your presence / Are you free this New Years’ Eve?”

--

EL TEN ELEVEN - "NEW YEAR'S EVE"

Post-rock/math rock/prog duo El Ten Eleven are getting in the festive spirit with a bouncy new song called "New Year's Eve." They've also expanded their tour, which hits new NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 23 (tickets). All dates here.

--

GRANDADDY - "IT WAS A SILENT NIGHT AT LEAST UNTIL JEFF LYNNE ARRIVED"

"Santa Claus gave me some pretty cool gifts as a kid," says Grandaddy's Jason Lytle of this new holiday jingle. "But I have to say Jeff Lynne has given me about a million or so more. Here is my little light hearted holiday combo-homage to the two of them."

--

HAIM - "THE CHANUKAH SONG" (ADAM SANDLER COVER)

Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song," in its various versions, is a genuine seasonal and comedic classic, but with its last update, which Sandler performed at Carnegie Hall for a Judd Apatow & Friends New York Comedy Festival event, dating back to 2015, some of its references could use some updating. Enter Haim, who have given the song a fresh rework, shouting out Japanese Breakfast, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Doja Cat, Eugene and Dan Levy, Rashida and Kidada Jones, and more.

--

GIRL RAY - "MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR" (SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTOR COVER)

Girl Ray always release a single at the holidays and this year they've opted to not go so seasonally specific, instead offering up a fun cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 UK/UE hit. “'Murder On The Dancefloor' has always had a special place in our hearts," says Girl Ray's Poppy Harrington. "It was forever etched into our memory when a few years back at a post-show karaoke session in Bristol, I over-excitedly shoved the microphone to Iris’ lips when it was finally our turn to sing, chipping her front tooth in half for the remainder of the tour. Since then it has of course remained our karaoke song, and a favourite at our DJ sets. When we were looking for a song to cover for this year’s festival seasons, it seemed a natural fit. It became one of our favourite parts of our live set, and we thought it would be only right to record it in honour of Sophie Ellis Bextor’s truly perfect pop song.” The video, however, indulges in holiday cheer, set at an office party where things get a little crazy but short of a crime.

--

UNDERGANG - "HJERTERNES TID" / CADAVERIC INCUBATOR - "SWARMING VULGAR CHRISTMAS"

Tired of cheerful Christmas songs and want something more gruesome and death metal? This seasonally appropriate split from Undergang and Cadaveric Incubator should do the trick.

--

ZIEMBA - "I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS" & "SET IN ICE"

El Paso-based artist, Ziemba (aka René Kladzyk), has shared two seasonally appropriate songs. "Set in Ice" is from her upcoming album Unsubtle Magic, and the other is a holiday classic.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "CHRISTMAS WRAPPING" (THE WAITRESSES COVER)

Devon Kay & the Solutions are getting into the holiday spirit with a ska-tinged indie-punk cover of The Waitresses' classic "Christmas Wrapping." It's a very fun rendition that captures the spirit of the original but reinvents it too.

--

GRUFF RHYS - "DISTANT SNOWY PEAKS"

Gruff Rhys has shared a video for "Distant Snowy Peaks, the hypnotic and moving closing track from this year's fantasti Seeking New Gods. Directed by Mark James, it's as wondrous as the, with some Wooly Mammoths adding just a little whimsy. While "Distant Snowy Peaks" is not a Christmas song, per se, it would be a welcome addition to any holiday playlist.

--

ELTON JOHN AND ED SHEERAN CHRISTMAS - "MERRY CHRISTMAS"

It's for charity!

--

