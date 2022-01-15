22 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It may be early in the year, but it's already been a big week for heavy music (and music in general). You can read about the new Underoath, Foxtails, and Mikau albums in Notable Releases, and read about the new Mizmor, Wiegedood, and more at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. This week also brought new singles from Falls of Rauros, Cult of Luna, Abbath, Heriot, Soul Glo, Inhuman Nature, Venom Prison, Korn, Dark Meditation, Sylvaine, NITE, Vio-lence, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and adjacent subgenres we posted this week...

FALLS OF RAUROS - "CLARITY"

Maine folk-black metallers Falls of Rauros have announced their new album, Key To A Vanishing Future, due 3/25 via Gilead Media, and you can read more about lead single "Clarity" here.

--

CULT OF LUNA - "INTO THE NIGHT"

Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna's upcoming album The Long Road North is one of our most anticipated albums of the year, and while we await its February 11 release, here's second single "Into the Night." It's a seven-minute song that finds the band giving off more of a somber goth/psych vibe than usual, but still with flashes of their usual sludge. Pre-order the album on double opaque white vinyl.

--

ABBATH - "DREAM CULL"

Abbath, the current project of Abbath Doom Occulta, guitarist/vocalist of black metal legends Immortal, has announced his third album, Dread Reaver, and you can read more about lead single "Dream Cull" here.

--

HERIOT - "COALESCENCE"

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot have announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, and you can read more about the very good new single "Coalescence" here.

--

SOUL GLO - "JUMP!! (OR GET JUMPED!!!)((BY THE FUTURE))"

Soul Glo's upcoming LP Diaspora Problems (due 3/25 via Epitaph/Secret Voice) is one of the most anticipated hardcore albums of 2022, and this lead single is a perfect example of this band's power. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited-to-300 red/blue splatter vinyl.

--

INHUMAN NATURE - "UNDER THE BOOT"

UK thrashers Inhuman Nature have signed to Church Road Records and announced a new EP, Under the Boot. Read more about the title track here.

--

VENOM PRISON - "NEMESIS"

UK melodic death metal/metalcore band Venom Prison have shared another track off upcoming LP Erebos, which arrives 2/4 via Century Media. You can pre-order the album on limited emerald green vinyl.

--

KORN - "FORGOTTEN"

Korn have shared the second single off their upcoming 14th album Requiem, and it's a nu metal rager that sounds straight out of the band's late '90s era. The album is up for pre-order on limited silver vinyl.

--

DARK MEDITATION - "DESOLATION DAYS"

Seattle's Dark Meditation describe themselves as "the bastard amalgamation of Venom and Judas Priest fighting it out on the Sunset Strip while Danzig and King Diamond cheer them on," and for a more modern comparison, they're also a little like Ghost. Read more about their new single here.

--

SYLVAINE - "MONO NO AWARE"

Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine will release her fourth album, Nova, on March 4 via Season of Mist, and she's just released "Mono No Aware," a shapeshifting, nearly-10-minute trek through melodic, ethereal black metal.

--

NITE - "ACHERON"

NITE's sophomore album Voices of the Kronian Moon comes out March 25 via Season of Mist, and if you're into stuff like Tribulation and Cloak, you should check out the blackened arena metal of "Acheron."

--

VIO-LENCE - "FLESH FROM BONE"

Thrash veterans Vio-lence reunited in 2019 for live shows, and now they've announced the Let the World Burn EP, their first release in 29 years, due March 4 via Metal Blade. The first single is "Flesh From Bone," and the band -- which includes vocalist Sean Killian, guitarist Phil Demmel, and drummer Perry Strickland from the classic lineup, alongside guitarist Bobby Gustafson (ex-Overkill) and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-Fear Factory) -- stick to their '80s thrash guns. If not for the more modern production, "Flesh From Bone" could pass as an outtake from Vio-lence's classic era.

--

SMASH YOUR ENEMIES - "WAR FOR WAR"

Smash Your Enemies are named after a Hatebreed song, and if you like that band's pulverizing metalcore you'll probably like this too. Their new EP Genocide drops March 4 via Upstate Records and you can hear lead single "War For War" now.

--

EIGHT BELLS - "DESTROYER"

Portland post-metal trio Eight Bells will release their third album, Legacy of Ruin, in February via Prophecy Productions, and you can read more about the new eight-and-a-half minute single "Destroyer" here.

--

RITUAL EARTH - "FREE FROM MY VESSEL"

Ritual Earth (members of Autumn, Chimpgrinder, and more) are releasing their debut album, MMXX, on March 18 via Iodine Recordings. Lead single "Free From My Vessel" is a promising offering of fuzzed-out, melodic doom.

--

MESSA - "DARK HORSE"

Italy's doomy, genre-defying Messa have shared a second single off their anticipated new album Close (due 3/11 via Svart). It's a seven-and-a-half minute song that injects some upbeat goth rock into Messa's sound.

--

SCORPIONS - "ROCK BELIEVER"

Heavy metal veterans Scorpions are releasing a new album, Rock Believer, on February 22 via Vertigo, and they've just shared the title track. It's clearly modeled after the same formula that scored them hits like "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "No One Like You" in the '80s, and Klaus Meine's voice is in impressively fine form.

--

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "MAIDEN STAR"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher (aka Tristan Shone) has shared another track off his upcoming album Krüller (due 2/11 via Relapse), which was made with Tool's rhythm section. This one injects Author & Punisher's aggressive electronics with a heavy dream pop vibe, and the result is very cool stuff.

--

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "THE MYSTERIOUS VANISHING OF ELECTRA (LIVE AT MONTREUX)"

Anna Von Hausswolff's new live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, came out on Friday, and ahead of that she put out her incredible, impassioned rendition of Dead Magic track "The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra."

--

LUSTMORD & GODFLESH - "ASHEN"

Lustmord is releasing a box set, The Other, which is based around his 2008 album [ O T H E R ] and which also features Lustmord tracks interpreted by other artists, including Ulver, Enslaved, Godflesh, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Neurosis' Steve Von Till, Ihsahn, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Katatonia's Jonas Renkse, Alexander Hacke's [Einstürzende Neubauten] new band hackedepiciotto, Mono, The Ocean, Årabrot, and Crown. The first single is Godflesh's noisy, eerie spin on "Ashen." The box comes out April 1 via Pelagic.

--

MONO - "SCARLET HOLLIDAY"

Japanese post-rock greats MONO are releasing an EP-length expanded edition of their 2020 Bandcamp-exclusive holiday single "Scarlet Holliday," and they've also officially released the title track. Read more here.

--

INSTANT RUIN (F-MINUS, LEFTOVER CRACK, CHAOS UK) - HARD NEW WAVE DEMO

Instant Ruin is the new project of Brad Logan (F-Minus, Leftover Crack, Rats in the Wall) and Gabba (Chaos UK), and as Punk News points out, they recently dropped this demo. It has everything from classic-style hardcore to danceable industrial.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.