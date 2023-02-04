23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a week of heavy hitters in the heavy music world. I highly recommend the new albums from Sanguisugabogg, All Out War, and Memoriam (ex-Bolt Thrower), all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus it's also worth checking out the new Year of the Knife EP and new albums from Endorphins Lost, Osiah, Fvnerals, EYES, and Act of Impalement. We also polled an array of metal lovers (writers, promoters, musicians, etc) for a list of 16 metal bands to watch in 2023 that went up this week.

On top of all that, we've got new songs from Dying Fetus, Sunrot, Gel, Kommand, Predatory Void, Slipknot, Spirit Possession, Blood Runs Cold, .gif from god, See You Next Tuesday, and more. Read on for those and other heavy tracks from this week...

DYING FETUS - "UNBRIDLED FURY"

After recently teasing a new album, death metal lifers Dying Fetus have shared a brutal new single.

--

SUNROT - "GUTTER"

NJ sludge band Sunrot announced their sophomore album, and you can read about the 6+ minute lead single here.

--

GEL - "ATTAINABLE"

NJ hardcore band Gel have announced their anticipated debut album Only Constant and shared lead single "Attainable." Read about it here.

--

KOMMAND - "CHIMERA SOLDIERS"

LA death metallers Kommand have announced their sophomore album (and first for 20 Buck Spin), Death Age, and you can read about lead single "Chimera Soldiers" here.

--

PREDATORY VOID - "*(STRUGGLING..)"

Predatory Void is a new Belgian post-metal band with members of Amenra, Oathbreaker, and more, and you can read more about their new single here.

--

SLIPKNOT - "BONE CHURCH"

Slipknot explore their softer, experimental side on new single "Bone Church," which you can read more about here.

--

SPIRIT POSSESSION - "SECOND POSSESSION"

Portland, Oregon black metallers Spirit Possession (members of Ulthar, Vouna, and more) will release their sophomore LP Of The Sign... on March 31 via Profound Lore. The first single is "Second Possession," an evil, witchlike song that hearkens back to black metal's thrashy first wave.

--

BLOOD RUNS COLD - "RESIDUALS" / "KILL YOURSELF"

Blood Runs Cold is a new Long Island metallic hardcore/metalcore band fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte and also featuring members of Sanction, The Fight, Separated, and Missing Link, and they've just released their debut two-song single via DAZE. Read about it here.

--

.GIF FROM GOD - "A KISS FOR EVERY HORNET"

Richmond screamo-mathcore band .gif from god have announced a new EP and you can read about its batshit lead single here.

--

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "DAY IN THE LIFE OF A FOOL"

Reunited Myspace-grind vets See You Next Tuesday have shared another intense taste of their upcoming LP Distractions, which will be their first in 15 years.

--

TORN IN HALF - "COMFORT OF A COFFIN" (ft. PAT MCDONAGH of MUTILATRED)

Boston death metallers Torn In Half have a new EP called Crawling From the Abyss due on February 17 via Terminus Hate City and Nighshift Merch. It'll include this punishing new single featuring Pat McDonagh of Mutilatred.

--

ÚLFÚÐ - "WHERE STRANGE LIGHTS DANCE"

Icelandic blackened death metallers Úlfúð have announced their first full-length, Of Existential Distortion, due in March via Dark Descent. Read about the new single here and pick up our exclusive blue galaxy vinyl variant.

--

HYPERDONTIA - "DELUDED"

Danish/Turkish death metallers Hyperdontia will release a new EP, Deluded, on March 15 via Dark Descent Records, Me Saco Un Ojo, and Dessiccated Productions. The first taste is the truly brutal title track.

--

VIEW FROM THE SOYUZ - "CALIGULA"

Japan's View From The Soyuz fuse their home country's hardcore with Swedish-style melodeath on new banger "Caligula." Their new EP Immaculate drops next week (2/3) via DAZE.

--

YASHIRA - "BURIAL MOUND" / HORSEWHIP - "CIRCADIAN RHYTHM"

Two sludgy, mathy Florida metalcore bands, Yashira and Horsewhip, have contributed one song each to a new split on Zegema Beach Records. The label says it's "one of [Yashira's] final songs before going on hiatus," while the Horsewhip song "shows off their new/extended lineup." Both are great.

--

KORRUPT - "HAIL SEITAN"

Norway's Korrupt (ex-Social Suicide) are releasing a new LP, Secret Sorrows, on March 1 via Holler Records. New single "Hail Seitan" is a catchy, blackened punk n' roll anthem that takes aim at the meat industry.

--

DREAMWELL - "I HEARD MY MOTHER BEGGING" / MY FICTIONS - "PATIENCE"

Screamo/post-hardcore bands Dreamwell and My Fictions released a split 7" last year as part of the Tor Johnson 20th Anniversary 7" Subscription Series, and today for Bandcamp Friday, it's up on Bandcamp. Dreamwell's song was recorded in 2020 during the same sessions as their great 2021 album Modern Grotesque, and it's a fiery '90s-style screamo song, while My Fictions' song ropes in elements of sludge, D-beat, and more.

--

LONG.WAY.DOWN. - "UNTILTHERE'SNOTHINGLEFT..."

Atlanta's LONG.WAY.DOWN. have shared a dose of chaotic mathcore with "untilthere'snothingleft...," the title track of their upcoming EP, which arrives March 13 via Zegema Beach Records.

--

MY HAIR IS A RAT'S NEST - "FOREVER"

Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat's Nest will release Fragment this Monday (2/6) on Tomb Tree Tapes, and first single "Forever" is six minutes of beautiful aggression.

--

MISÉRICORDE - "ATONEMENT"

Brooklyn's Miséricorde formed in 2022 with members of Extinction AD, A Constant Knowledge of Death, and Descarnado, and they make a heavy blend of sounds that pulls from black & death metal, mathcore, screamo, and more. Read more about their new single "Atonement" here.

--

STÖNER - "NIGHT TRIPPER VS NO BRAINER"

STÖNER, the desert rock band with members of Kyuss, Fu Manchu, and more, will release new album Boogie To Baja on February 24 via Heavy Psych Sounds. This new single finds them staying true to the classic desert rock formula.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.