22 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal and hardcore, we got great new albums from Zulu, Truth Cult, FAIM, Majesties, Full of Hell & Primitive Man, and a .gif from god EP, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got new singles from Metallica, Svalbard, Scowl, Unearth, Underoath, Tribulation, Liturgy, Windhand's Dorthia Cottrell, Cloak, Enforced, Sunrot, Vamachara, Dawn Ray'd, and more. Read on for all the heavy tracks we posted this week...

METALLICA - "IF DARKNESS HAD A SON"

Metallica have shared the third single off their upcoming album 72 Seasons, and you can read more about it here.

--

SVALBARD - "ETERNAL SPIRITS"

Bristol's Svalbard are back with their first new music since 2020's excellent When I Die, Will It Get Better?. "This song is a heartfelt tribute to our metal heroes who are gone but will never be forgotten, because their legacy lives on in the millions of hearts they have touched with their music," vocalist Serena Cherry says. "It’s crushing when your heroes die, but with this song we want to commemorate our late heroes’ glorious music and the legions of bands they have inspired. That inspiration will never die. On a more personal level, Joey Jordison was the person who inspired me to pick up an instrument. I started learning drums when I was 12 years old because of the energy and passion he exuded from his playing. When I listened to his drumming, every hit gave me a surge of motivation. His creative spark lit a fire within me that will never be extinguished. I’d like to dedicate Eternal Spirits to his memory."

--

SCOWL - "SHOT DOWN"

Scowl have shared the second single off their upcoming Psychic Dance Routine EP. Read more here and pre-order our exclusive color vinyl variant.

--

UNEARTH - "MOTHER BETRAYAL"

Boston melodic metalcore vets Unearth have announced their eighth album, The Wretched; The Ruinous. You can read about new single "Mother Betrayal" here and pre-order our exclusive yellow & black marble vinyl variant.

--

TRIBULATION - "VENGEANCE (THE PACT)" (BLUE OYSTER CULT COVER)

Tribulation's new cover of Blue Öyster Cult‘s "Vengeanace (The Pact)" closes out their new EP Hamartia. "We’ve been meaning to do a BÖC cover for over a decade now, and finally got around to doing it," guitarist Adam Zaars says. "They’ve been a constant source of inspiration throughout the years as they always seemed to find new creative ways of doing their thing, which is what we’re always striving for. It will stand out a bit from what we usually do as anyone listening will find out soon enough!”

--

LITURGY - "BEFORE I KNEW THE TRUTH"

Liturgy have shared another track off their upcoming double album 93696, and this one's a thrilling dose of avant-garde black metal, equal parts furious and bright.

--

DORTHIA COTTRELL (WINDHAND) - "FAMILY ANNIHILATOR"

"If a crop is diseased, you have to burn the whole crop. 'Family Annihilator' is a result of me wondering if the whole field must burn today, to save the flowers of tomorrow," Windhand frontwoman Dorthia Cottrell says of her new single, the first off her just-announced solo album Death Folk Country.

--

CLOAK - "INVICTUS"

Glammy black metallers Cloak have announced a new album, Black Flame Eternal, due May 26 via Season of Mist, and their evil-yet-catchy sound is in fine form on lead single "Invictus."

--

ENFORCED - "HANGED BY MY HAND"

Richmond thrashers Enforced release their third album, War Remains, in April, and they've shared new single "Hanged By My Hand." "The song is about living in a world governed by the ignorant, the incompetent and the ineffective, shrugging off or poorly trying to mask how inept they truly are," vocalist Knox Colby says. "(The Norfolk-Southern train derailment in Ohio is a perfect example). The song seethes with no way forward, as the world around you burns in acid fire; you’d rather die with your dignity than having some bastard suit step over you like a piece of garbage, only remembering you as 'collateral damage' and not the human being you once were. They don’t care about you. Look out for yourself. Behind a poison smile, decline in denial."

--

SUNROT - "PATRICIDE"

NJ sludge band Sunrot have shared "Patricide" off their upcoming album The Unfailing Rope, and you can read about it here.

--

VAMACHARA - "HOW LONG UNTIL IT KILLS ME"

Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have announced a new album, No Roses On My Grave, and you can read about new single "How Long Until It Kills Me" here.

--

UNDEROATH - "LET GO"

Underoath recently signed to MNRK Heavy, and now they've released a new single, "Let Go." Read about it here.

--

DAWN RAY'D - "GO AS FREE COMPANIONS"

"To Know The Light is an exploration of anarcho-nihilism, and 'Go As Free Companions' is our conclusion," singer and violinist Simon Barr says the third single off UK black metal trio Dawn Ray'd's new album. "We have chosen not to despair in the face of overwhelming odds, but to live while time allows it. If the future is canceled, if the present is all we have, then each minute must be revolutionary; every moment counts, so live these ideas in every moment. It is easy to know what we are against, but we must not forget what we are for. Whilst there is joy, love, empathy, kindness, people in need of your help; we cannot give up. You may sometimes feel like it, but you are not alone and you are not powerless, there are huge numbers of us, let's find each other! Though acrid black clouds race across the horizon we must not forget: today, the sun still shines."

--

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY - "PERPETUAL ANNIHILATION"

UK death metallers Celestial Sanctuary are putting out Soul Diminished (Redux) on March 27 via Church Road, and one of the bonus tracks is this punishing new single.

--

KING YOSEF - "POWER"

King Yosef's new album An Underlying Hum, produced by Converge's Kurt Ballou, is out on April 28, and the latest single is "Power," which mixes pummeling industrial with hardcore aggression.

--

GOROD - "WE ARE THE SUN GODS"

French prog-death metalers Gorod self-release their new album, The Orb, on March 10. About new single "We Are The Sun Gods," they say, "Welcome to a Shakespearean interpretation of the world upside down, in a story where God finds himself the creator of idols. The sun, his major work, was created with his own hands. This life-giving star, however, presents a certain hostility. In fact, it will burn our world down in flames. But the creator’s greatest success is us. Carved in his image, we seem inexorably sentenced to fall into hubris. This “solar” arrogance is leading us to our downfall. And it is not by creating in our turn deified objects that we will prevent all light from going out…"

--

CHAMBER - "TREMBLE"

Nashville metalcore band Chamber follow their 2022 EP Carved In Stone with new single "Tremble," and they say they'll have "More news on LP 2 soon, another psycho tour announcement soon too."

--

NIGHTMARER - "TAUFBEFEHL"

Technical death metallers Nightmarer (who have current and former members of Gigan, War From A Harlots Mouth, The Ocean, and more) will release new album Deformity Adrift on May 5. They made this one with Brendan Sloan (Altars, Convulsing) on bass, and new single "Taufbefehl" has guest vocals by Christian Kolf and Jan Buckard of Valborg.

--

TORENA - "SLAVE NO MORE"

The second single off Oxnard hardcore band Torena's new EP Evil Eyez is another pummeling, mosh-ready track, "Slave No More."

--

LUCIDITY - "THE SAGA OF A BELARUSIAN FEAST"

Russian heavy screamo band Lucidity (members of Улыбайся Ветру aka Smile To The Wind) have announced their debut album, The Minsk Sea, due March 27 via Zegema Beach Records. Here's the intense lead single.

--

TELOS - "BASTION" & "NEVER ME"

Telos is a Denmark band with members of Demersal, Eyes, LLNN, and Regarding Ambiguity, and they've got a heavy, blackened take on metallic hardcore. Their album Delude comes out March 18 via Tomb Tree Tapes, and you can hear two tracks now.

--

HUNDREDS OF AU - "YEAR TWO"

NJ screamo band Hundreds of AU have a split 7" with Horsewhip coming as part of Tor Johnson Records' 20th anniversary collection, and it'll include this furious new song.

--

