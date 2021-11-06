22 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

October is in the rearview (we recently ran down the best rap albums of that month), and November is already off to a great start, with new songs and propjects from Terrace Martin (ft. Kendrick Lamar), Aminé, Flo Milli, Your Old Droog, Joell Ortiz, Latto, Saba, Apollo Brown & Stalley, Travis Scott, City Girls, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

TERRACE MARTIN - "DRONES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR, SNOOP DOGG, TY DOLLA $IGN & JAMES FAUNTLEROY)

Terrace Martin's new album is out today, and its title track features Kendrick Lamar, who continues to slowly come out of hibernation.

--

AMINÉ - TWOPOINTFIVE

Melodic Portland rapper Aminé is back with a new project, TWOPOINTFIVE, and as the title implies, it's not exactly a proper new album, but more of an in-between thing. "The POINTFIVE projects are the breaks in between albums where I give myself the freedom to make music without expectations, focusing instead of spontaneity and the best of what comes from stream of conscious creation, which is why they arrive unexpectedly without a long rollout," he says. "It’s an opportunity to create for my day one fans the way I used to in my bedroom. Thanks for listening."

--

FLO MILLI - "ICE BABY"

Flo Milli kicked the year off with her excellent single "Roaring 20s," and now, 11 months later, she's finally put out her second proper single of 2021, "Ice Baby." It's a subtle, tough song, and it's keeping us excited for her next move.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "YURI"

Your Old Droog has a new album on the way, and its first official single is "Yuri," which finds Droog spitting over fiery psych-rock guitars, produced by Nicholas Craven.

--

JOELL ORTIZ - "IN MY FEELINGS"

Joell Ortiz tells his bluntly honest tale of signing with Dr. Dre over a Heatmakerz beat for the latest single from Autograph.

--

LATTO - "SOUFSIDE"

Atlanta rapper Latto continues to rise, and now she's put out an awesomely hard-hitting song that pays tribute to where she's from, "Soufside."

--

SABA - "FEARMONGER"

Saba has announced a new album, Few Good Things, and you can read more about new single "Fearmonger" here.

--

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY - "NO MONSTERS"

Ohio rapper Stalley and the great underground hip hop producer Apollo Brown have shard the second single off their upcoming album Blacklight (due 11/19 via Mello Music Group). This one's got chilled-out, jazz/soul-infused production from Apollo Brown, and Stalley glides right over it.

--

LADIPOE - PROVIDENCE EP (ft. REMA, FIREBOY DML & AMAARAE)

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe just put out this new EP, and it features three of the most buzzed-about Afropop singers: Rema, Fireboy DML, and Amaarae. It's much more in straight-up hip hop territory than those artists, and it's pretty great stuff.

--

FAT NICK - "LIVING LARGE" (ft. MAXO KREAM)

Fat Nick just released his new album Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo, and it includes this song which features Houston rapper Maxo Kream, who's been on a roll this year. This verse is no different.

--

NLE CHOPPA - "JUMPIN" (ft. POLO G)

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is releasing his new EP Me vs. Me on December 3 via Warner, and it'll feature this ominous, jittery new song that includes a verse from Polo G.

--

POST MALONE - "ONE RIGHT NOW" (ft. THE WEEKND)

Post Malone is gearing up for a new album, and it'll feature this new single which features fellow superstar The Weeknd. It's an R&B/synthpop hybrid that's very much in The Weeknd's usual wheelhouse.

--

SILK SONIC (BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK) - "SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW"

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another Silk Sonic single as they gear up for their debut album together, and like the other two, it's a convincing dose of retro-soul.

--

TRAVIS SCOTT - "ESCAPE PLAN" & "MAFIA"

Travis Scott has shared his first two solo singles of 2021, including "Mafia" which features J. Cole. They find Travis' trademark dark, melodic sound in fine form.

--

CITY GIRLS - "SCARED"

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised comes to Netflix on November 24, and the soundtrack was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B, and it features Cardi, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, and Latto. The City Girls song is out now, and it's a calm but deadly track.

--

SNOOP DOGG, BENNY THE BUTCHER, JADAKISS & BUSTA RHYMES - "MURDER MUSIC"

The second single from Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm finds Snoop embracing hard, gritty, East Coast rap. Read more about it here.

--

MALIK MOSES - "SHOW ME SOMETHING" (ft. BAS)

Frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator MixedByAli has launched his own label, NoName Recordings, and his first release is this new single by Malik Moses, which features Dreamville artist Bas. It's a chilled-out, jazzy rap song and it's pretty cool stuff.

--

METHOD MAN - "THE LAST 2 MINUTES" (ft. IRON MIC)

Method Man is teasing Meth Lab 3, and it'll presumably feature new single "The Last 2 Minutes," which sounds like classic Meth.

--

OMB PEEZY & DRUM DUMMIE - "DIE YOUNG" (ft. OMERETTA)

Sacramento rapper OMB Peezy and producer Drum Dummie released new album In The Meantime 2 on Friday, prefaced by this appealing single with rising sing-rapper Omeretta, whose sugar-sweet melodies pair well with Peezy.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "LOOSE YOUR MIND"

Having released her Merge debut Second Line: An Electro Revival earlier this year, Dawn Richard is now back with an appealing new R&B/hip hop/R&B hybrid, "Loose Your Mind."

--

MADLIB, MED & BLU - "WHOOP T"

Madlib, MED, and Blu are giving their 2015 album Bad Neighbor an expanded reissue with two previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the soulful "Whoop T." Read more at Okayplayer.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today