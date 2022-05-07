22 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the first Black Star album in 24 years and a new Bad Bunny album, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. The extremely popular Jack Harlow also dropped his album, as did Ella Mai, Knucks, Flee Lord & Mephux, IDK & Kaytranada, Method Man, and more. Plus, we got new singles from A$AP Rocky, Monaleo/Flo Milli, Doja Cat, AJ Tracey, 700 Bliss, Boldy James, 070 Shake, Morray, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

A$AP ROCKY - "D.M.B."

A$AP Rocky has been teasing a new album called ALL $MILES and now he released a new song, "D.M.B." (which stands for "dat$ mah b!*$h," not "Dave Matthews Band". Rocky produced it with D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, and Hector Delgado, and the video stars his girlfriend Rihanna. Read more here.

--

MONALEO - "WE NOT HUMPING" REMIX ft. FLO MILLI)

Monaleo's "We Not Humping" is one of the most fun rap songs in recent memory, and now it's got a new remix featuring a new verse from another rapidly-rising, charismatic rapper: Flo Milli.

--

DOJA CAT - "VEGAS"

Doja Cat has released a new song "Vegas," which will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which arrives in theaters on June 24. It samples Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog" (which Elvis' cover of became one of his biggest songs), and it's a reminder that Doja's pop crossover hasn't stopped her from dropping hard af rap songs.

--

JACK HARLOW - "CHURCHILL DOWNS" (ft. DRAKE)

Jack Harlow has entered the realm of rap superstardom (his recent single "First Class" debuted at No. 1), and today he releases his widely-anticipated new album Come Home The Kids Miss You. It has its moments, and it's easy to see why he's become so successful, and one of those moments is when he teams up with fellow superstar Drake, who delivers a very fine verse on "Churchill Downs."

--

KNUCKS - "DIE HARD" (ft. STORMZY)

Rising UK rapper Knucks dropped his new album Alpha Place, along with a video for the album's collaboration with Stormzy. Stormzy brings all of his usual starpower to the track, and Knucks sounds great next to him. Catch Knucks in NYC on June 11 at Knitting Factory.

--

AJ TRACEY - "REASONABLE"

UK rapper AJ Tracey just keeps rising, and instantly-great singles like "Reasonable" are only speeding up his momentum. "I don’t rap on these beats, I glide," he raps on the hook. Indeed.

--

700 BLISS - "BLESS GRIPS"

700 Bliss (Moor Mother and DJ Haram) have shared another song off their upcoming debut LP Nothing to Declare (due 5/27 via Hyperdub), and this one's a grimy rap song that sounds a lot more ominous and direct than the previous singles.

--

WU-LU - "BLAME / TEN"

UK vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) is releasing his new album LOGGERHEAD on July 7 via Warp, and the first single is "Blame," which fuses hip hop and industrial and thrilling, innovative ways.

--

SIR - "SATISFACTION"

TDE-signed singer SiR returns with a somber, soulful breakup song.

--

BOLDY JAMES x REAL BAD MAN - "ALL THE WAY OUT"

Boldy James and designer/production team Real Bad Man are putting out another collaborative release, the Killing Nothing EP, on May 20 via Real Bad Man Records. Boldy's smoky voice always goes well with RBM's production style, and this song is no exception.

--

ACE HOOD - "GREATNESS" (ft. KILLER MIKE)

Ace Hood has put out a new video for his Killer Mike collab "Greatness," and the video pays tribute to late Black icons, including fellow rappers, civil rights leaders, athletes, and more.

--

J STONE - "WEEKEND" (ft. YOUNG DOLPH)

J Stone, who was an affiliate of the late Nipsey Hussle, is releasing a new album, The Definition of Sacrifice, on June 15. It includes two tracks with the late Young Dolph, plus Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Mozzy, OT Genasis, Styles P, K Camp, and Lumidee. Dolph is on new single "Weekend," and J Stone says, "Working with Dolph was like working with Nipsey, the chemistry, sharing game of the independent grind with each other, and us having the same drive. Dolph would FaceTime me almost every other day about shooting the video. Sadly, the unbelievable tragedy happened that hit me almost just as hard as Nip’s passing. But I’m sticking to the script and the plans we both had for 'Weekend,' because that’s what Dolph would have wanted."

--

TONY SHHNOW - "LAST CHANCE" (ft. ZELOOPERZ)

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow will release new mixtape Reflexions on June 9, and new single "Last Chance" is a hazy, abstract rap song that features likeminded artist ZelooperZ.

--

JUICY J - "STEP BACK" (ft. DUKE DEUCE)

Juicy J's group Three 6 Mafia helped pioneer crunk in the '90s, and Duke Deuce has been reviving it recently, so it should come as no surprise that the two of them sound great together.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "UP"

Brooklyn rapper Kota the Friend is prepping a new album called MEMO, and it'll feature new single "Up," which finds him delivering crisp bars over a soulful organ sample.

--

ELCAMINO - "BETTER THAN LOVE" (ft. CUREN$Y)

Buffalo rapper Elcamino has shared the smooth, glistening Curren$y collab off his previously announced project Let There Be Light, which arrives next week.

--

TOOSII - "KEEPER"

Toosii has put out his first single of 2022: the melancholic, melodic rap song "Keeper."

--

YUNA - Y2 EP

Fresh off performing with TOKiMONSTA at Coachella, Yuna has released a new three-song, with three tracks of airy, downtempo R&B.

--

070 SHAKE - "WEB"

NJ rapper/singer 070 Shake has shared a new single off her upcoming sophomore album You Can't Kill me, and this one's an airy, soulful R&B song. She also set a release date for the album: June 3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.

--

MORRAY - "MAMA'S LOVE"

Just in time for Mother's Day, soul-trap crooner Morray has released a new anthem in tribute to his mom.

--

LOGIC - "THERAPY MUSIC" (ft. RUSS)

Logic follows up last month's two singles with the nostalgia-inducing "Therapy Music."

--

CHILLIN VILLAIN EMPIRE (CVE) - "THUGS AND CLIPS"

Influential Los Angeles rap collective Chillin Villain Empire (aka CVE) are releasing Chillin Villains: We Represent Billions, a compilation of material from 1993 to 2003, on June 17 via Nyege Nyege Tapes. The first single is "Thugs and Clips," a loud, subwoofer-rattling rap song that sounds way ahead of its time.

--

--

