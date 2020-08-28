22 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's been a pretty huge week for hip hop. Georgia Anne Muldrow's new jazz/soul album as Jyoti is out, and you can read about that in Notable Releases, and scroll down for new singles by Black Thought/Pusha T/Killer Mike, Conway/Dej Loaf, MC Eiht/Conway, Calvin Harris/The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign/Nicki, Jazmine Sullivan, Octavian/Gunna, Cordae/Roddy Ricch, Thundercat/Smino/Guapdad 4000, A$AP Ferg/Lil Wayne, clipping., Ms. Banks, Leikeli47, and more...

BLACK THOUGHT - "GOOD MORNING" (ft. PUSHA T & KILLER MIKE)

Three of the best rappers in the world come together on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "FEAR OF GOD" (ft. DJ LOAF, prod. HIT-BOY)

The insanely prolific Conway the Machine follows two 2020 EPs and a lot of other releases from previous years with From King To A God -- which he considers his first proper full-length studio album -- on September 11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE. It'll include this new Hit-Boy-produced, Dej Loaf-featuring song, which applies Conway's gritty bars to something more triumphant and accessible than usual. It's awesome.

--

MC EIHT - "HONCHO" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. DJ PREMIER)

West Coast rap legend MC Eiht began making a comeback when he appeared on Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d city" and then he released his first album in over a decade, the DJ Premier-produced Which Way Iz West, in 2017. Now he's set to follow it with Lessons on September 18 via Bluestamp. The new album also features DJ Premier, along with Griselda's Conway the Machine, on this gritty new single, plus several appearances by Eiht's former Compton's Most Wanted groupmate Tha Chill, as well as B-Real, Kurupt, Havoc, Talib Kweli, Kokane, and more.

--

CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND - "OVER NOW"

The Weeknd's been on a roll lately, first with a memorable appearance in Uncut Gems and then with his addictive new album After Hours, and now he teamed with Calvin Harris for this slick new song.

--

TY DOLLA $IGN - "EXPENSIVE" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

Following "Ego Death" (ft. Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex & serpentwithfeet), Ty Dolla $ign taps another big guest for his latest single, Nicki Minaj. It's the kind of crooning R&B you'd expect from Ty, until Nicki comes in with a loud, brash guest verse.

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "LOST ONE"

R&B/soul singer Jazmine Sullivan returns with her first proper solo single since 2015's Reality Show (one of the best R&B albums of the 2010s). "Lost One" is a minimal, guitar-backed ballad that finds Jazmine's belting in fine form.

--

OCTAVIAN - "FAMOUS" (ft. GUNNA & SAINT JHN)

UK rapper Octavian has announced that his first official album (following two mixtapes, an EP, and several other singles) was executive produced by Skepta and due at some point in 2020. It'll include this breezy new single "Famous," which was produced by J Hus/Burna Boy collaborator Jae5 and features Gunna and SAINt JHN.

--

CORDAE - "GIFTED" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Cordae (who apparently dropped the YBN from his name) teamed up with Roddy Ricch (who had the biggest song in America for the first quarter of 2020) for this new single, and it sounds like Cordae's skills are only sharper than they were on his very good 2019 debut album The Lost Boy.

--

THUNDERCAT - "DRAGONBALL DURAG" (REMIX ft. SMINO & GUAPDAD 4000)

Thundercat released his excellent new album It Is What It Is earlier this year, and today he put out a new remix of album highlight "Dragonball Durag" featuring great new verses by Smino and Guapdad 4000.

--

A$AP FERG - "NO CEILINGS" (ft. LIL WAYNE & JAY GWUAPO)

A$AP Ferg's been dropping singles all year, and he continues to be at the top of his game. This intense, Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo-featuring song "No Ceilings" (which references Lil Wayne's 2009 mixtape of the same name, which just hit streaming services) is no exception.

--

CLIPPING - "SAY THE NAME"

clipping. will follow 2019's There Existed an Addiction to Blood with Visions of Bodies Being Burned on October 23 via Sub Pop (ft. Ho99o9, Jeff Parker, and others), and the first single is the ominous, psychedelic rap of "Say the Name."

--

MS. BANKS - "NOVIKOV"

British rapper Ms. Banks returns with a bold, uncompromising new song. "It’s bossy, it’s raw, it’s edgy," she says. "In a new world where women know their power, let’s switch roles."

--

DISCLOSURE - "BIRTHDAY" (ft. KEHLANI & SYD)

Disclosure's new album Energy is out now, and earlier this week they released this single, a dose of chilled-out electronic R&B with Kehlani and Syd on vocals.

--

NAO - "WOMAN" (ft. LIANNE LA HAVAS)

Nao and Lianne La Havas team up for this R&B-tinged dose of alt-pop, celebrating female empowerment. "I truly believe this is the start of a new dawn where being a woman - esp a woman of colour - can and should be celebrated," Nao writes. "This is our time!"

--

LEIKELI47 - "ZOOM"

Leikeli47 is gearing up for a new album Shape Up, and you can read more about lead single "Zoom" here.

--

THE LOX - "THINK OF THE LOX" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

The LOX (Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch) are an obvious influence on Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher), and members have collaborated before, so it's no surprise that Gunn and Benny fit right in on "Think of the LOX" off the trio's new album Living Off Xperience.

--

BIG SEAN - "DEEP REVERENCE" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE)

Big Sean's new album Detroit 2 comes out next week, and it'll include this new song that features the late Nipsey Hussle and finds Big Sean shutting down rumors that he's had beef with Kendrick Lamar. Read more about it here.

--

BUTCHER BROWN - "GUM IN MY MOUTH"

Jazz/hip hop group Butcher Brown have shared a trippy, genre-defying song off their upcoming album #KingButch (due 9/18 via Concord Jazz).

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "REPARATIONS"

Def Jam-signed Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions returns with a melancholic, mournful new song that takes on the social justice issues that have been dominating 2020. "Black Americans deserve reparations," he says. "We must continue to fight for what is rightfully ours. With that being said... It’s important for us to realize that we cannot WAIT for assistance. We must do for self and not rely on a broken system to fix anything for us. We will depend on each other for information and resources."

--

PROBLEM - "NOTHIN" (ft. JACK HARLOW & JAY ROCK)

Compton rapper Problem returns with the classic West Coast bounce of "Nothin," featuring the likeminded Jay Rock and rising star Jack Harlow.

--

YG - "EQUINOX" (ft. DAY SULAN)

Here's more new Compton rap from YG, who taps 4Hunnid's Day Sulan for this new club banger.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "BETTER THAN I IMAGINED" (ft. H.E.R. & MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO)

Robert Glasper announced the long-awaited Black Radio 3 and shared this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

