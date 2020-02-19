22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we’d call “indie,” and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, show recaps, track premieres, and more all day. That includes a lot of tour announcements, a list of tonight’s NYC shows, and NY shows that just went on sale. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here’s a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

THE WEEKND - "AFTER HOURS"

The Weeknd's new album After Hours drops March 20 via XO/Republic, and it'll include this new single that starts out on The Weeknd's dark, atmospheric side before turning into a four-on-the-floor banger.

--

RJD2 - "PULL UP ON LOVE" (ft. STS & KHARI MATEEN)

Veteran underground rap producer RJD2 is releasing his new album The Fun Ones on April 17 via his own Electrical Connections label, and it features contributions from Phonte Coleman, Homeboy Sandman, J-Zone, Kid Koala, Mr. Lif, and Son Little, and more. The first single is the funky "Pull Up On Love."

--

FACS - "ALONE WITHOUT"

Chicago's FACS are always moving forward. They have a new album, Void Moments, out in March this track -- part of the Adult Swim Singles series -- was recorded after that record was in the can. "Alone Without is creepy and punishing, with the rhythm section really pummelling on this one, before lifting off into outer space.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS & LOWELL BRAMS - "THE RUNAROUND"

Sufjan Stevens shared a second track off Aporia, his collaborative "new age" inspired album with his stepfather (and Asthmatic Kitty cofounder) Lowell Brams. The Runaround" is accompanied by a video of Bike Life riders.

--

SPARKS - "SELF EFFACING"

Avant pop greats Sparks have shared a second track from their forthcoming album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. This one is for those out there who are modest to a fault: "I don't deserve / First, second, or third /A great deal less / I have to confess / My trophy room’s bare / But why should I care / And I’m Self-Effacing." The album's out May 15.

--

MAN MAN - "CLOUD NEIN"

Long-running art-soul group Man Man have signed with Sub Pop who will release Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, their first album in nearly seven years, on May 1. Making up for lost time, the album features 17 songs and the first single is "Cloud Nein," and main Man Man man Honus Honus directed the video. He says, "“Life is short. Dance, be merry."

--

BECKY AND THE BIRDS - "DO U MISS ME"

Swedish musician, producer and songwriter Thea Gustafsson has signed to 4AD and released her first single for the label, "Do U Miss Me," which follows her 2018 single "Holding On."

--

WYE OAK - "WALK SOFT"

Wye Oak begin their JOIN tour, which features them performing with an expanded lineup, in March, and they've been sharing some new singles leading up to its launch. The latest, "Walk Soft," picks up, lyrically, right where "Fear of Heights" left off. "When I was younger, I used to work at a stable taking care of horses," Jenn Wasner says. "I thought they were the most beautiful animals on earth, and seemingly so gentle, so it took me a while to learn that they could also be dangerous, if only because they were so much bigger than I was. Love is like this, too—the bigger it feels, the more power it holds. True beauty should be frightening."

--

WARM DIGITS - "BETTER FRICTION" FT. PAUL SMITH OF MAXIMO PARK

UK duo Warm Digits reeled in a lot of cool guest vocalists for new album Flight of Ideas, including former Delgados singer Emma Pollock, Rozi Plain, The Lovely Eggs, and The Orielles. "Better Friction" features Maximo Park's Paul Smith and is a groovy slab of electro-funk.

--

SWEET WHIRL - "SOMETHING I DO"

Melbourne, Australia artist Esther Edquist is releasing a new album as Sweet Whirl. How Much Works is due out May 29 via Chapter Music, and its first single is the evocative "Something I Do," a piano ballad with unexpected texture and depth.

--

REBECCA FOON - "VESSELS" FT. PATRICK WATSON

Composer and cellist Rebecca Foon, contributing member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion and Esmerine, who has also made music under the name Saltland, is releasing a new album under her own name, Waxing Moon, due out Friday via Constellation. Ahead of that she's shared the haunting "Vessels," which features Patrick Watson.

--

WARISH - "WOVEN"

Warish, the fuzzed-out stoner punk band fronted by Riley Hawk (son of Tony), are back with new single "Woven," and it's a badass ripper that sounds like Bleach-era Nirvana crossed with the '60s garage/proto-punk scene.

--

SYV DE BLARE - "WAKE"

4AD imprint b4's newest signee is Syv de Blare, and her first single for the label is "WAKE," where Syv shows off a knack for classic soul-style belting over gooey modern production.

--

JOHN CARROLL KIRRBY - "BY THE SEA"

LA pianist/producer John Carroll Kirby (who's worked with Solange, Frank Ocean, Bat For Lashes, Blood Orange, very recently Okay Kaya, and more) has shared another track off his upcoming album My Garden (due 4/24 via Stones Throw). "By the Sea" is a jazzy, chilled-out instrumental and it's very cool stuff.

--

CONSTRICT - "BLEED FOR ME"

LA metallic hardcore crew Constrict (whose lineup includes members of Vamachara, Forced Order, God's Hate, Disgrace and more) are releasing their No Eden EP on March 20 via Flatspot Records, and you can hear the skull-crushing lead single over at Cvlt Nation. Update, or here:

--

THE 1975 - "THE BIRTHDAY PARTY"

The 1975 go in an Americana direction and reference "all the weird stuff" about Pinegrove on their new single, which you can read more about here.

--

MARK LANEGAN - "SKELETON KEY"

Mark Lanegan's new album was inspired by his upcoming memoir. The first single spares no time getting into the grit: “I spent my life trying every way to die / Is it my fate to be the last one standing?”

--

RVG - "I USED TO LOVE YOU"

Australian band RVG will follow up their terrific 2017 debut with Feral, which will be out April 24 via Fire (their first for the label). Here's the first single.

--

ARCA - "@@@@@"

Arca has shared a new single and video titled “@@@@@.” It’s 62 minutes long and, no surprise, rather out-there.

--

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS - "MESS OF ME"

A. Swayze & The Ghosts hail from Tasmania and make revved up garage punk that pulls influence from Australian groups like Eddy Current Suppression Ring and the shambolic romance of The Libertines or The Vaccines. This new single is a fist-pumper.

--

CIRITH UNGOL - "LEGIONS ARISE"

Heavy metal legends Cirith Ungol announced their first new album in 29 years, and you can read more about its lead single here.

--

DISHEVELED CUSS (TERA MELOS) - "NU COMPLICATION"

Tera Melos singer/guitarist Nick Reinhart's '90s-style indie rock project Disheveled Cuss has announced its debut album and shared a second single. Read more here.

--

