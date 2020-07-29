22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

LEYA - "WAVE" (ACTRESS REMIX)

Actress (who recently surprise-released an album and simultaneously announced another one) has remixed "Wave" off the new album Flood Dream by LEYA (who also recently released a collaborative song with Liturgy). The original was already eerie, and Actress' remix takes that eeriness to a new level.

"When I heard and saw the video for 'Wave' by LEYA I experienced one of those rare moments when time stood still outside of my own practice," Actress told The FADER. "The voices of angels clothed in army store fatigues. I love that vision. Sparring observed and muted through song. I love it. All I did was run it through the prism I was working on at that moment and further exposed the unreal vocal tones in a fragmented dream."

--

TYLER CHILDERS - "HOUSE FIRE" (ft. THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS) & "HIGHWAY 40 BLUES" (ft. RICKY SKAGGS & LARRY CORDLE)

Country singer Tyler Childers has done a Spotify Singles session where he performed a new, stripped-back version of his great 2019 single "House Fire" with help from The Travelin' McCourys and also covered Ricky Skaggs' Larry Cordle-penned 1983 song "Highway 40 Blues" with help from both Skaggs and Cordle. Both songs came out great.

--

LOMA - "OCOTILLO"

Loma, the trio of Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski of Cross Record, and Shearwater frontman Jonathan Meiburg, will release new album Don't Shy Away on October 23 via Sub Pop. The band had almost broke up but when they found out Brian Eno was a fan, that sparked their creativity again. “Each of us is a very strong flavor,” Meiburg says, “but in Loma, nobody wears the crown, so we have to trust each other—and we end up in places none of us would have gone on our own. I think we all wanted to experience that again.” The first single is the gorgeously widescreen "Ocotillo" that sounds as open as the Texas plain.

--

KRONOS QUARTET - "WHERE HAVE ALL THE FLOWERS GONE" (PETE SEEGER COVER) FT. SAM AMIDON, BRIAN CARPENTER, LEE KNIGHT AND AOIFE O’DONOVAN

String ensemble Kronos Quartet are paying tribute to folk icon Pete Seeger on the upcoming Long Time Passing: Kronos Quartet and Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger, due out October 9 via Smithsonian Folkways. They've shared their version of the classic "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" which features vocals from Sam Amidon, Brian Carpenter, Lee Knight and Aoife O’Donovan.

--

NECROT - "YOUR HELL"

As the release of Bay Area death metallers Necrot's anticipated sophomore album Mortal nears, they've shared another new song. Like the previous singles, this face-melting, whiplash-inducing scorcher is keeping the anticipation for the album high.

--

RED FANG - "STEREO NUCLEOSIS"

The latest Adult Swim single comes from Red Fang, and as you'd expect from this band, it's a dose of thick, sludgy hard rock.

--

UNREAL CITY - "SIN IN GOD'S NAME"

Unreal City (ft. Eternal Sleep vocalist Joseph Sanderson, ex-Integrity guitarist Robert Orr, and others) have shared the second single off their anticipated first album in 13 years, Cruelty of Heaven (due 8/21 via Closed Casket Activities), and this song shows off a slower, sludgier side before evolving into the band's usual metallic hardcore. It's killer.

--

TUNING - "THE LOST WAR"

Bay Area melodic hardcore band Tuning dropped this new single on Indecision Records, and it wraps a powerful message in a perfect mix of catchiness and aggression.

--

DISCLOSURE - "DOUHA (MALI MALI)" FT FATOUMATA DIAWARA

Guy and Howard Lawrence continue their string of 2020 Disclosure singles with this collaboration with Fatoumata Diawara (who also worked with the brothers on 2018's "Ultimatum"). The joyous single comes with an equally enticing video by director Mahaneela. “Right now, all over the world, we're going through an incredibly strange time," says Mahaneela. "I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through. People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings.”

--

BITE ME BAMBI - "SONG 2" (BLUR COVER)

Orange County ska-punks Bite Me Bambi (fronted by Tahlena Chikami, who's also an actress who's appeared in Parks and Recreation and Gilmore Girls, and who share members with Save Ferris, My Superhero, and others) have put a ska-punk spin on Blur's "Song 2," and it's a genuinely fun rendition of the classic song.

--

LOMELDA - "IT'S INFINITE"

Hannah Read's new album as Lomelda, Hannah, is due out September 4 via Double Double Whammy, and the latest new single from it is "It's Infinite," which Hannah says "is about missin shots and missin dogs and deciding that even if I get all mad and muddy runnin after 'em, I'm still gonna. I am still gonna sing songs and truck along towards heaven on earth til I die."

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "THE DODONPACHI" (GRIDLINK COVER)

Taiwanese grinders Brain Corrosion and Taiwanese-American death metallers Ripped to Shreds are releasing a split, Exhumed From Eastern Tombs, on August 28 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. The latest track released from that is Ripped to Shreds covering Gridlink's "The Dodonpachi," and they do the song a ton of justice. "Gridlink is one of the most emotional bands in grindcore," Ripped to Shred's Andrew Lee tells Decibel. "Takafumi’s [Matsubara, Gridlink guitarist] melodies juxtaposed on top of ultra-fast blastbeatas create a beautiful and wistful atmosphere that I try to emulate during the intense parts of RTS songs. I chose’ Dodonpachi’ in particular because I thought there was a nice section to do a guitar solo, and I can easily relate to the frustration of being stuck on a hard video game part but pushing forward through sheer spite." Listen at Decibel and hear two previously released songs from the split below.

--

CLASSICS OF LOVE (OPERATION IVY) - "CRIME PAYS"

Operation Ivy frontman Jesse Michaels released his first new music in eight years today, in the form of a new EP by his band Classics of Love (who now have a new lineup). The whole EP is killer is takes less than 10 minutes to listen to, but here's one song to start with: "Crime Pays." Like the rest of this EP, it's a hardcore rager, but it adds in a little of Op Ivy's classic melodic side too. Read more about the EP here.

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "LIMELIGHT" (ft. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA'S ANDY HULL)

Touche Amore have finally announced their fifth album and first in four years, Lament, and along with the announcement comes this intense new single led by a dual-vocal attack by Jeremy Bolm and Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull. Read more here.

--

SUMAC - "THE IRON CHAIR"

Sumac (members of Isis, Botch, Russian Circles, Baptists) have shared the noisy, crushing, 8-minute lead single off their upcoming album May You Be Held, which you can read more about here.

--

SLIPKNOT'S COREY TAYLOR - "CMFT MUST BE STOPPED" (ft. TECH N9NE & KID BOOKIE) & "BLACK EYES BLUES"

Slipknot (and Stone Sour) frontman Corey Taylor has announced his debut solo album, made with members of Stone Sour, Prong, and Walls of Jericho. Along with the announcement comes two very different songs: the rap-metal of "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (ft. rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie) and the melodic alternative rock of "Black Eyes Blues."

--

KING BUZZO - "DELAYED CLARITY"

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo) was supposed to release Gift of Sacrifice, his second solo album, back in May but it got bumped to August 14 thanks to the pandemic. He made it with Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn and they've just released a new single from it. With acoustic guitars, swirling strings and not much else, "Delayed Clarity" is still very dark and heavy with Buzzo's bellowing vocals really laying down the hammer.

--

HUGH MASEKELA & TONY ALLEN - "WE'VE LANDED" (MATTHEW HERBERT REMIX)

"It was already a tough brief to remix two such important and wonderful musicians," Matthew Herbert tells us. "Before Tony died I was trying my best to make it upbeat and celebratory. But after his sudden passing, all I could hear was his absence. I started on the night I heard the sad news. The mix is in memory of Tony, an inspiring and generous musician."

--

MARILYN MANSON - "WE ARE CHAOS"

Marilyn Manson has announced a new album, We Are Chaos, and released the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

MINA TINDLE - "GIVE A LITTLE LOVE" (ft. SUFJAN STEVENS)

Mina Tindle has released a Sufjan Stevens collaboration off her upcoming album SISTER, and you can read more about it here.

--

KATH BLOOM - "LEAVING THINGS"

"Leaving Things" is the second single off cult folk legend Kath Bloom's upcoming album Bye Bye These Are the Days, and you can read more about it here.

--

TREVOR POWERS - "THE RIVERINE"

Trevor Powers (fka Youth Lagoon) surprise-released a mostly-instrumental album today, and one of its many highlights is the gorgeous "The Riverine." Read more about the album here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.