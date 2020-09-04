22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "ASTRAL LEVITATION"

Spirit Adrift recently released the lead single off their upcoming album Enlightened in Eternity (due 10/16 via 20 Buck Spin), and earlier this week they put out a "Supernaut" cover from the upcoming Vol. 4 tribute LP (which also features Thou, The Obsessed, Matt Pike, and more), and now they released the second single from the new album. It's called "Astral Levitation" and it finds them combining speedy hard rock fretwork with slower-paced melodic doom, and also finding them for a psychedelic passage, shredding solos, and more.

--

NAPALM DEATH - "A BELLYFUL OF SALT AND SPLEEN"

Napalm Death have shared the third single off their highly anticipated new album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism (due 9/18 via Century Media), and so far each single has showed off a different side of the album. This one finds them in grimy industrial metal territory, almost closer to former Napalm Death member Justin Broadrick's band Godflesh than to classic ND. It's unsurprisingly killer.

--

BIG SEAN - "FRRIDAY NIGHT CYPHER" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY, KASH DOLL, CASH KIDD, PAYROLL, 42 DUGG, BOLDY JAMES, DREGO, SADA BABY, ROYCE DA 5’9” & EMINEM)

Big Sean's 21-song, guest-filled new album Detroit 2 is out now, and its most guest-filled moment is this nine-and-a-half minute cypher featuring multiple generations of Detroit rappers, from vets like Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" to rappers that have recently had breakthrough moments like Boldy James, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, and Sada Baby.

--

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG - "WHOLE WIDE WORLD" (WRECKLESS ERIC)

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has released a lot of covers this year, and here's another that's very within his wheelhouse, Wreckless Eric's 1977 power pop classic "Whole Wide World." Wreckless Eric approves: "I love this - the most punk rock version ever!"

--

EVIAN CHRIST - "ULTRA"

Evian Christ first stirred up buzz for his early mixtape and EPs on Tri Angle Records in the early 2010s, and then he got a huge boost in his career after contributing to Kanye West's Yeezus, which led to also producing songs on Travis Scott's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, Danny Brown's Atrocity Exhibition, and more, and now he signed to Warp for his first solo single in six years, "Ultra." It's been a while, but he hasn't lost his touch.

--

NINA HAGEN & GEORGE CLINTON - "UNITY"

Unpidgeonholable German singer Nina Hagen has shared this new single which is a taster for an album due next year. "Unity" is her tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement and was written immediately after George Floyd's murder. George Clinton features on the dubbed out track, as does Hagen's still powerful pipes. She sings: "Let`s all enjoy the unity in the community / there is no room for negativity / positive vibrations surround the world`s nations!“

--

HEARTLESS BASTARDS - "THE THINKER"

Heartless Bastards shared their first new music in five years back in July. Now Erika Wennerstrom shares another new song, recorded acoustic at the Bonneville Salt Flats .

--

HEY COLOSSUS - “THE MIRROR” (FEAT. MARK LANEGAN)

Long-running London band Hey Colossus will release new album Dances / Curses on November 6. The first single is this slow-burn featuring smoky spoken word vocals from Mark Lanegan.

--

ADULT. & PLANET B - "RELEASE ME"

Two hard-hitting electronic duos have teamed up for this new single -- Detroit's ADULT. (Nicola Kuperus and Adam Miller) and Planet B which is Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Deaf Club) and Luke Henshaw (Sonido de la Frontera). It's unsurprisingly hard-hitting, and a little bit like Siouxsie & Budgie's Creatures side project...gone industrial.

--

OZUNA - "DEL MAR" (ft. DOJA CAT & SIA)

Puerto Rican Latin trap giant Ozuna surprise-released his new album ENOC mid-day today, and among its 20 songs is this highlight with Sia and Doja Cat.

--

ZEAL & ARDOR - "VIGIL" & "I CAN'T BREATHE"

Genre-defying artist Zeal & Ardor is releasing the Wake of a Nation EP on October 23 via self-release, and he calls the EP "a knee jerk reaction to what has happened to my fellow people in the last months." "This record is for Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd and the countless untold and nameless killed," he adds.

--

DROPDEAD - "ABATTOIR OF PAIN"

Providence hardcore/powerviolence vets Dropdead are a few weeks away from releasing their first album in 22 years (recorded by Kurt Ballou), and here's another single. As the other singles proved, they're just as furious as ever.

--

CHLOE X HALLE - "DO IT" (REMIX ft. DOJA CAT, CITY GIRLS & MULATTO)

Beyonce protégés Chloe x Halle have released a new remix of "Do It" from their new album Ungodly Hour featuring new verses from a stacked cast of guests: Doja Cat, City Girls, and Mulatto.

--

SECH - "RELACIÓN" (REMIX ft. ROSALÍA, J BALVIN, DADDY YANKEE & FARRUKO)

Speaking of all-star remixes, here's one of "Relación" of Sech's recently released album 1 of 1.

--

BUJU BANTON - "BLESSED" (REMIXES ft. JADAKISS, FARUKKO, more)

Speaking of remixes that feature Farruko, Buju Banton just put out a few new remixes of "Blessed" off his comeback album Upside Down 2020, and one of them is with Farruko. There's also one with NYC rap lifer Jadakiss.

--

GONE IS GONE - "SOMETIMES I FEEL"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone -- Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar, and guitarist Mike Zarin -- have been dropping singles lately and here's another one. It finds them exploring their atmospheric side.

--

KILLER BE KILLED - "DECONSTRUCTING SELF-DESTRUCTION"

Related: Killer Be Killed - Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- will release their new album Reluctant Hero on November 20 via Nuclear Blast, and here's the sludgy, anthemic lead single/opening track.

--

THOU - "KEROSENE" (BAD RELIGION COVER, ft. SILVER GODLING)

Among the many great songs on the stacked new metal/punk benefit compilation Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives is Thou's new cover of Bad Religion's 1993 classic "Kerosene," which they recorded with longtime collaborator Emily McWilliams of Silver Godling. Read more about what Thou vocalist Bryan Funck had to say about the cover here.

--

THE WHITE SWAN - "TELL IT TO THE SKY" (TRACY BONHAM COVER)

The White Swan is the project fronted by Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander, and while Kittie hailed from the early 2000s nu metal scene and went on to dabble in groove & death metal, alt-rock, and more, The White Swan are more of the psychedelic, atmospheric post-metal variety. Their upcoming EP includes this Tracy Bonham cover which you can read more about here.

--

SZA - "HIT DIFFERENT" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN, prod. THE NEPTUNES)

SZA finally released her first proper solo single since her instant-classic 2017 album CTRL, and you can read more about it here.

--

INSIDES - "GHOST MUSIC"

UK ambient pop duo Insides, whose 1993 debut was released by 4AD imprint Guernica, have announced their first album in 20 years. Here's the first single.

--

CATHOLIC BLOCK - "THE NEW GIRL"

Mickey Tellarini, who fronts London-based Italian duo Qlowski, is gearing up to release his first solo album under the name Catholic Block. Where Qlowski make mutant punk ala early Stranglers, Catholic Block is more on the mopey synthpop tip.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.