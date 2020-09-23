22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

--

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE & THOU - "THE VALLEY"

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou's highly anticipated collaborative album May Our Chambers Be Full arrives 10/30 via Sacred Bones, and here's the nine-minute second single, which finds Emma applying her soaring vocals to suspenseful post-rock. It's a long, slow build, but the crashing pay-off at the end is very, very worth it.

--

MOZZY - OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD + "NEVER LACKIN" VIDEO

West Coast rapper Mozzy just dropped his second full-length of 2020, and it's full of hard-hitters, even at its most somber moments. Along with the release came a video for "Never Lackin."

--

JADASEA & MIKE - OLD EARTH

UK rapper Jadasea and NYC rapper/producer MIKE collaborated on MIKE's great Weight of the World this year, and today they surprise-released a new seven-song collaborative project together. MIKE executive produced it under his DJ Blackpower guise, with production by redLee, and it's more of the cut-up, psychedelic, collage-rap that you'd expect from a project with MIKE's involvement.

--

RED CITY RADIO - "BABY OF THE YEAR"

Oklahoma City punks Red City Radio have announced a new album, Paradise, due December 4 via Pure Noise (their first for the label), and along with the announcement comes new single "Baby of the Year." It's a heartland punk ripper that the band says is "about self-realization and the inevitable change, in life, that you've gotta learn to roll with."

--

STARRAH - "KEEP CALM" (prod. JAMES BLAKE)

Starrah (aka Brittany Hazzard) has co-written songs like Rihanna's "Needed Me," Camila Cabello's "Havana," Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce's "Starrah," The Weeknd's "Wasted Times," and many others, and now she's got a new solo song out, produced by James Blake. It's a pretty great dose of haunting, ethereal R&B.

--

HUMAN IMPACT - "GENETIC"

Unsane/Swans/Cop Shoot Cop offshoot Human Impact have been dropping standalone singles in the time since releasing their great self-titled debut album, and here's another, "Genetic," which is as dark and psychedelic and intense as you'd expect from this band.

--

LIA ICES - "YOUNG ON THE MOUNTAIN"

Singer-songwriter Lia Ices returned last month with her first next music in six years, and now she's announced a new LP, Family Album, due out January 29, 2021 via Natural Music. "I wrote ‘Young On The Mountain’ to crystallize the feelings I had right after we moved to Moon Mountain in Sonoma — I had a sense of freedom I’d never felt before, like I could really create my own reality and a way of life that I hadn’t even dreamt of yet," she writes. "Living amongst towering oaks and fruit trees, reading the California naturalist poets, being so close to the birds and sky. The mountain changed me and my songwriting, and reinforced the notion that the more real life gets, the more mystical it feels."

--

PALACE WINTER - "THE DEEPER END" FT. JASON LYTLE OF GRANDADDY

“Think Kraftwerk playing a classic country song,” is how Palace Winter's Carl Coleman. You definitely get that vibe on Palace Winter's lovely new single that features a verse from Grandaddy's Jason Lytle. "It’s wild to think that back in the early naughties I was wandering around Europe with Grandaddy in my headphones, and now here I am trading lines with Jason," says Carl. "It’s a real honour and a proud moment for our band.” The Song is from Palace Winter's new album Keep Dreaming, Buddy that's out October 23.

--

SAD13 - "RUBY WAND"

"Ruby’s my birthstone, thought to alleviate negative emotional energy and benefit self-awareness," Sadie Dupuis says of Sad13's latest single. "So a 'Ruby Wand' would be an instrument to conjure those changes. The song is about working through an OCD flare up in the wake of complicated grief — seeking control through small rituals, good and bad. Lyrically, it’s more literal than most of my songs, and the music mirrors that narrative. The synths are calculating but also fantastical, while the guitars and drums push against that clock in heavy chaos. Might as well also admit that ‘Ruby Wand’ is a weapon from Star Ocean, one of my very favorite RPGs." Sadie's new album as Sad13, Haunted Painting, comes out Friday (9/25) via Wax Nine.

--

LOMA - "DON'T SHY AWAY" & "I FIX MY GAZE"

Loma, the trio of Emily Cross, Dan Duszynski, and Jonathan Meiburg, will release new album Don’t Shy Away on October 23 via Sub Pop and they've just shared two new songs from the record. "I Fix My Gaze" features eerie woodwinds, while the album's title track is more in the atmospheric folk mold. Both come with memorable, gorgeously shot videos. "I knew I wanted a single shot with a gradual reveal to complement the slower enveloping mood of the song," says Duszynski of "Don't Shy Away. "The time-stopping effect draws me in without distracting from the music. I also love Jonathan and the dogs’ cameos.”

--

GARCIA PEOPLES - "GLIDING THROUGH"

Garcia Peoples have shared the opening track from their new album Nightcap at Wits' End. "Gliding Through" is a catchy bit of guitar pop that also makes plenty of room for the band's dexterous playing. The album's out October 9 via Beyond Beyond is Beyond.

--

YG - "OUT ON BAIL"

YG's new album MY LIFE 4HUNNID comes out next week (October 2 via Def Jam), and this new no-frills single finds the politically conscious G-Funk revivalist doing what he does best.

--

SCIENCE MAN - "CRAWLING OUT"

Buffalo's Science Man will release Science Man II on November 6 via Big Neck Records, and lead single "Crawling Out" is a dose of gnarled, snarling garage punk.

--

FIELD MEDIC - "I WILL NOT MOURN WHO I WAS THAT HAS GONE AWAY"

Field Medic has been releasing singles all year, and now he revealed that he'll compile four of his recently released songs with seven other new ones on Floral Prince, which comes out next week (October 2 via Run For Cover). Along with the announcement comes this new song, a sunny, jangly, enjoyable dose of folk-pop.

--

JOAN OF ARC - "DESTINY REVISION"

Joan of Arc are breaking up after 25 years, but not until they release one more album, including this single. Read more about it here.

--

BITE ME BAMBI - "I DON'T WANNA BE"

OC power poppy ska-punks Bite Me Bambi's debut EP is on the way, and here's another very fun song from it. Read more about it (and a Q&A with singer Tahlena Chikami) here.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "ACT 1: WORKING MACHINE"

Moor Mother announced a new album today that she'll release this Friday, and you now hear the 11-minute lead single and read more here.

--

SOUVENIRS - "BE SWEET"

Fans of Hyperview-era Title Fight and Peripheral Vision-era Turnover, check out the new Souvenirs song and read more about it here.

--

VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH - "ROSEBLADE"

Metallic hardcore up and comers Violent Life Violent Death get darker than ever on new song "Roseblade" off their just-announced EP. Fans of Converge and Integrity, take note and read more here here.

--

OSEES - "DON'T BLOW YOUR MIND EXPERIMENT"

Of all the kinds of records you could imagine John Dwyer's Osees releasing, chances are "remix album" is probably not at the top of the list. But if you did have it on your bingo card, you can put a check by that one as Panther Rotate, which reworks songs from the just-released Protean Threat, will be out December 11 via Castle Face. Of course, it's a remix album that only the Osees would release.

--

JACK COLWELL - "IN MY DREAMS" (ROBIN GUTHRIE REMIX)

"I'm a huge Cocteau Twins fan, so I almost fell out of my chair when Robin replied to my email and said he wanted to remix 'In My Dreams,'" Jack Colwell says of this remix, which puts Guthrie's signature ethereal spin on his piano ballad. "The finished product is everything I dared to hope it would be. I'm so happy."

--

KEVIN MORBY - “WANDER” & “DON’T UNDERESTIMATE MIDWEST AMERICAN SUN”

Kevin Morby has shared two more songs from his upcoming album Sundowner: the gritty, rootsy "Wander," and the minimal, atmospheric "Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun." The video for "Wander" features Kevin's partner, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.