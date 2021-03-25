22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STEVE VON TILL - "CALLED FROM THE WIND"

Neurosis’ Steve Von Till has shared another gorgeously minimal track from his upcoming ambient album A Deep Voiceless Wilderness.

--

RIC WILSON - "WOO WOO WOO" & "EVERYBODY RED IN THE FACE"

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson is back with a new two song single. "Woo Woo Woo" is an energetic song that finds Ric rapping over a classic funk backdrop, while "Everybody Red In The Face" is much more soulful and somber.

--

YELLOW OSTRICH - "JULIA"

NYC band Yellow Ostrich broke up back in 2014 but frontman Alex Schaaf revived the name and will release new album Soft on April 23 via Barsuk. "I made this album way back in the innocent days of January 2020 with the help of a few friends, and I'm very excited to finally get it out there," Alex says. Check out first single, "Julia."

--

JOYSTICK! - "7675" (ft. ZACH QUINN of PEARS)

NOLA ska-punks Joystick! have shared the second single off their anticipated new album I Can't Take It Anymore, and this one's a 90-second double-time punk ripper that finds Duck trading lead vocals with Zach Quinn of PEARS. If we weren't in a pandemic right now, this song would be inciting circle pits every night.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "OUT OF REACH"

We're still waiting for Sincere Engineer to officially announce their sophomore album (and Hopeless debut), but they've now shared a third new single, following "Trust Me" and Tourniquet." This one's a little more of a punk power ballad than the previous two singles, and Deanna Belos' hooks are as gritty and undeniable as ever.

--

DU BLONDE (FKA BETH JEANS HOUGHTON) - "PULL THE PLUG"

UK artist Du Blonde (fka Beth Jeans Houghton) will release new album Homecoming next week (4/2), and the album features appearances from Garbage's Shirley Manson and Ezra Furman. Here's the album's very catchy opening cut, "Pull the Plug."

--

HOMESCHOOL (ex ACTIVE BIRD COMMUNITY) - "SMARTEST MAN" (FEAT. SAMIA)

Tom D’Agustino of Active Bird Community is now recording as Homeschool and will release Homeschool: Book 1 EP on April 23 which features Bartees Strange, Arlissa, and D’Agustino’s writing partner, Samia. "Smartest Man," which features Samia, is a widescreen acoustic anthem that Tom says "drifts between different meanings about responsibility, maturity, and the paradox of traditional forms of masculinity.”

--

MAN ON MAN - "STOHNER"

"We wrote 'Stohne'’ as a way to shake off the dust of paranoia from the first stages of quarantine," Roddy Bottum and his partner Joey Halman say of "Stohner," the new single from MAN ON MAN's upcoming self-titled debut LP. "We aimed to make something bold and performative, giving our listeners a world that’s familiar while showcasing new sounds and visuals. ‘Stohner’ is a reckoning; it’s an exit from isolation into togetherness. As we continue to tell the story of queer love and tenderness, it was important for us to showcase our affection in new and exciting ways. With our video, we answered the question we often ask ourselves as artists: How do we show people something they’ve never seen before?"

--

THE PINK STONES - "LOVE ME HARDLY"

Hailing from Athens, GA, The Pink Stones make lonesome, spacious and twangy rock and will release Introducing...The Pink Stones on April 9 via New West Records imprint Normaltown Records. "Love Me Hardly" chugs along charmingly at a bluesy pace.

--

NORAH JONES - "IT WAS YOU (LIVE)"

Norah Jones announced a new live album, 'Til We Meet Again, due out April 16 via Blue Note. The first single is "It Was You," recorded at the 2018 edition of Dana Point, CA's Ohana Festival. "Whether we’re musicians or fans, we all miss sharing the experience of live music," Norah says.

--

STARLIGHT CLEANING CO - "THE RACE" (ft. NEAL CASAL)

Joshua Tree, California's Starlight Cleaning Co. is the duo of Rachel Dean and Tim Paul Gray, and their upcoming self-titled album features multiple songs with the late Neal Casal on guitar. Here's one, which you can read more about here.

--

ARMAND HAMMER & THE ALCHEMIST - "BLACK SUNLIGHT" (ft. KAYANA)

In just a few hours, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist will release their hugely anticipated album Haram. Here's a sneak peek.

--

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "MUFARO'S GARDEN"

Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced the third album in her mostly-instrumental VWETO series, VWETO III, and you can read more about the album and this new single here.

--

DIRECT HIT! - "HOLLOW COMFORT"

Midwest pop punks Direct Hit! are back with an anthemic new song and you can read more about it here.

--

BECK & PAUL MCCARTNEY - "FIND MY WAY"

Beck has shared his contribution to Paul McCartney's upcoming III Imagined, which features songs from last year's McCartney III reworked/remixed/remade by a whole host of artists. Beck's funky take on "Find My Way" falls somewhere between an remix and a cover.

--

CHEVAL SOMBRE - "WELL IT'S HARD"

Cheval Sombre went eight years without releasing a record and is now releasing two this year. Like Time Waits for No One (that came out earlier this year, Days Go By was produced by Sonic Boom and features Dean Wareham. Check out the lovely animated video for "Well It's Hard."

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "PARCHMENT & PETROLEUM"

Direct Hit! member Devon Kay also released a new Solutions song today, and you can read more about that one here too.

--

BRUCE LEE BAND - "DIVISION IN THE HEARTLAND"

Mike Park's current version of Bruce Lee Band (with Jeff Rosenstock, Dan Potthast, and Kevin Higuchi are back with a fired-up new protest song, with proceeds benefitting Stop AAPI Hate. Read more here.

--

AZURE RAY - "REMEDY"

The title track of Azure Ray's first album in a decade is here.

--

BROCKHAMPTON - "BUZZCUT" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Brockhampton are back with their first official single since 2019's Ginger, and, excitedly, it's a collaboration with Danny Brown. Read more about it here.

--

SHAMIR - "DSHARPG" (SHARON VAN ETTEN COVER)

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating the tenth anniversary of epic with a collection of covers of its songs, and the latest is from Shamir, who did a gorgeous rendition of "DhsarpG."

--

MONSTER MAGNET - "MR. DESTROYER" (POO-BAH COVER)

Monster Magnet are releasing an album with covers of '60s/'70s proto-metal, proto-punk, and psych nuggets, and the first one to be released is of Poo-Bah's 1972 song "Mr. Destroyer." Read more about it here.

We also have an exclusive neon yellow vinyl variant available for pre-order in our store.

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.