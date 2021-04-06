So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MEMORYHOUSE - 'MANIA' EP (BEATLES COVERS)

We haven't heard from Toronto dreampop group Memoryhouse in a while (five years or so) but they're back with this EP of Beatles covers. "I've never been more proud of something we didn't write but that sparkles with the longing and joy that defines memoryhouse-ness," says the group's Denise Nouvion.

--

BODY MEAT - YEAR OF THE ORC EP

Philadelphia producer Body Meat (aka Christopher Taylor) makes heady, loopy, ethereal rap/R&B-tinged pop and just dropped this new EP that features ambient icon Laraaji on closing track "Ghost."

--

J. PERIOD - "ALL IN YOUR HEAD" FT. DAVE CHAPPELLE, BLACK THOUGHT, TIFFANY GOUCHE

Producer, DJ and remixer J. Period has worked with The Roots, Nas, Lauryn Hill, and Mary J. Blige, among anothers, and now he's announced his debut album. The first part of the three act Story to Tell comes out April 30 via Truelements Music / RBC Records, and the first single is "All In Your Head." It's narrated by Dave Chappelle and features appearances from Tiffany Gouché and Black Thought, as well.

--

TONY MOXBERG - "LOVE" (ft. JADAKISS, SHEEK LOUCH & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

D Block affiliate Tony Moxberg is back with a new single featuring longtime pals Jadakiss and Sheek Louch, and a rapper who's keeping the D Block era alive today, Benny the Butcher.

--

REMEMBER SPORTS - "OUT LOUD"

Remember Sports have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Like A Stone. Following the crunchy, anthemic "Pinky Ring" and the more atmospheric "Materialistic" comes the jangle pop vibe of "Out Loud." It's another very different, very promising taste of this LP.

--

ANDY STOTT - "HARD TO TELL"

Manchester producer Andy Stott will release Never The Right Time next week and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. "Hard to Tell" is dark and moody, with just a little chilled-out trip hop vibe as well.

--

MAX BLOOM (EX-YUCK) - "PEDESTRIAN"

Former Yuck frontman Max Bloom has announced new solo album Pedestrian which will be out June 18 through Bloom’s own new label, Ultimate Blends. He's just shared the title track. "I was contemplating a lot of things when I was trying to come up with the lyrical themes” Bloom says of the song. “I listened to this instrumental a lot when I was out running, and I remember seeing the word ‘Pedestrian’ on a road sign. It made me contemplate what a pedestrian is, and what the word represents. As pedestrians, we’re all trapped in our own individual worlds but when something cataclysmic happens, we’re all brought together. I think about death a lot, and I think about what humans are and whether we are the only intelligent life in the universe. So I guess this song explores both of those feelings at the same time."

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "KEEP IT TOGETHER"

Manchester legends A Certain Ratio will release ACR:EPA on May 7 which features some of the last songs the late Denise Johnson worked on. They've just shared banger of a new single "Keep it Together," along with its stylish video that was directed by Luke Logan and takes the title very literally. “We wanted it to be set in the ‘70s so we invited ACR fans to dress up and become part of the video," say the band. "Among the extras that turned up were Calder Valley's finest The Lounge Society and Lee from Manchester's Heavy Salad. They arrived as funkateers, punks, soul boys and girls, hippies, post punks and prog rockers - and everyone looked amazing. The video is about overdoing it on a night out and trying to keep it together.”

--

CRAIG WEDREN (SHUDDER TO THINK) - "INTO WHITE (YUSUF/CAT STEVENS COVER)" FT ANNA WARONKER AND JHEREK BISCHOFF

Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren does a lot of TV scores these days, including NBC medical drama New Amsterdam. In addition to the orchestration, he recently recorded a cover of Yusuf/Cat Stevens' "Into White" for the show, and his version features Anna Waronker (background vocals), Paul Cartwright (strings) and Jherek Bischoff (Bass, Synth).

--

ROSTAM - "CHANGEOPHOBIA"

“‘Changephobia’ was one of the last songs I finished writing for this album," Rostam says of the title track to his second solo album. "The chorus came to me sitting at the piano in my living room; I spent weeks picking up and putting down ideas for the verses. One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether: all of a sudden a new melody, a new feeling, and new words came out of me and I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say. The song ‘Changephobia’ is partly about something we can all be guilty of, avoiding our own feelings. I think of it as a reminder not to.”

--

BOWERBIRDS - "ALL THIS RAIN"

Bowerbirds new album becalmyounglovers -- their first in nearly a decade -- is out April 30 and here's delicate, piano-led new single "All This Rain."

--

JUGHEAD'S REVENGE - "AMERICAN GESTURES"

Jughead's Revenge are back with their first song in over 20 years, and it's a political hardcore rager -- way more aggressive than the catchy skate punk they were best known for in the '90s. Read more here.

--

THERE WERE WIRES - "TUNIC" (SONIC YOUTH COVER)

Boston post-hardcore band There Were Wires' label Iodine Recordings shuttered after they released their second album, 2003's Somnambulists, and the band broke up soon after that. The album never got its proper due, but now Iodine and There Were Wires are both back, and this album is getting a remastered reissue with a never-before-heard Sonic Youth cover as a bonus track. Listen to the cover now, and read more here.

--

SPITBOY - "IN YOUR FACE" (REMASTERED)

'90s feminist punks Spitboy were around from 1990-1995 with releases on Lookout!, Ebullition, and Allied, and they frequented the same Gilman St scene as Green Day, Operation Ivy, Neurosis & more. Their music and their message are still impactful today, so it's great news that they're putting out a full discography compilation on Don Giovanni, with liner notes by Billie Joe Armstrong⁠. Read more here and listen to one of the remastered tracks.

--

TIERRA WHACK - "LINK"

The ever-colorful Tierra Whack teamed up with LEGO for this new single.

--

MATTHEW DEAR - "MUSCLE BEACH" & "SUPPER TIMES"

“On one trip down to Austin, I took some of my dad’s equipment and tried to lay out a song using what I knew about techno arrangement but use his guitars and various small instruments to layer a more organic loop-based sound," says Matthew Dear said of his new country/folk-inspired album's origins. "I’d say that was the beginning of this album. Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

--

SORRY - TWIXTUSTWAIN EP

Last month, UK group Sorry released two new singles, "Cigarette Pack" and "Separate," and it turns out those were both part of a new EP, Twixtustwain, that's out today.

--

PACKS - "NEW TV"

Toronto band PACKS release their debut album is out May 21 and here's the appealing new single (and pretty cool video).

--

CIGAR CIGARETTE X MOTHERMARY - "TIME AFTER TIME" (CYNDI LAUPER COVER)

Cigar Cigarette teamed with Italians Do It Better duo MOTHERMARY for this radically reworked version of Cyndi Lauper's 1984 hit, with hushed vocals and a dark, rain-soaked sheen. Add in pounding drums and fuzzed-out synths, it's a covertly heavy track.

--

THE WHITE STRIPES - "FELL IN LOVE WITH A GIRL" (ALTERNATE TAKE)

The White Stripes are releasing a companion to White Blood Cells featuring unreleased tracks, a live album, and more. Here's the first taste, a previously unheard alternate take on "Fell In Love with a Girl."

--

CIRITH UNGOL - "BRUTISH MANCHILD"

The heavy metal/hard rock legends are releasing a new EP of "long-forgotten" songs from their archives, Half Past Human, and "Brutish Manchild " is the first single.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS - "MEDITATION V"

"Meditation V" is the first taste of Sufjan Stevens' new five-volume, two-and-a-half-hour ambient album, Convocations.

--

