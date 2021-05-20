22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DARK LO & HARRY FRAUD - "MISSING SUMMERS" (ft. BOLDY JAMES, co-prod. DJ SHAY)

Philly rapper Dark Lo has shared a new song off his upcoming Harry Fraud-produced album Borrowed Time, and this one features the great Boldy James, as well as co-production from the late, great DJ Shay.

--

WRISTMEETRAZOR - "THIS SUMMER'S SORROW Ⅱ: GROWING OLD IN THE WAITING PLACE"

Chaotic metalcore band Wristmeetrazor have shared the third and final single from their anticipated sophomore album Replica of a Strange Love, which arrives 6/11 via Prosthetic. This one's a more atmospheric/melodic song with some Deftones vibes, and Wristmeetrazor are great at this kind of thing too. "The singles do tell a story – just as the record does – and this is the exasperated final metamorphosis from unfeeling shell to hollow husk," vocalist Justin Fornof tells Knotfest.

--

DAVID BAZAN - "REVELATOR" (GIILIAN WELCH COVER) & "YOUR BEARINGS"

David Bazan calls these two songs, which he's released on Bandcamp as "Bazan 2021 #1," "the first in a series of recordings we'll be releasing this year." Gia Margaret contributed lyrics to "Your Bearings," a raw piano ballad.

--

JUST FRIENDS - JF CREW, VOL. 2 (ft. NO DOUBT COVER)

Indie/pop punk/DIY/hip hop/ska/etc band Just Friends have put out a new three-song EP, including a pretty drastically reworked cover of No Doubt's "Hella Good." As you'd expect from this band, it's a maximalist, all-over-the-place mess in the best way.

--

TIRZAH - "SINK IN"

Last month, Tirzah returned with "Send Me," her first new single since her 2018 debut Devotion. Now she's followed that with another new single, the minimal, percussive "Sink In," which she wrote with Coby Sey and Mica Levi.

--

IOTOSH - "FEE FI FOE"

Iotosh is one of the leading producers in today's cutting edge reggae movement, and in addition to producing tracks for other artists, he puts out his own material, like this riveting, forward-thinking new hip hop/reggae hybrid.

--

PRONOUN - "I'M RIGHT BACK IN IT"

Pronoun's new EP, OMG I MADE IT, is due out June 11 via Wax Bodega, and the latest single is "I'm Right Back In It," which Alyse says "is tough internal talk in an attempt to call myself out in a semi-loving way. It's an effort to talk myself down from an anxiety / self depreciation episode, but when the chorus enters it's the counterpoint of this voice of reason that's like, 'ha, no, I'm not having this right now, existing in itself is driving me crazy'. Much like IWDBIC it continues the theme of conversing with myself, looking in the mirror, and dissecting what's honestly going on internally that's making me so unhappy. It shows the two different sides of me, one's logistical and reasonable, the other is sticking its tongue out."

--

MUSEUM OF LOVE - "MARCHING ORDERS"

NYC duo Museum of Love -- LCD Soundsystem drummer Pat Mahony and Dennis McNany -- will release their second album in July and they've just shared this third single from it. Pat and Dennis call "Marching Orders" a “hallucinogenic dreamscape describing the collective feelings everyone went through over the last year of the pandemic. All of us feeling crammed in our tiny apartments like an elephant in a tiny tea house. Time and reality, not computing for many of us.”

--

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "HEAVY WATER/I'D RATHER BE SLEEPING" (GROUPER COVER)

Black Belt Eagle Scout has shared a new cover of Grouper for Sound of Saving's mental health awareness series. "I've been hiking a lot and I've been trying to have more of a physical, but also mental, connection with the land that my ancestors have been stewarding since time immemorial," she says. "When I'm walking, I think about the generations that were far, far behind me and what they were doing and what they were thinking and were they singing a song? Sometimes I go out and I'll sing a song. Were they doing the same thing? That, to me, seems hopeful - like having that connection is hopeful. And because there's so much going on with like TikTok, social media, and all of this stuff, you forget sometimes that you can just go out into the land and you can be in the water and be near the cedar trees and still have that connection to your ancestors, just being here and living and walking around and it's beautiful."

--

CRAIG WEDREN (SHUDDER TO THINK) - "W. 52ND"

Shudder To Think's Craig Wedren is more known for his TV and film score work these days, but he has been keeping at songwriting via his Dream Dreaming series that puts equal emphasis on music and visuals. "W. 52nd" is the latest in the series and it also appears in Hulu's Shrill which he scores. "I wrote W. 52nd exactly one year ago for my wife Meggan's birthday, when we were a few months into Covid, and missing NYC -our friends, youth, and relative rose colored, rearview simplicity- pretty hard," says Craig. "Since we couldn’t go there, or anywhere, for her birthday, I thought I’d make her a simple time machine, which is what songs are (time-and-dimension machines). This one travels backward to our years living and moving through New York together; and forward, into old(er) age, observing the movement of the city itself. Above all, W. 52nd is a love letter to Meggan, and to the home of our heart."

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "REST"

Alanis Morissette first performed her new single, "Rest," at a 2017 memorial concert for Linkin Park's Chester Bennington at Hollywood Bowl. For National Mental Health Action Day, she's shared a studio version of it which says says was "written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into."

--

REQUIN CHAGRIN - "FOU"

Here's a cool new video for Requin Chagrin's "Fou" from her just-released debut album. It takes inspiration from 1970s motorcycle racing. “While imagining a music video for 'Fou', I wanted enthusiasm, speed, and I ended up picturing a motorbike race," says Requin Chagrin's Marion Brunetto. "I called on Valentin Pitarch to write and direct the music video, whom I have already worked with on animation projects. We share a passion for image and visual references from 60s / 70s Agostini races. We felt like filming a solo race, happening during day and nighttime, without stopping or looking back.I liked the idea of having something intense put to image, strong sensations over lyrics that talk about love that drives one crazy.”

--

JADE BIRD - "DIFFERENT KINDS OF LIGHT"

Jade Bird announced a new album, Different Kinds of Light, due out August 13 via Glassnote Records, and shared the melancholy title track. "Different Kinds of Light at its most basic is about falling in love and at its most complex, the chaos of trying to get away from your past," Jade says. "I’ve written about fictional characters, about myself and people who don’t exist, or at least only exist in my mind, memory and imagination."

--

BONO & LINDA PERRY - "EDEN (TO FIND LOVE"

In-demand songwriter and onetime 4 Non Blondes frontperson Linda Perry scored the new documentary Citizen Penn, which is about Sean Penn’s Haitian earthquake-relief efforts. For the end credits song, "Eden (To Find Love)," she got Bono to sing it.

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "EMPEROR MACHINE"

Manchester indie dance legends A Certain Ratio are following up last year's ACR: Loco LP with a series of three themed EPs for Mute Records. ACR:EPA, a tribute to the late Denise Johnson, was released earlier this month and details of the other two have now been announced. The ACR:EP is a tribute to Andrew Weatherall and the first single is this collaboration with The Emperor Machine. That EP will be followed by ACR:EPR that you can preorder on exclusive limited transparent amber vinyl in the BV shop.

--

LANA DEL REY - 3 NEW SONGS

Lana Del Rey's second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, is due July 4, and today she shared three songs from it, which you can read about here.

--

ANGELS & AIRWAVES - "EUPHORIA"

Tom DeLonge says that he's revisiting "the post-hardcore days of my youth" on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "MAKE IT EASY"

We Are The Union's anticipated new album Ordinary Life arrives 6/4 via Bad Time Records (a few copies of the limited pink/black vinyl variant remain), and today they've shared its third single, a "simple, cute, queer-as-fuck love song" called "Make It Easy." Read more about it here.

--

DAVID CROSBY - "RIVER RISE" (ft. MICHAEL MCDONALD)

David Crosby continues his comeback with new album For Free, and the first single features Michael McDonald. Read more about it here.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN & ANGEL OLSEN - "LIKE I USED TO"

John Congleton produced this gorgeous, glorious collaboration between the two songwriters, which we wrote more about here.

--

U-ROY FT SANTIGOLD - "THE MAN NEXT DOOR"

We lost reggae, dancehall and toasting pioneer U-Roy earlier this year, but he had a new album, Solid Gold U-Roy, waiting in the wings that will now be posthumously released July 16 via Trojan Jamaica/BMG. The album, which was originally due out last year but got pushed due to the pandemic, features U-Roy taking on reggae classics with a host of collaborators, like Santigold who helps with this terrific version of The Paragons' "The Man Next Door."

--

HOODOO GURUS - "WORLD OF PAIN"

Australian alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus are working on their first album in 10 years. While details on that are still forthcoming, they've just released new single "World of Pain<?A>," a horn-fueled, garage-psych stomper in the Gurus tradition.

--

