So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GEESE - "DISCO"

Brooklyn band Geese have signed with Partisan Records and have shared their first single for the label. "‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band," say Geese. "It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse--and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.”

--

BRITTANY HOWARD - "PRESENCE" (LITTLE DRAGON REMIX) & "TOMORROW (BADBADNOTGOOD REMIX)

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard will release Jaime Reimagined on July 23 which features reworks and remixes on Jaime tracks by Childish Gambino, Common, Syd, EARTHGANG, Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka and More. You can check out Little Dragon's remix of “Presence” and BADBADNOTGOOD's remix of "Tomorrow" now:

--

SHAMIR - "SONGS REMAIN" (ESTHER ROSE COVER)

Esther Rose reelased the very good How Many Times earlier this year, and it's being reimagined on a new EP, How Many More Times, due out on July 16 via Father Daughter. The first single is Shamir's gorgeous take on "Songs Remain."

--

WILLIAM TYLER & LUKE SCHNEIDER - "THE WITNESS TREE"

William Tyler & Luke Schneider are releasing a four-song EP, Understand, on July 12 via Leaving Records. THey made it in Nashville during 2020 lockdown in a single sitting. "The Witness Tree" is a gorgeous, ethereal first taste.

<a href="https://williamtylerlukeschneider.bandcamp.com/album/understand">Understand by William Tyler & Luke Schneider</a>

--

HATER - "BAD LUCK"

Sweden's Hater are back with their first new music in a while, a charming song abourt awkward moments. “The song is about some kind of social awkwardness between myself and new faces," says singer Caroline Landahl. "Feeling left out due to not knowing how to read a situation but also not wanting to know more than I should.”

--

JENSEN MCRAE - WHO HURT YOU (EP STREAM)

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae, who went viral back in January with her Phoebe Bridgers parody "Immune," has now released her debut EP, Who Hurt You?. In addition to "Immune," it includes the harrowing "Wolves" and four other tracks that shift between folk and pop.

--

WYE OAK - "ITS WAY WITH ME"

"This song is about surrender—about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control," says Jenn Wasner of this new lovely Wye Oak single. "It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining."

--

GASPARD AUGE (JUSTICE) - "BELLADONE"

Justice's Gaspard Auge releases new solo album Escapades this Friday and his one last early taste of the over-the-top prog-disco to come.

--

JULIA DAIGLE (PAUPIÈRE) - "USAGE DOMESTIQUE"

Julia Dagle of Montreal group Paupière will release her debut solo album, Un singe sur l'épaule, in November via Lisbon Lux. "Usage domestique" is the alluring first single.

--

DAVE MONKS - "WILD LIKE ME"

Tokyo Police Club frontman Dave Monks is following his solo debut, 2019's On A Wave, with a new album, I've Always Wanted To Be Me, due out later this year via Monks' new label, Ghost Pepper Records. The latest single is the upbeat, infectious "Wild Like Me."

--

TEETH - "CONCUBINE"

LA's TEETH will release their new album Finite on November 26 via Translation Loss, and lead single "Concubine" finds the middle ground between ferocious death metal and atmospheric sludge. It's very cool, and you can hear it at Metal Injection.

--

ALICIA WALTER (OSHWA) - "PRELUDE"

Alicia Walter is best known for fronting the Chicago art rock Oshwa, but now she's going solo with her debut LP I Am Alicia, due in September via Sooper Records. Read more about it here.

--

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "WUSYANAME"

Tyler, the Creator's highly anticipated IGOR followup Call Me If You Get Lost arrives this Friday (6/25), and now he's shared a second single, which you can read more about here.

--

VIAL - "VIOLET"

Minneapolis indie-punks VIAL have shared the second single off their anticipated album Loudmouth, which arrives 7/30 via Get Better. You can read more about it here.

--

TIERNEY TOUGH (THE PAUSES) - "APARTMENT 54"

The Pauses singer/multi-instrumentalist Tierney Tough is releasing her debut solo EP, A Farce To Reckon With, on July 9, and you can read more about lead single "Apartment 54" here.

--

BAND OF BASTARDS (TRAIL OF DEAD, ex-SPARTA) - "RUINED"

Band of Bastards is a new Austin hardcore band made up of members of Trail of Dead, ex-Sparta, and more, and you can read more about their new ripper "Ruined" here.

--

THE FORMS - "SOUTHERN OCEAN"

The Forms are back with their first new song in a decade, the Steve Albini-recorded "Southern Ocean." Read more about it here.

--

LOW - "DAYS LIKE THESE"

If "Days Like These" is any indication, Low's new album HEY WHAT is a continuation of the glitchy, distorted, noisy and beautiful sound they tapped into on Double Negative, with Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's gorgeous voices at the center of the maelstrom. Pre-order the album on limited clear vinyl.

--

DAMON ALBARN - "THE NEARER THE FOUNTAIN, MORE PURE THE STREAM FLOWS"

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has announced his second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which will be out November 12 via Transgressive. Like his current haircut, the album was inspired by Iceland and was originally intended as an orchestral album, but it changed form during lockdown. “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist," says Damon.

--

DAMON & NAOMI - "SAILING BY"

Damon and Naomi, who you might also know as 2/3rds of Galaxie 500, have announced a new album, A Sky Record, which will be out August 6, 2021. For it, they've once again collaborated with guitarist Michio Kurihara. The first single from the album is "Sailing By," a bit of tranquil beauty.

--

ADA LEA - "HURT"

Montreal's Ada Lea shared her first single since her 2020 EP woman, here, the gorgeously melancholy "hurt," which we wrote more about here.

--

CAR SEAT HEADREST - MADLO: INFLUENCES & MADLO: REMIXES

Car Seat Headrest have just shared two new EPs related to last year's Making a Door Less Open. MADLO: Influences features covers of songs by David Bowie ("Golden Years"), The Who ("Substitute"), Nine Inch Nails ("March of the Pigs"), and Kate Bush ("Running Up That Hill"), while MADLO: Remixes features tracks from the album reworked by Superorganism, Scuba, yeule, and CSH offshoot 1 Trait Danger.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.