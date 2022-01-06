22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WIEGEDOOD - "CAROUSEL"

As mentioned, Belgian black metal band Wiegedood (members of Oathbreaker and Amenra) are putting out new album There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road next week (1/14) via Century Media. Here's the tornadic new single, "Carousel."

--

VOIDCEREMONY - AT THE PERIPHERY OF HUMAN REALMS

Voidceremony (members of Mournful Congregation, Atramentus, Chthe'ilist, and more) are gearing up for their TBA sophomore album, but first they've released this three-song "intermission" on 20 Buck Spin, and it's a very promising offering of progressive, blackened death metal with all kinds of twists and turns.

--

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY - "TWO TOWERS"

NJ deathcore staples Fit For An Autopsy (whose guitarist is in-demand producer Will Putney) are releasing their sixth album, Oh What the Future Holds, next week (January 14 via Nuclear Blast). The latest taste is the atmospheric yet pulverizing "Two Towers."

--

JON THE MOVIE - A GLIMPSE THAT MADE SENSE EP

Jon The Movie is the solo project of Rule Them All, Pillars of Ivory, and more, and for this project he cites such influences as Frank Zappa, Rush, Mike Patton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Fugazi, and Guided by Voices. You can hear that coming through in the heavy, proggy alt-rock of his new EP A Glimpse That Made Sense, out now on New Morality Zine.

--

PRIZE HORSE - "3 TILES"

Another New Morality Zine release out today is the new single from Minneapolis shoegazy alt-rockers Prize Horse, whose debut EP Welder comes out January 19. Fans of stuff like Nothing, Narrow Head, Gleemer, etc, take note.

--

MØTIVATIØN - "PRISØN LØGIC" (ft. PARRIS MAYHEW, MIKE IX WILLIAMS, THEO KOGAN, GINA VOLPE, SHANE TRIMBLE)

Møtivatiøn is a new collaborative collective led by Ø and their upcoming debut album The Infinite 8 Steps To Power / Money / More (due February 22 via Seeing Red) features members of Faith No More, Eyehategod, Throbbing Gristle, Agnostic Front, L7, Obituary, Lunachicks, Toxic Holocaust, and more. The first single is the ethereal, experimental "Prisøn Løgic" featuring Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams, Parris Mayhew (ex-Cro-Mags), Theo Kogan and Gina Volpe of Lunachicks, and bassist Shane Trimble of High Reeper.

--

LUMBEROB - "BLESSENCE"

A veteran of NYC's downtown performance art scene, LUMBERBOB is releasing his debut album, Language Learner, on January 28 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. The album was co-produced by Kramer and you can get a taste with the charmingly oddball "BLESSENCE" video.

--

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL - "ROLLING MILLS ARE BURNING DOWN"

Folk artist Jake Xerxes Fussell will release new album Good and Green Again in just a couple weeks and here's another lovely track which features piano by James Elkington who produced the album.

--

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "CONCORDE" VIDEO

Black Country, New Road have just shared the video for "Concorde" from their anticipated new album, Ants from Up There. The album title plays into the genuinely cool video which was directed by Maxim Kelly.

--

SWAMP DOGG - "SOUL TO BLESSED SOUL"

Cult soul and R&B artist Swamp Dogg has announced new album I Need A Job... So I Can Buy More Autotune that will be out February 25 via Don Giovanni. While he's known for raunchy sex jams, first single "Soul to Blessed Soul" is straight from the heart and pretty great, featuring the hot licks of Guitar Shorty.

--

MATT BERRY - "BEATMAKER" FT EMMA NOBLE

Matt Berry has brought back his beloved thespian character Steven Toast and taken him to Hollywood for Toast of Tinseltown, which premiered this week on BBC2. (No North American release date yet, sadly.) As you may know, Matt also does the music for the show, and each episode features a montage with one of his songs. For the first episode of Toast of Tinseltown, he's covered "Beatmaker," a 1970 single by Swedish pop artist Doris, that features singer Emma Noble on lead vocals.

--

CY DUNE - "AGAINST FACE"

Cy Dune, the bluesy, garage punk solo project of Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky, will release a new album, Against Face, on March 3 via Lightning Studios. Here's the record's blistering title track.

--

SPOON - "I CAN'T GIVE EVERYTHING AWAY" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

“’I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” says Britt Daniel of this Bowie cover. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie's final album it doesn't disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

--

NILE MARR - "ONLY TIME CAN BREAK YOUR HEART"

Nile Marr, son of former Smiths/The The/Electronic/Modest Mouse/The Cribs guitarist Johnny Marr, is a chip off the old block, having played on his father's solo albums and as part of Hans Zimmer's orchestral tour ensemble. He also makes his own music -- this is the b-side to his new 7" that's out this week.

--

SASAMI - "SAY IT"

The latest single from SASAMI's new album Squeeze is the industrial-flavored "Say It." "'Say It' is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you," she says. "I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space." Pre-order the LP on color vinyl.

--

CRAIG WEDREN & ANNA WARONKER - "NO RETURN" (YELLOWJACKETS THEME)

Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren and That Dog's Anna Waronker did the score for addictive new Showtime series Yellowjackets, and they also perform its sinister theme song. "For the theme, we aimed to channel our off-kilter ‘90s roots into something that felt like ‘then’, but could only have been made NOW, just like the show," say Anna and Craig. "Our respective pedigrees as front-people for That Dog. and Shudder To Think made it eaaaasy, like a nice warm bloodbath.”

--

LOATHE - "DIMORPHOUS DISPLAY"

UK shoegazy nu metallers Loathe have a TBA new album due this year, and you can read more about lead single "Dimorphous Display" here.

--

PINEGROVE - "RESPIRATE"

Pinegrove's new album 11:11 is due out later this month via Rough Trade Records, and they've shared another new single from it, "Respirate." "With 'Respirate,' I was thinking about the opportunity we had in the chaos Covid brought to redesign society so that it works well for more people, but that instead what's unfolding is a doubling down on the same bent and venal structures that have resulted in so much inequity in the first place," Evan Stephens Hall says. "So, how can we compassionately respond to such cold and blatant greed? How can we make sure to look out for one another in the absence of meaningful leadership and materially significant policy? We've been stranded but we will look out for each other - what choice do we have? The song is a reminder that we're in this together."

--

STATIC DRESS - "DI-SINTER" (ft. KING YOSEF)

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have kicked off 2022 with a killer new single, and you can read more about it here.

--

JUDY COLLINS - "WHEN I WAS A GIRL IN COLORADO"

Legendary folk singer Judy Collins has announced her first-ever album of entirely original material, and the first single is the gorgeous "When I Was A Girl In Colorad." Read more about it here.

--

ABRAHAM - "VERMINVISIBLE"

Swiss post-metallers ABRAHAM will release new album Debris de mondes perdus in February via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Verminvisible" here.

--

THE BODY & OAA - "BARREN OF JOY" (ft. FULL OF HELL's DYLAN WALKER)

Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, and lead single "Barren of Joy" features guest vocals from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. Read more here.

--

