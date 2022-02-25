22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLO MILLI - "PBC"

Flo Milli releases her first single of 2022 with "PBC" ("Pretty, Black, Cute"), which finds her delivering hook after hook over a shuffling dance beat from YoungFyre.

--

NEZ - CLR 002 EP (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q, MOODYMANN & GANGSTA BOO)

Chicago producer NEZ has dropped a new three-song EP that blurs the lines between hip hop and dance music and features Schoolboy Q and one track and Moodymann and Gangsta Boo on another.

--

FIELD OF FLAMES - "CONSTRUCTING A WAR AGAINST YOU"

San Jose metallic hardcore band Field of Flames (members of Sunami and Extinguish) will follow last year's Remnants of a Collapsed Existence EP with a new EP, Constructing A War Against You, on April 22 via Indecision Records. The title track is out now, and it rips.

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO - TRAP CAKE VOL. 2 EP (ft. FUTURE, SHENSEEA, TY DOLLA $IGN & MORE)

Reggaeton/Latin trap singer Rauw Alejandro returns with a new 9-song EP which includes features from rising dancehall star Shenseea, Atlanta trap giant Future, R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign, and more, and it does a great job of appealing to fans of all those things.

--

ERICA BANKS - "SLIM WAIST"

Dallas rapper Erica Banks has been on the rise since her 2020 single "Buss It" blew up, and new single "Slim Waist" proves she's got plenty more anthems up her sleeve.

--

RUBI ROSE - "I LIKE"

Rising rapper Rubi Rose continues to churn out bangers, and her latest one is the sex-positive, instantly-satisfying "I Like."

--

RIVERBY - "BIRTH BY SLEEP"

Philly indie-punks Riverby have shared the second single off their upcoming album Absolution, and it's a catchy, anthemic song with a fiery sense of purpose.

--

AMERICAN THRILLS - "MISFIRES"

Connecticut heartland punks American Thrills are gearing up to put out a new album on Wiretap Records this fall, and while most details on that are TBA, they did just release its anthemic new single "Misfires."

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "FALL INTO PLACE"

As mentioned, stoner rockers All Them Witches are putting out a song a month in 2022, plus one extra track, for their new project Baker's Dozen. The February installment is "Fall Into Place," which finds the band exploring a more brooding, ethereal side.

--

ILL COMMUNICATION - "FATHER, SON & THE ILLEST GHOST" & "A LECTURE IN SURVIVABILITY"

West Coast hardcore band Ill Communication (members of The Warriors, No Motiv, and more) are gearing up to put out a new album on Safe Inside Records, but first here's two new songs, which were co-produced by The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana.

--

DREAM BEACH - RANDY'S MARKET

Dream Beach has just dropped this psychedelic beat tape on Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label, and it's a very coop, hypnotizing listen.

--

BLOC PARTY - "SEX MAGIK"

"Sex Magik" takes Bloc Party into synthpop territory, with a very catchy "earth, air, fire, water" refrain. The band's new album Alpha Games is out April 29.

--

SWORN VIRGINS - STRANGERS HANDS EP

London duo Sworn Virgins make arty, filthy electro. Strangers Hands is their third EP for Soulwax's DEEWEE label.

--

JENSEN MCARE - "HAPPY GIRL"

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae, who went viral parodying Phoebe Bridgers last year, announced her debut album, Are You Happy Now?, due out March 22 via Human Re Sources, and shared a new single, melancholy ballad "Happy Girl."

--

BONNIE RAITT - "MADE UP MIND"

Bonnie Raitt's new album Just Like That is out in April and she's now shared a song from it. "Made UP Mind" find her voice and guitar tone as smooth as ever.

--

I START COUNTING - "BIRMINGHAM" & "TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER"

'80s era synthpop duo I Start Counting I Start Counting (David Baker and Simon Leonard) are releasing two albums worth or rare songs and demos, Re-Fused and Ejected, on April 8 via Mute. If you're a fan of the minimal sound of Mute's early days, you may already know this group, but if not these two tracks are quirky and charming.

--

BOTTLED UP - "HEART & SOUL"

Washington, DC group Bottled Up will release new album Grand Bizarre on May 27 via Misra. This band full from a lot of different influences and are a little hard to categorized but "Heart & Soul" is catchy and fun and the video is worth watching too.

--

JARV IS (JARVIS COCKER) - "THIS IS GOING TO HURT"

Jarvis Cocker's band JARV IS... wrote the score for new BBC series This is Going to Hurt and you can listen to the darkly comic theme song here.

--

ALAN VEGA - "INVASION" & "MURDER ONE"

The Vega Vault series, which is excavating the archives of unreleased recordings by the late Alan Vega of Suicide, has just released a new 12" single with two tracks. The anthemic "Invasion" was recorded during the 2012-2015 sessions for posthumous album IT, while the creepy "Murder One" dates back to the late '90s. It's out today via Sacred Bones, and you can stream it below.

--

ELZHI & GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "STRANGELAND"

Veteran Detroit rapper (and former Slum Village member) Elzhi and the multi-talented Georgia Anne Muldrow have announced a collaborative album, Zhigeist, and you can read more about the excellent lead single "Strangeland" here.

--

LEIKELI47 - "BITM"

Leikeli47 has finally set a release date for her much-anticipated new album Shape Up and released new single "BITM," which you can read more about here.

--

AVRIL LAVIGNE - "ALL I WANTED" (ft. MARK HOPPUS)

Avril Lavigne's very fun new Travis Barker-assisted pop punk album Love Sux is here (read our review), and one of the major highlights is the Mark Hoppus duet "All I Wanted."

--

