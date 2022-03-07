22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GRAYWAVE - "BUILD"

Graywave started as the solo project of UK musician Jess Webberley, before expanding into a full band, and they're now set to follow their 2021 debut EP Planetary Shift with a new EP, Rebirth, on June 24 via Church Road. The first single is "Build," which expands upon the shoegazy sound of Graywave's debut but sounds heavier and darker, and feels like a noticeable step up.

--

KAE TEMPEST FT. LIANNE LA HAVAS - "NO PRIZES"

“Made a song with my good friend and mind-blowing artist Lianne La Havas," Kae Tempest says of this latest track from the upcoming album The Line is a Curve. "So grateful for her voice in the world and on this record. A portrait of three people getting on with getting on. I just got to keep climbing.” Kae's new album is out April 8.

--

MORRAY - "STILL HERE" (ft. CORDAE)

Soul-trap singer/rapper Morray released one of 2021's best rap albums with Street Sermons, and now he teams with rapper Cordae (who's fresh off releasing his own new album) for his first single of 2022. It sounds like the best of both artists' worlds.

--

SADURN - "GOLDEN ARM"

Philly indie folk band Sadurn have shared "Golden Arm," the warm, gorgeous second single off their upcoming debut album for Run For Cover, Radiator.

--

PINCH POINTS - "HARUSPEX"

Melbourne post-punks Pinch Points released this song in conjunction with International Women's Day, and it's a sarcastic takedown against gendered violence. The band says, "We are frustrated by the long-enduring issues of gendered violence towards women, trans and gender diverse communities, usually at the hands of men. In ancient Rome, a haruspex would read omens in the organs of slaughtered animals. The conversation around gendered violence is just as brutal and repetitive. We see the same warning signs and issues around violence repeat again and again, and our governments and society aren’t taking enough measures to prevent them."

--

THE TROOPS OF DOOM - "ALTAR OF DELUSION"

The Troops of Doom, the new proto-death-metal-style band from early Sepultura guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz, have announced their first full-length album, Antichrist Reborn, due April 15 via Alma Mater Records/Blood Blast. The title track is out now, and like the band's first two EPs, this song sounds like a trip back to the sounds of early Sepultura and their influences.

--

COSMIC PUTREFACTION - "AMNIOTIC BEWILDERMENT"

Italian one-person death metal act Cosmic Putrefaction has announced a new album, Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones, due May 6 via Profound Lore, and here's the gnarly first single.

--

HELPLESS - "SIMULACRUM"

Helpless have shared another single off their upcoming album Caged In Gold (due 3/25 via Church Road), and it's another very promising taste. Like the previous singles, it's a hard-to-pin-down collage of metal and hardcore subgenres, and it rips.

--

EGREGORE - "HOWLING PREMONITION"

Mysterious, Utah-based blackened death metal act Egregore has signed to 20 Buck Spin and will release The Word of His Law on April 15 via the label. Here's the first single.

--

CORPSESSED - "DEATH-STENCH EFFLUVIUM"

Finnish death metallers Corpsessed have announced a new album, Succumb to Rot, due April 22 via Dark Descent. The first single is the truly nasty "Death-Stench Effluvium."

--

BRAHM - I TRY TO RAGE AGAINST IT EP

Bay Area screamo/emoviolence band Brahm (members of No Right, Fentanyl, Outlier and The Mountain Chimes) have put out a new EP on Zegema Beach, and it's got three under-two-minutes of raw, harsh fury with just a touch of an underlying melodic side.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "HEAVEN IS HERE"

Florence + The Machine recently returned with "King," her first new single of the year, and now she's followed it with another, the intense, percussive "Heaven is Here." "'Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio," Florence says. "I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind."

--

MARIA BC - "GOOD BEFORE"

Ambient folk artist Maria BC is releasing their debut LP, Hyaline, in May via Father/Daughter and Fear of Missing Out Records, and the latest single is "Good Before." "I wrote 'Good before' in 2019, before any of the other songs on Hyaline — and before any of the songs on Devil’s Rain, for that matter," Maria says. "I put it away for a while because I thought it was too pop-y, but eventually I got over that. Now it holds a special place in my heart. Some of the lyrics came to me on the highway, when the sun was starting to rise, and I was running on no sleep, just Dunkin’. It’s unusual for lyrics to come to me ~in the wild~ like this. I like to block out time to sit in a spot and write. That’s just my style. When inspiration comes to me out of nowhere, I’m immensely grateful."

--

ANATOMIA - "BOUND TO DEATH" / UNDERGANG - "HELT TIL ROTTERNE"

Death metal bands Anatomia and Undergang released a split back in 2017, and now they're doing another one, due April 15 via Dark Descent/Me Saco Un Ojo Records. One song from each band is out now, and both sound as disgusting as you'd hope.

--

JENNY HVAL - "FREEDOM"

Jenny Hval's new album and first for 4AD, Classic Objects, is due out Friday, and ahead of that she's shared one more advance single, "Freedom." "I don’t know what freedom is," Jenny says. "This song doesn’t either. The lyrics are bombastic and silly, as if written by a political folk song generator. Nonetheless the song was needed on my record—I needed something short and sweet after a series of long, layered reflections. I imagine it being sung in a courtroom or in parliament when the debate gets too heated and everyone needs a break. In this imagined moment, everyone is singing in unison. This is the only way I can describe Freedom—as a kind of performative moment that breaks up the structure, language and ambivalence of the rest of the record. On its own, it seems weirdly clear and pure. I can’t really defend it. Or perhaps it is myself I can’t defend. The song is necessary. It just reminds me of the fact that I am not."

--

SUNFLOWER BEAN - "ROLL THE DICE"

Sunflower Bean's third album, Headful of Sugar, is due out in May via Mom + Pop, and the latest single is "Roll the Dice." "Almost everyone we know struggles with money," the band says. "The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice."

--

ADULKT LIFE - "BOOK OF CURSES" & "ANTS & LIONS"

METZ shared their song from the split 7" with Adulkt Life (ft Chris Rowley of Huggy Bear) last month but now the whole thing is out. The two Adulkt Life tracks -- "Book of Curses" and "Ants & Lions" -- are are searing mutant punk burners.

--

JUNK DRAWER - " SUSPENDED ANVIL "

Belfast band Junk Drawer make yearning, jangly indie rock and will release the The Dust Has Come To Stay EP this Friday. Get a taste via this sparkling new song. "The idea was to conjure up something otherly as a ‘sound world’ that would allow the listener to drift away," says the band's Stevie Lennox. "To let a new idea branch out before snapping back into focus with a widescreen, Phil Spector-esque ending. There is a certain almost Irish tinge to the middle 8, where we made use of field recordings to really emphasise that and create a sound world."

--

SPIRITUALIZED - "THE MAINLINE SONG"

Spiritualized have shared a new song from their upcoming album, Everything Was Beautiful, which is out April 22 via Fat Possum. (The album was supposed to be out February 25 but got moved due to pressing plant delays.) "The Mainline Song" is one of the best, most joyous songs on the album, with Jason Pierce singing "I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight" against an orchestral rush of fuzzed out guitars, strings, woodwinds and choir.

--

SUPERORGANISM - "TEENAGER" FT CHAI & PI JA MA

Superorganism have announced their second album, World Wide Pop, which will be out July 15 via Domino. The album features guest appearances from Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Dylan Cartlidge and Gen Hoshino. This is the first single.

--

WOMBO - "BELOW THE HOUSE"

Louisville band Wombo have shared a new single that's out today. "Below the House" mixes jazzy chords and harmonies with noisier, skrokier bits. “'Below the House' is about leaving things buried for the best sometimes when there’s nothing you could gain from trying to make sense of them," says singer-guitarist Sydney Chadwick. "The song was loosely based on a nightmareish type dream I had so the video kind of ties into that, since we wanted to create a sort of soundscape that emanates that.”

--

KOYO - "TEN DIGITS AWAY"

Long Island hardcore-infused emo band Koyo have just signed to Pure Noise and released their first single for the label, "Ten Digits Away." Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.