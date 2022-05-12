So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARCADE FIRE - "AS IT WAS" (HARRY STYLES COVER)

Arcade Fire did a BBC Radio 6 Music session to play a few songs off their great new album WE, and while they were there, they covered Harry Styles' chart-topping, undeniably catchy hit "As It Was." They basically made it sound like an Arcade Fire song, and it turned out great.

--

SLANG (QUASI, THERMALS) - "WRONG WRONG WRONG"

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), will release their anticipated debut album, Cockroach in a Ghost Town, on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. This might be the best song we've heard from it, a real mutant pop ripper.

--

EDITRIX - "HIEROGLYHICS"

Editrix, the math/art rock band led by Wendy Eisenberg (who's also a prolific solo artist), follow "One Truck Gone" with another delightfully weird song from their upcoming LP Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell.

--

RICK HYDE - "POZA" (ft. ROME STREETZ, prod. THE ALCHEMIST)

Rick Hyde will release his new EP STIMA on May 27 via Benny the Butcher's BSF label, and it'll include this song which was produced by The Alchemist and features fellow boom bap devotee Rome Streetz.

--

NAMIR BLADE - "MEPHISTO"

As mentioned, Namir Blade's new self-produced album Metropolis comes out 6/3 via Mello Music Group. Today, he put out this new head-nod-inducing single.

--

DREEZY - "BALANCE MY LOWS" (ft. COI LERAY, prod. HIT-BOY)

Dreezy, Coi Leray, and Hit-Boy have teamed up for this appealing rap/R&B hybrid.

--

KATIE BEJSIUK - "FEELS RIGHT"

The Woman on the Moon, the debut album from Katie Bejsiuk, formerly Free Cake For Every Creature, is due out on June 27 via Double Double Whammy, and from it she's shared the strummy "Feels Right." "In ‘Feels Right’ I lean into the inexpressibility of my instincts and feelings rather than trying to name, rationalize, or trap them," she says. "I'm excited about the way the music reflects this meandering, amorphous venture, and I especially had fun plunking on a friend's piano with the windows open."

--

VALERIE JUNE - "FADE INTO YOU" (MAZZY STAR COVER)

The great soul-folk singer Valerie June did a live session at Degraw Sound and covered Mazzy Star's classic "Fade Into You" during it. She stays pretty faithful to the original, and it's a treat to hear this song with Valerie's powerfully distinct voice.

--

AMYTHYST KIAH - "SUGAR" (TORI AMOS COVER)

Amythyst Kiah, who we named one of 15 country singers every current indie fan needs to know, follows her recent Joy Division cover with a rendition of Tori Amos' 1992 Little Earthquakes EP "Sugar." She takes the moody, atmospheric song and turns it into a rustic rocker, and her version's pretty great.

--

JB DUNCKEL (AIR) - "ZOMBIE PARK"

Air's JB Dunckel has shared a second song from his upcoming solo album, Carbon. This one is very Air-y: hypnotic arpeggiated synths, swooning strings, vocodered vocoals. The album's out June 24.

--

SPITE - "HANGMAN"

California metalcore band Spite have announced a new album, Dedication to Flesh, due July 22, and here's the bludgeoning lead single "Hangman."

--

ORIGIN - "CHAOSMOS"

Tech-death vets Origin have shared the title track off their upcoming eighth album Chaosmos, and it's a fine example of this band's dizzying complexity.

--

ED ASKEW - TUESDAY SONGS

Long-running singer/songwriter Ed Askew has put out the six-song Tuesday Songs, his lengthiest release in a while. It's a collection of somber piano ballads and folk songs, and Ed's intimate style still sounds great.

--

ROSIE CARNEY - "TIDAL WAVE"

London-based singer/songwriter Rosie Carnie is releasing her second LP, i wanna feel happy, later this month via Color Study, and the latest single is the gentle "Tidal Wave," which Carney says is about "abandonment issues. It’s about the lonely ache you feel when you realise you’re starting to drift away from someone, but there’s nothing you can do to stop it from happening. I remember being a kid and desperately overanalysing and trying to change who I was in an attempt to cling on to whoever I was drifting away from. The song is both a desperate plea and also an acute awareness of needing to let go and move on."

--

VÉVAKI - "JÖTNABLÓT"

Vévaki is a dark folk band inspired by "Nordic heathenism and animistic traditions," and they've just signed to Season of Mist, who will release their sophomore album Fórnspeki this fall. The first single is "Jötnablót," a haunting mix of chanting, throat-singing, strings, thunderous percussion, and more.

--

POST MALONE - "COOPED UP" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Post Malone's new album Twelve Carat Toothache comes out June 3 and today he released its new single (and his first new track of 2022), "Cooped Up." Read more here.

--

THE PARTY DOZEN FT NICK CAVE - "MACCA THE MUTT"

Aussie sax-and-drums duo The Party Dozen have shared "Macca the Mutt," their collaboration with Nick Cave, which is on their upcoming album The Real Work. Nick's vocals are a perfect match for The Party Dozen's fierce, skronky style, and may have some thinking of a Party that Cave used to be a member of. The band's Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet call it "the most powerful track we’ve ever written."

--

SARAH KINSLEY - "WHAT WAS MINE"

California-born, NY-based singer/songwriter Sarah Kinsley released her first single of the year, "Hills of Fire," last month, and now she's followed it with "What Was Mine," another appealing alt-pop track.

--

PAUL LEARY - "SPEEDO MAN"

Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary is reissuing his 1991 solo debut, The History of Dogs, on vinyl via Shimmy Disc / Joyful Noise on June 1 with two previously unreleased tracks (preorder on colored vinyl). One of those bonus cuts is "Speedo Man," a gonzo, operatic track that really drills the title home -- it's the only lyric. Paul has made a video for it that is rich in visual metaphor: you get time-lapse shots of flowers blooming juxtaposed against nuclear mushroom clouds, elephants and their enormous trunks and, yes, a few shots of men in Speedos. It's not subtle, but that's not what you come to Paul Leary for.

--

HOLOCAUSTO CANIBAL - "MIASMAS ONANIZANTES"

Portuguese grind/death vets Holocausto Canibal have a new single off upcoming LP Crueza Ferina, and you can read more about it here.

--

84 TIGERS (SMALL BROWN BIKE, THE SWELLERS) - "GREAT BASIN"

84 Tigers, aka Mike and Ben Reed of Small Brown Bike and Jono Diener of The Swellers, have announced their debut album Time in the Lighthouse, and you can read more about new single "Great Basin" here.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "HOLD THE LINE"

Bartees Strange has shared the third single off his anticipated 4AD debut, and it's a mournful rock ballad that was written in the wake of George Floyd's death, with George's daughter in mind. Read more about it here.

--

