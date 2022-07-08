22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CIARA - "JUMP" FT. COAST CONTRA

"I’m back on my mission to make the world dance!," Ciara writes of her new single, her first since 2020. It's also her first release on her new imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment, which Billboard reports that she's partnered with Republic Records and Uptown Records on.

--

LANDLORDS - "HAUNT"

New Zealand slowcore/shoegaze band Landlords have shared another song off their upcoming EP Codeine (due 8/26 via Church Road), and it starts out in calming, serene territory before pillowing the airy vocals with sludgy guitars.

--

KING PRINCESS - "CHANGE THE LOCKS"

King Princess' sophomore album Hold On Baby is out later this month, and she's shared another single from it, soaring electro-pop track "Change The Locks," which she co-wrote with The National's Aaron Dessner.

--

MURDA BEATZ - "NO MÁS" FT. QUAVO, J. BALVIN, ANITTA & PHARRELL

Murda Beatz co-produced his new single, his second of the year, following "One Shot," with Pharrell, and he says, "It’s a record I’m excited about, bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada. And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell is incredible. It’s just the perfect record for the summer."

--

HANNAH GEORGAS - "RIGHT LOVE"

"I recorded ‘Right Love’ at Long Pond with Aaron Dessner and Jon Low while we were working on songs off my album, All That Emotion,” Hannah Georgas says of her new single. “We decided not to include it on the album because it had a bit of a different feel. I thought it would be nice to release it in the summertime (feels kinda summer-y), and while I've been working away on new music. It was inspired by feelings that come up when you meet someone new that you have a connection with. It all feels exciting and fresh. You want to be in the moment and not get too wrapped up in things, but there's a small part of you that wonders if it could be something more than a fling."

--

UNTURNED - "WAX"

Minneapolis emo band Unturned have released this anthemic new track via No Sleep Records

--

DOLL SPIRIT VESSEL - "SOMETHING SMALL"

Doll Spirit Vessel's debut album What Stays is out next month, and the latest single is "Something Small," which bandleader and songwriter Kati Malison says "came about a couple of summers ago when I was doing a song-a-day project with some friends – the day before I wrote it I had really toiled over an old song shard, trying to make it something it wasn't ever going to be. It felt similar to how trying to remember my past sometimes can feel, like I'm grasping for something I both know is there and know I won't find. 'Something Small' is the answer and antidote to that frustration."

--

FLUME - "PALACES" FT. DAMON ALBARN & ZELOOPERZ (MOUNT KIMBIE DIE CUTS REMIX)

Flume released Palaces earlier this year (order on vinyl), and he has accompanying album of remixes on the way, too. The first is from Mount Kimbie, who puts a new spin on the title track, which features Zelooperz and Damon Albarn.

--

SKATSUNE MIKU - "RENAI CIRCULATION"

Skatsune Miku has put their vocaloid ska spin on "Renai Circulation" from the anime series Bakemonogatari, and this one brings in horns and punky guitars from members of Stuck Lucky and Noise Complaint, respectively.

--

CUBE - A SIX WAY SPLIT

Zegema Beach Records, Dog Knights, and Left Hand Label have teamed up for a split with six killer screamo bands, featuring two new songs each from Hawak, Eyelet, Elle, and Burial Etiquette, one from Joliette, and five from Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow.

--

THE LOSING SCORE - "PEACHY KEEN, AVRIL LAVIGNE"

UK emo/punk band The Losing Score are gearing up to release their new album Learn To Let Things Go on August 19 via Counter Intuitive Records, and here's the catchy, anthemic lead single.

--

RAPPORT - "CAN'T GET IT TO LAST"

Maddy Wilde, who used to play in Moon King and Born Ruffians, now leads Toronto's Rappaport who just released their Floating Through The Wonderwave EP via Arbutus, as well as the video for “Can’t Get It To Last." On the surface, this probably sounds like your average love song," says Maddy. "But it’s really about friendships and growing apart. Close friendships take different shapes- for example, friends who do everything together but have never actually been vulnerable with one another. It’s like maintaining a light and fluffy connection that has never really progressed further than a casual relationship. Friendships like this can go on for ages, and they are valuable, but they don’t seem to last as long."

--

ORBITAL - "HALCYON" (JON HOPKINS REMIX)

"When I was a teenager my brother Sam introduced me to Orbital’s 'Halcyon' and 'On and On.' I used to listen to it on repeat in my room before I had the ability or gear to make any of my own stuff," says Jon Hopkins. "I was obsessed with those opening chords and that beautiful reversed vocal. 25 years later the band asked me to remix it for their upcoming anniversary release. I was so honoured.' Orbital's 30th anniversary compilation, 30-Something, is out this month.

--

SPOILS SYSTEM - "YOU"

Dan Coutant and Sean Hansen both played in the '90s/early 2000s era emo band Joshua (and Dan has mastered millions of bands), and now they're playing together again in Spoils System, whose psych-poppy debut single "You" is out now.

--

PANTHA DU PRINCE - "GOLDEN GALACTIC"

Pantha Du Prince will release Garden Gaia on August 26 via Modern Recordings and the first single is the last track on the album, "Golden Galactic." The beautiful, trippy video was made by artist Natalia Stuyk.

--

DENITIA - "ALL THE SWEET TEA"

New York singer songwriter dentitia is back with this lightly twangy new single: "All the sweet tea in Carolina / All the sun that comes to dry up all the rain / All the mountain peaks in colorado / They’re waiting there and / Calling out our names."

--

THE WEEKND - "DAWN FM" (0PN REMIX)

Oneohtrix Point Never collaborated with The Weeknd on album Dawn FM and has now offered up this new remix of the title track / intro. "Couldn’t resist extending the fantasy synth universe," says 0PN.

--

AJ DAVILA - "ALWAYS SOMETHING" FT. BENJAMIN BOOKER

Garage rocker AJ Davila is back with this hooky new single featuring Benjamin Booker while the video, directed by Kate Clover & Allan Wan, finds AJ on the streets and looking for trouble.

--

JAWBOX - 'THE REVISIONIST EP'

"As Jawbox rehearsed for shows with the addition of guitarist Brooks Harlan, we reworked a couple of songs from our first record Grippe. We felt those, as well as a Wire cover, were worth recording." This is the first new Jawbox recording in over two decades.

--

THE MARS VOLTA - "GRAVEYARD LOVE"

The Mars Volta have followed their first new song in 10 years, "Blacklight Shine," with a second, "Graveyard Love," which you can read more about here.

--

MARGO PRICE - "FIGHT TO MAKE IT" FT. MAVIS STAPLES & ADIA VICTORIA

Margo Price's new single with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria benefits Noise For Now; read more about it here.

--

PUSSY RIOT - "PLASTIC" FT. ILOVEMAKONNEN

Pussy Riot announced their debut mixtape, MATRIARCHY NOW, and shared the first single, which features ILOVEMAKONNEN and is accompanied by a very Toy Story-esque video.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.