23 New Songs Out Today

Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PIXIES - "VAULT OF HEAVEN"

Pixies take things into Spaghetti Western territory on this new single from their forthcoming album Doggerel (out September 30) and that goes double for the video.

--

LAMBCHOP - "SO THERE"

“‘So There,’ in my head, addresses the idea of showing up, being there for your friends and for things that we believe to be right and true," says Kurt Wagner of this new song from Lambchop's upcoming The Bible. "But also wondering if that alone will ever be enough. I was reflecting on this during the time I was immersed in the scorching Minneapolis summer of 2021. Stuck in traffic staring at a Grateful Dead bumper sticker, parked daily under a highway billboard sign with ‘Cloudy Forever’ sprayed on its pole. Flies in the vehicle, an underlying sense of dread on the streets, waiting for the sun to burn away the morning’s haze.” The song comes with a somewhat unsettling video by Isaac Gale who says it was an experiment in learing new VFX software. "Sometimes the best way to learn a new software is to first learn how to break it. So, we decided to see what would happen if we simply flew a camera through Kurt’s head to see what goes on in there.”

--

DUNGEN - “OM DET FINNS NÅGOT SOM DU VILL FRÅGA MIG"

Gustav Estjes says this new Dungen track is "about holding secrets and truth on a personal basis." It's in Swedish so we'll have to take is word on that, but musically this is another soaring psych gem. New album En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is out October 7 via Mexican Summer.

--

THE BLACK ANGELS - "WITHOUT A TRACE"

"We have always said that if you can rob a bank to our music then we are in the right ballpark," say The Black Angels of the latest song to be released from their upcoming Wilderness of Mirrors. "And while we don't condone robbing a bank - the idea alone creates an anticipatable, adrenaline inducing soundtrack for your mind." Plan your entirely theoretical 4 minute, 8 second heist around this one now.

--

ISAAC BROCK - "I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE" (NORMAN WHITFIELD & BARRETT STRONG COVER)

The Modest Mouse frontman's menacing cover of the classic track made famous by Marvin Gaye is from the soundtrack to Claydream.

--

DOKI DOKI - "LIAR LIAR"

Doki Doki, the new Asian Man Records-signed indie-punk supergroup with members of Grumpster, Dog Party, Small Crush, and The Moore Family Band/Get Married, have just followed their debut single "I Was Killing It Man" with second single "Liar Liar." It takes a childhood playground chant and turns it into an indie-punk ripper.

--

SPIRITWORLD - "MOONLIT TORTURE" (ft. INTEGRITY'S DWID HELLION)

Stu Folsom's metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have followed their debut LP Pagan Rhythms with a new single, "Moonlit Torture," and it's truly pulverizing stuff that sounds like Slayer at their punkest, and it features Integrity vocalist Dwid Hellion.

--

HIGH VIS - "TRAUMA BONDS"

Britpop/baggy-infused punks High Vis have shared the latest taste of their upcoming album Blending, and this one was inspired by the tragic suicide of one of the band's friends during lockdown. It's more somber than the previous singles, but as vocalist Graham Sayle wails "Are we still lucky to be here?", it sounds hopeful too.

--

SECRET MACHINES - "THE FIRE IS WAITING" FT TONY VISCONTI

Secret Machines have announced a digital reissue of their self-titled 2008 record, which has been remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive). With the news they've shared a revamped version of "The Fire Is Waiting," featuring Tony Visconti on recorder.

--

HEAVEN FOR REAL - "ENERGY BAR"

Halifax band Heaven for Real have shared the title track to their new album Energy Bar. The song rides between janglepop and a krautrock groove. "'Can You Believe It?' is one of the great intangible/rhetorical questions," says the band's Mark Grundy. "The asker could be talking about a world-ending climate disaster or a BOGO sale - it is the title track as we felt like it encapsulated a lot of the asking and the feelings associated with this record."

--

HAGOP TCHAPARIAN - "ROUND"

British-Armenian producer Hagop Tchaparian has announced his debut album, Bolts, which will be out October 21 via Kieran Hebden’s (Four Tet) Text Records. Mixing techno with field recordings, he makes a unique brand of blissed out dance music as you can hear on the album's new single, "Round."

--

MARLON WILLIAMS - "EASY DOES IT"

Marlon Williams' new album, My Boy, is out September 9 via Dead Oceans and he's just released this breezy track from it. “It happened naturally,” Williams says of the song. “I was listening to more steely, New Romantic stuff, like Duran Duran, John Grant, Perfume Genius, the Bee Gees. All those things fed into the machine.”

--

ZANNIE - "GET THAT STAR"

Zannie's new album, How Do I Get That Star, is out next week via Kill Rock Stars and she's just shared the quasi title track, a pretty, skyrocketing torch song thick with harmonies and slide guitar.

--

MYKKI BLANCO - "STEPS" FT. MNEK & SAUL WILLIAMS

"I think a song like 'Steps' is a testament to what can happen when three very unique artists are given time to create a meditation together - to respond to one another when the moment is right - almost like the lines of a haiku - maybe 'Steps' is a prayer unique in its ability to transcend and transform and provide peace without necessarily providing an answer," Mykki Blanco says, continuing, "There are certain people I have waited to collaborate with my entire career and Saul Williams is one of those people." It's from their new album Stay Close To Music.

--

SIGH - "SATSUI"

Japanese avant-metal vets Sigh have shared a new track off their upcoming album Shiki (due 8/26 via Peaceville), and it's a totally nuts sounding sound that finds Sigh's Mirai Kawashima offering up views on the death penalty.

--

EZRA FURMAN - "POOR GIRL A LONG WAY FROM HEAVEN"

The latest single from Ezra Furman's new album All of Us Flames is "Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven." "The spiritual life ain’t all pious platitudes," Ezra says. “This song is about how weird it gets, when you’re in love with the Source of Being and She’s not texting you back. Ever since it hit me that I was never going to be loved and accepted on the scale of my pop star heroes, me and my bandmates have started to work on a different vision of pop, one more our own, one that gestures at the stranger truths of the human mind. Here we are in thrall to verbally adventurous nineties music like Bjork and Beck and the Silver Jews and them kinda non-linear geniuses.”

--

ORBITS (THE SIDEKICKS, SIGNALS MIDWEST, etc) - FEVER MUSEUM

Orbits is the project of Toby Reif (the Sidekicks) and Maxwell Stern (Signals Midwest, Timeshares, Meridian), and their debut record Fever Museum was made with drummers Adam Beck (Into It. Over It., Sincere Engineer) and Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Waxahatchee). It treks through punk, indie rock, emo, power pop, and more, making use of crunchy electric guitars, soft acoustic ones, buzzing synths, and more, as the band deliver their catchy, quirky melodies.

--

RAZOR - "FLAMES OF HATRED"

Canadian thrash/speed metal legends Razor have announced their first new album in 25 years, and you can read more about lead single "Flames of Hatred" here.

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "I'LL FIGHT YOU" (prod. DIAMOND D)

Open Mike Eagle has announced a new project, Component System With The Auto Reverse, and new single "I'll Fight You" was produced by Diamond D of DITC. Read more about it here.

--

DANGER MOUSE AND BLACK THOUGHT - "STRANGERS" (FEATURING A$AP ROCKY AND RUN THE JEWELS)

"Strangers" sees Black Thought, A$AP Rocky, El-P, and Killer Mike spit tight verses over Danger Mouse's busy, garage-y production--a departure from the smoother R&B sound we've heard in earlier singles. Read more about it here.

--

BLONDIE - "MR. SIGHTSEER"

"Mr. Sightseer" is a previously-unreleased rarity from Blondie's upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982. The song is purely fun, a fairly simple bedroom demo recorded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in their house in 1978. Read more about it here.

--

JID - "DANCE NOW"

Today, JID unveiled the album art for his upcoming third record The Forever Story, along with the release of third single "Dance Now." The song features contributions by Kenny Mason and Foushee, and was produced by Christo. "Dance Now" is a sendup to Atlanta, with hard hitting verses, super smooth beats, and a harmony-fueled chorus. Read more about it here.

--

JAKE TITTLE - "NOSE BLEEDS" FT. ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Jake Tittle announced a new album, Blood Offering, and shared a new single featuring Sarah Tudzin aka Illuminati Hotties, which you can read more about here.

--

