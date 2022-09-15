22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HIGH VIS - "0151"

UK punks High Vis' anticipated new album Blending was pushed back to September 30, but today brings a new single, "0151." As on previous singles, the band flirt with Britpop and baggy, but this one's overall more of a straight-up punk ripper, and it's a great one.

--

OFF! - "S"

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! have shared the third jazz interlude off their upcoming album Free LSD, "S." Check it out and pick up our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant of the album.

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "漢奸 (RACE TRAITOR)"

San Jose death metallers Ripped To Shreds have shared the second taste of their anticipated new album 劇變 (Jubian), and the announcement of the new single describes it thusly: "[It] represents that 'straight-up melodeath' banger Lee says he’s always wanted to produce while also giving vent to his experience as a minority in America." There's a little grind in there too, and it's definitely a banger. Check it out.

--

HONEY HARPER - AIN’T NO COWBOYS IN GEORGIA"

Honey Harper's second album, Infinite Sky, is out at the end of October and theyv'e just shared this robust country rock song from it. “The words ‘...and by the way there ain’t no cowboys in Georgia,’ was one of the last messages I received before my Papa passed away along with my Granny in 2021,” says singer/songwriter William Fussell. “The quote came at the end of a long angry message regarding an interview I did earlier in the year where I had said, ‘you can never trust a cowboy,’ referring to the complicated relationship I had with that side of my family in south Georgia and the falling out we had a few years prior. Their passing hit hard in a way that I still can’t really comprehend because in a lot of ways the relationship was already dead but the feeling of a missed opportunity to mend it is something that you can’t really shake… and that feeling of finality, never being able to change what happened, is something that will probably always stay with me.” The video, which fussell describes as "Rambo meets Blade Runner meets Westworld," was shot in the Canadian Rockies and co-stars Sean Nicholas Savage.

--

JULIANNA RIOLINO - "QUEEN OF SPADES"

Julianna Riolino, who also plays in Daniel Romano's The Outfit, will release her debut album, All Blue, on October 14 via You've Changed Records. "Queens of Spades" is a classic country number from its lyrical conceit to the waves of pedal steel.

--

DORA JAR - "BUMP"

Los Angeles alt-pop artist is on tour with Billie Eilish now, with her own first headlining run to follow, and she's shared a new single, the atmospheric "Bump." "I wrote 'Bump' when I was living in Poland & for the first time in my life I didn’t really know anyone in that city except for the family I was staying with so I wasn’t bumping into people I knew anywhere," Dora says. "This song felt like a prayer to encounter a meaningful coincidence & eventually it began happening, not with people I knew, but I would see images from dreams manifest in real life, and it sparked this feeling that life had been waiting for me to take note of all the little details because they are leading me somewhere. I drank a lot of black tea with family during this time & became obsessed with teapots. I had an image in my brain of a long human with teapot feet."

--

KATHRYN MOHR - "STRANGER"

San Jose's Kathryn Mohr has announced a new EP, Holly, due October 21 via The Flenser. It was produced by Kathryn's labelmate Midwife, and the glacial-paced ambient pop of lead single "Stranger" is cut from a similar cloth as Midwife (and Grouper).

--

SYMBA - "NEVER CHANGE" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Symba's DJ Drama-presented Gangsta Grillz mixtape Results Take Time drops this Friday. It features his recent song with Pusha T, as well as this new one with Roddy Ricch. Symba shows off tough, classicist bars, and Roddy counteracts that with a more modern, melodic verse.

--

LOWERTOWN - "ANTIBIOTICS"

Atlanta-based duo Lowertown's new album I Love To Lie is out next month on Dirty Hit, and the latest single is "Antibiotics," about which Olivia Osby says, "I wrote ‘Antibiotics’ soon after turning 19 about the clarity I felt after leaving my first serious relationship. The end of the relationship was a suffocating cycle of saying I wanted to end things because of how I was being treated, and my partner would respond by acting out or doing something to make me scared for them or pity them. So over and over, I would end up getting sucked back in, and during the relationship I got very sick with something similar to walking pneumonia from all the black mould in the walls of his house. I felt like the conditions of the relationship were quite literally poisoning my body and mind, like a sick and funny metaphor. After things were finally broken off, I fully recovered from my illness. For the first time in over a year, I felt like I was starting to heal both mentally and physically. The distance I had from that part of my life forced me to come to terms with how harmful the relationship had been and made me realize what kind of boundaries I should have for myself in the future."

--

FRANZ NICOLAY - "NEW RIVER, SPRING FOR ME"

Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, and more has announced a new solo album, New River, due November 11 via Don Giovanni. The first single is "New River, Spring For Me," a bluesy, horn-fueled rock ballad that sounds straight out of the early '70s.

--

DEAR NORA - "SHADOWS"

Dear Nora's new album human futures is out next month on Orindal Records, and the latest single is the lyrical "shadows," which radiates warmth with its gorgeous harmonies.

--

BEKIND - "TRUTH ABUSER"

Chicago's grindy, metallic hardcore purveyors BEKIND (members of meth.) are releasing the The Worst of Everything EP on October 14, and here's the awesomely caustic lead single.

--

MICROWAVES - "YOUR DUMB GUTS" & "REGULAR MAGIC"

Pittsburgh art punks Microwaves have announced a new LP, Discomfiture Atlas, due October 14 via Three One G. You can hear "Regular Magic" at IDIOTEQ and the equally zany, chaotic "Your Dumb Guts" right here.

--

INDY - "THREADS"

Lorde's younger sister, poet Indy Yelish O'Connor has released her debut solo single as Indy, "Threads," a dynamic pop track that should appeal to fans of her sister's. "'Threads’ is about the fear of letting a relationship consume me," Indy says. "I wrote this song when I was going through a very on-off relationship for years. When I think of this song I think of a passionate argument, miscommunication, the excitement of New York City night life. A toxic, messy love affair. Flashbacks of the moments shared together vs. being out surrounded by friends, always caught in between. This song is so special to me as it depicts what being in love at 23 feels like; chaotic, hopeful, passionate."

--

SAD PARK - "OMW"

LA emo-punks Sad Park have signed to Pure Noise and their first song for the label is the crunchy, anthemic, '90s rock-leaning "OMW."

--

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "I BELIEVE (WHEN I FALL IN LOVE IT WILL BE FOREVER)" (STEVIE WONDER COVER)

In his new Live At Electric Lady EP, Father John Misty covered Stevie Wonder's "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)." Impressively, FJM's rendition stays fairly close to the original, adding strings to the instrumental but maintaining the brassy funk outro. Read more about it here.

--

KOLB - "INTERNAL AFFAIRS"

Brooklyn's Michael Kolb, who was a touring member of Water From Your Eyes, has gone solo as Kolb and will release his debut album, Tyrannical Vibes, on September 30 via Ramp Local. Palberta's Ani Ivry-Block sings lead on the anxious "Internal Affairs," however, and Kolb says the song's chief influence is one you might not expect: DMX's "What's My Name?" “I wanted to channel that energy, but here I’m raging against my own distraction and self-sabotage."

--

THE INTELLIGENCE - "KEYED BEAMERS"

The Intelligence's 11th album, Lil' Peril, is out September 30 and this is the first single.

--

BONNY DOON - "SAN FRANCISCO" FT KATIE CRUTCHFIELD

Detroit folk-rock trio Bonny Doon have signed to ANTI- and are working on their first album for the label, the follow-up to their self-titled 2017 debut, which came out on Woodsist. They have just released their first single for ANTI-, the sunny, contemplative "San Francisco," which features Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield (Bonny Doon played on her album Saint Cloud) and members of Woods.

--

5 BILLION IN DIAMONDS (BUTCH VIG, MORE) - "A THIN LINE" FT JIMMY CHAMBERLIN

5 Billion in Diamonds, the trio of Garbage drummer and alt-rock producer Butch Vig, Bristol producer Andy Jenks, and DJ James Grillo, are back with a new single, "A Thin Line," that features Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and feels like a '60s psychedelic film score by way of Gary Numan.

--

VELVET NEGRONI - "SINKER"

Powered by an infectious, cowbell-inflected drumbeat, a groovy muted bassline and chiming piano chords, the first single from Velvet Negroni's second album grows as it goes with multiple vocal lines and a funky guitar riff. The video, meanwhile, shows off his roller-skating skills.

--

IN FLAMES - "FOREGONE PT. 1"

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames have announced their 14th album, Foregone, and you can read more about new single "Foregone Pt. 1" here. We've also got an exclusive white 2xLP vinyl variant of the album up for pre-order, limited to 300.

--

