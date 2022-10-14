22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STORMZY - "HIDE & SEEK"

Stormzy has shared the first taste of his anticipated third album This Is What I Mean, and it finds him exploring his somber, introspective side.

--

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - "NIGHTSHIFT" (COMMODORES COVER)

Bruce Springsteen's new album of soul covers, Only The Strong Survive, is out November 11 and today he shared his reverential cover of The Commodores' 1985 hit "Nightshift."

--

LIV.E - "GHOST"

Liv.e has a new album on the way (title and release date TBA), and its first single is "Ghost," which finds her distorting her soulful voice over a drum & bass-inspired backdrop.

--

KEMBE X - "ALWAYS LOUD"

LA-via-Illinois rapper Kembe X is releasing a new EP called FLATFOOTED in December, and you can hear the promising new single “Always Loud” now.

--

DOECHII - "STRESSED"

Fast-rising, TDE-signed rapper/singer Doechii makes her latest mark with the delightfully woozy "Stressed."

--

GIRL IN RED - "OCTOBER PASSED ME BY"

Girl in Red has shared the sequel to her 2018 single "we fell in love in october." "October Passed Me By" was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, and about it, Marie Ulven says, "I met Aaron Dessner in the fall of 2021. I told him I had this song that I had written and wanted to make but I hadn’t started recording it yet. I had never worked with him, so for me it felt like an interesting and also lowkey thing to try out. I finished writing the song in Oslo and L.A., working remotely with Aaron and with my great friend Matias Tellez on mix. ‘October Passed Me By’ is where I’m at today, emotionally and musically. Grateful for what has been, and full of love for a very special person that made a huge impact on me as a person.”

--

BROOKE CANDY & ONLY FIRE - "YOGA"

After releasing her first single in over three years, "Flip Phone," last month, Brooke Candy has shared a second new track, the raunchy "Yoga," with electronic producer and DJ Only Fire. "I’ve been listening to Brooke Candy since 2012 when she released 'Das Me,' so her reaching out to make music together felt amazing," Only Fire says. "I had the idea for 'Yoga' in mind for a long time but never got the verses right until she hopped on it and did her thing. Both our styles are very similar so this collab just made sense, and it’s definitely not our last one. I wanted 'Yoga' to have a generic house sound you would hear on the radio in the gym; catchy but with very raunchy lyrics. So that’s basically what inspired its sound and lyrical content - I just wanted to make a fun workout song."

--

DEADBODY - "WITHOUT HONOR" & "JOY OF TORTURE"

Deadbody is a new death-metallic band with some familiar faces: Taylor & Colin Young (God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, etc) on vocals/guitar and vocals/bass, respecetively, plus guitarist Miles McIntosh (Apparition) and drummer Jorge Herrera (ACxDC, Despise You). Their debut LP The Reqiuem arrives October 28 via Closed Casket Activities, and two absolute ragers are out now.

--

GOJIRA - "OUR TIME IS NOW"

French metal greats Gojira return with a triumphant, stadium-sized new single, "Our Time Is Now."

--

DOKI DOKI - "I CAN'T FIGHT THIS CRAZY ANYMORE"

Asian Man-signed indie-punk supergroup Doki Doki (members of Grumpster, Dog Party, Small Crush, and The Moore Family Band/Get Married) have shared their latest single, and it wraps classic sugar-sweet pop melodies in a punk exterior.

--

THE OBSESSIVES - "CITY GIRL"

Indie-emo band The Obsessives go in a more anthemic, widescreen rock direction than usual on their latest single, but it's still got their eccentric DIY flair.

--

GOING OFF - "PREMIUM DREAM"

Manchester band Going Off make caustic metallic hardcore that avoids stereotypical cliches, as you can hear on their wild new single "Premium Dream." Their debut LP What Makes You Tick arrives February 24 via Church Road.

--

COCO & CLAIR CLAIR - "LOVE ME"

Coco & Clair Clair's new single is a hazy track that mixes off-kilter rap and quirky art pop.

--

REST EASY - "ON THE OUTSIDE"

Vancouver punks Rest Easy (members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) are releasing new LP Hope You're Okay on October 28 via Mutant League Records, and new single "On The Outside" is a gritty melodic punk song that fans of stuff like Hot Water Music and Small Brown Bike might wanna spin.

--

METHYL ETHEL AND MIYA FOLICK - "BRACKHAGE" (STEREOLAB COVER)

Stereolab's Dots and Loops just celebrated its 25th anniversary a month ago and now here are Methyl Ethel and Miya Folick covering its opening cut. "I had the great opportunity to see Stereolab play in Los Angeles a couple of years ago," says Methyl Ethel's Jake Webb. "They’re such a great band, an all-time favourite of mine and many others too. For this reason, I really wanted to do something completely different when covering Brakhage." This is definitely something completely different.

--

DM STITH - "MAN ON THE MOON" (R.E.M. COVER)

DM Stith's gorgeous, slowed-down new cover of the R.E.M. classic is also the first release on new NYC-based label Historical Fiction Records.

--

MARGO PRICE - "TURN IT ON" (SLEATER-KINNEY COVER)

Sleater-Kinney note that Margo Price's cover of "Turn it On" includes " an instrument never before featured on an SK song (and we love it)."

--

LADYTRON - "CITY OF ANGELS"

Ladytron have announced their seventh album, Time's Arrow, that will be out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. The first single is "City of Angels" which is the Ladytron you know and love, with motorik rhythms and glacial synths backing Helen Marnie and Mira Aroyo’s icy vocals.

--

THE BAD ENDS (MIKE MANTIONE, BILL BERRY) - "ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE DYING"

The Bad Ends is the new band from Five Eight's Mike Mantione and drummer Bill Berry who hasn't been in a group since he quit REM in the mid '90s. This is their debut single.

--

MASSA NERA - "APRIL 7TH"

NJ's Massa Nera have long been staples of the current wave of screamo, and now they've finally announced their sophomore album (and first in five years). Read more about lead single "April 7th" here.

--

BLINK-182 - "EDGING"

blink-182 have released their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years and you can read about it here.

--

GREEN DAY - "YOU IRRITATE ME" (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 1997 SONG)

Green Day are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nimrod with a new box set that includes a couple previously unreleased songs from the era. One is out now, and you can read more about it here.

--

