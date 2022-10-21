22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARGO PRICE - "RAGGED OLD TRUCK" (BILLY JOE SHAVER COVER, ft. JOSHUA HEDLEY)

Margo Price and Joshua Hedley have teamed up for a lovely cover of "Ragged Old Truck" from the upcoming Billy Joe Shaver tribute album. Margo said, "I first met Billy in a dusty parking lot outside of Luck, Texas. I was drinking straight out of a bottle of Wild Turkey and he asked me for a pull. We talked for a long time about his songs. I told him my favorites were Black Rose and Ragged Old Truck and I said, that second one might have saved my life. I was in a deep depression when I first heard it and that song pulled me out. He put his hand, minus a few fingers, on my shoulder and said ‘Me too darlin, me too.’"

--

FLESHWATER - "THE RAZOR'S APPLE"

Vein.fm-related grungegazers Fleshwater have shared another track from their upcoming debut LP We're Not Here To Be Loved, and it's a really good one. It's fueled by chunky power chords that make a nice contrast with Marisa Shirar's soaring voice.

--

AB-SOUL - "DO BETTER"

Ab-Soul is finally ready to release his first new album since 2016 (title and release date TBA), and the first taste is the immersive "Do Better."

--

FIRST AID KIT - "A FEELING THAT NEVER CAME"

"Just like the title suggests, 'A Feeling That Never Came' is a song about emptiness," First Aid Kit says of the latest single off their new album Palomino. "Those times in your life when you expect to feel joy or sorrow, but instead you just feel numb. This was the last song we recorded for the album - originally intended more as a b-side, it has quickly become one of our favorites. We feel like the softer, quieter vocals married so well with the Marc Bolan-inspired guitars and groove. It's a soft quiet banger."

--

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN - "I ADMIT" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again just dropped his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family, and one of the only two features is Nicki Minaj, whose iconic voice works great over this laid-back trap beat.

--

SAINTSENECA - "WILD VIOLENT"

Saintseneca is back with a new song that finds band leader Zac Little putting his distinct voice over a drifting, atmospheric backdrop.

--

RODDY RICCH - "ASTON MARTIN TRUCK"

Roddy Ricch is on tour now with Post Malone, and he's just dropped this catchy sing-rap song.

--

L.S. DUNES - "BOMBSQUAD"

Not only has every single from post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes' (Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Coheed) debut album been great, this band is also (not surprisingly) a total force live, so it's very cool that their latest great single comes in the form of a live session video.

--

DORA JAR - "SPELL"

Ahead of her first headlining tour, Dora Jar shared a new single, the ethereal alt-pop track "Spell." "'Spell' is a song about the feeling of calm before the storm, a pensive reflection and anticipation of change, a wish for a deeper understanding of nature, and a yearning to know my role within the ebb and flow," Dora says. "I usually get seasonal depression in October, which is also my sister’s and my birth month, so I wanted to release it as a gift to honor the melancholy of transition."

--

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE - "BREAK THE CHAIN"

"I'm gonna love every breath that I take / down to my soul that my heartbeat makes," sings Neil Young in this bluesy rocker from his and Crazy Horse's upcoming album, World Record, that's out November 18.

--

TR/ST - "RAZR"

TR/ST are among the artists who have contributed songs to the soundtrack of Audible's vampire thriller Impact Winter. The group's dark, synth sound is a perfect fit in this eerie world.

--

MOUNT WESTMORE (SNOOP DOGG, ICE CUBE, E-40 & TOO $HORT) - "TOO BIG" (ft. P-LO)

West Coast rap supergroup Mount Westmore have announced their debut album, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, due December 9, and new single "Too Big" is exactly the kind of bouncy, '90s-style West Coast rap you'd expect from this group.

--

KIMBRA - "SAVE ME"

Kimbra announced a new album, A Reckoning, due out next year, and shared the first single, "Save Me," which begins with a mood of foreboding before expanding with orchestral swells.

--

DOSSER - "KIDS"

Baltimore's Dosser are gearing up to release their debut album (details TBA), and its second single is "Kids." Like recent single "Joy Thief," it's very catchy, very '90s grunge-punk.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "HEAVEN IS HERE" (IDLES REMIX)

"IDLES are one of my favourite bands and I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while," Florence says. “It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer. And I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart." IDLES' Mark Bowen adds, "Dance Fever is quite a cathartic album for me, speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. It lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?), no more is this encapsulated on ‘Heaven is Here.’ I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix.”

--

XAM DUO - RMX EP

XAM Duo – aka UK electronic musicians Matthew Benn and Christopher Duffin - have released an EP of ethereal remixes of tracks from their album XAM Duo II, with a new EP of remixes featuring James Holden, The Early Years and Richard Pike. “It didn't turn out quite how I expected, but as they say the sculpture is already in the stone, we just have to find it,” says Holden. “It's like the most rave thing I’ve done for ages and also not rave at all, like a blurry dream about a rave?”

--

ROID RAGE - BEAT LETHAL EP

Akron, OH's Roid Rage (which includes Holy Fuck's Matt Schulz on drumms), fall somewhere between noise punk and indie rock, with flashes of melody amid the squall.

--

RUN THE JEWELS - "CAMINANDO EN LA NIEVE (FEAT. AKAPELLAH, APACHE & PAWMPS) (ORESTES GOMEZ & NICK HOOK’S VERSIÓN)"

Run The Jewels have announced RTJ CU4TRO, an album of re-imaginings of RTJ4 songs by an all-Latin lineup, and here's the first track. Read more about the project here.

--

PILE OF LOVE - "OVER & OUT"

Pile of Love (members of Drug Church, Militarie Gun, The Story So Far, and more) announced a new EP and you can read more about the jangly lead single "Over & Out" here.

--

JEREMIH - "CHANGES"

R&B innovator Jeremih is back with a new single and you can read about it here.

--

ELDER - "ENDLESS RETURN"

Proggy hard rockers Elder, who recently relocated from Massachusetts to Berlin, have announced a new album. It's called Innate Passage and you can read more about the 10-minute lead single "Endless Return" here.

--

THE BEATLES - "YELLOW SUBMARINE" (JOHN LENNON SOLO ACOUSTIC DEMO)

Somehow, The Beatles still have genuine gems to unearth, and today they've released a very, very cool one: a never-before-heard solo acoustic demo of John Lennon singing "Yellow Submarine," before the song was finished and given to Ringo. Read more about it here.

--

