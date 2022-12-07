22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HIRS - "SWEET LIKE CANDY" (ft. NØ MAN, THOU, AND JESSICA JOY MILLS)

HIRS have shared another taste of their insanely-guest-filled new album We're Still Here. This one's a bludgeoning metallic hardcore song with help from Nø Man, Thou, and former Less Than Jake saxophonist Jessica Joy Mills.

--

BOLDY JAMES & CUNS - "FOOTPRINTS"

The prolific Boldy James will release his fourth project of 2022, Be That As It May, on December 14 via Tuff Kong Records. It was made entirely with Italian producer Cuns, who provides Boldy with pitched-up samples and a neck-snapping beat on new single "Footprints," and it fits Boldy's distinct delivery perfectly.

--

POOLBLOOD - "WFY"

Toronto-based musician poolblood releases their debut LP, mole, on January 13 via Next Door Records, and the latest single is "wfy," which incorporates horns and woodwinds into the mix as the song builds to its peak. "In a way, the song is about the anxieties of love and learning how to self soothe, and the video is about finding love in the mundanity of life, like doing your laundry," poolblood says. "So I felt very connected to Laura's [Lynn Petrick, video director] ideas and felt the song could live perfectly in that space."

--

SBTRKT - "FORWARD" (ft. LEILAH)

SBTRKT's been in the midst of a comeback this year, having released a string of singles over the past few months. His latest is the ethereal, jazzy electro-R&B of "FORWARD," which features LEILAH.

--

ORBITAL - "RINGA RINGA (THE OLD PANDEMIC FOLK SONG)" FT THE MEDIAEVAL BAEBES

Orbital's new album, Optical Delusion, has them collaborating with different artists on every song, and here's their team-up with The Mediaeval Baebs. “It was a track made in the pandemic and I felt a real pull to use the vocal from Ring O’Roses, the original pandemic song from the Middle Ages," says Paul Hartnoll. "It made me feel a connection with all those who suffered before without the help of our modern technology. The music reflects the modern world while The Mediaeval Baebes vocals take us back to the times it has happened before, an old song becomes relevant again."

--

REBECCA BLACK - "LOOK AT YOU"

Rebecca Black's new album Let Her Burn is out in early 2023, and the latest single is "Look At You," which she co-wrote with Amy Allen and Gian Stone. "I wrote this song about a best friend of mine," Rebecca says. "As my closest friends and I have now begun to really grow into ourselves, it can feel heart-wrenching to witness people you love fall for a moment, or lose sight of the goodness they have within themselves when they’re struggling. As a friend we just want to pick them up and show them who we really know them to be - to try to cheer so hard on the sidelines over how incredible they are, and how much they mean to us, but at the end of the day of course it's only them who can discover their own light on their own."

--

ALVVAYS - "MANY MIRRORS"

Alvvays' Blue Rev is one of 2022's most acclaimed albums and here's a new video for one of its many highlights. The video for "Mary Mirrors" was made by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone and looks right out of that game. “It's not every day I get an email from a cool band like Alvvays," says Eric. "When I learned they were fans of Stardew Valley, it felt like a real honor. The whole album is fantastic, but the song 'Many Mirror'" had a pure, adventurous energy to it that really resonated with me. I took that feeling, and used it to create a visual world in my mind's eye... and that's what ultimately turned into this video. I had a lot of fun making it, and I'm really happy to be able to contribute, in a small way, to the band's story!”

--

THE INTERRUPTERS - "RAISED BY WOLVES"

The Interrupters have shared an acoustic version of one of the catchiest songs on their new album In The Wild, "Raised by Wolves." It's a more somber, relaxed version, and great in its own right.

--

THE TUBS (EX JOANNA GRUESOME) - "DEAD MEAT"

The Tubs, the London-based band formed by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen 'O' Williams and George 'GN' Nicholls, have shared the title track from their upcoming debut album, Dead Meat. This one mixes janglepop with The Jam and is instantly appealing. “This one’s about living in a rubbish filthy flat, wearing a horrible smelly beanie, and running out of steroid cream for the rash that’s spreading up your perineum. And about blaming someone else for all of that,“ says vocalist/guitarist Owen “O” Williams. “The lyrics are sung from the perspective of the accused - who’s all like ‘Okay fine blame me if you really want but you’ve always been a depressing crustie.’”

--

NEIL GAIMAN & FOURPLAY QUARTET - "THE WRECKERS"

Neil Gaiman is releasing a new album with Australia's FourPlay Quartet, Signs of Life. The new single is "The Wreckers," a spoken word piece featuring a poem Gaiman wrote for a friend who had a miscarriage, set to music by FourPlay.

--

DAVID BREWIS (FIELD MUSIC) - “START OVER"

Field Music's David Brewis has made solo albums as School of Language but The Soft Struggles is the first under his own name. It's also the farthest from Field Music's distinctive he's ever traveled, making orchestrated pastoral pop not unlike Harry Nilsson or Colin Blunstone. "Start Over" indeed.

--

LADYTRON - FACES

Ladytron's new album Time's Arrow is shaping up to be another good one if the tracks they've shared are any indication. "Faces" is icy synthpop perfection.

--

FRAN - "PALM TREES"

Chicago-based Fran, led by Maria Jacobson, release a new album, Leaving, in January, and the latest single is somber but pretty "Palm Trees." "I wrote 'Palm Trees' during a hot summer in 2019 after reading an article about how we only had 18 months to 'figure out' climate change," Jacobson says. "That deadline has long since passed, and our inaction has drawn us closer to some unknown scary future where we can’t guarantee what reality will be outside our front doors. So, 'Palm Trees' is a plea. It’s about holding on to what I understand, wishing the natural world could stay how I remember it."

--

LUCERO - "RAINING FOR WEEKS"

Country punk vets Lucero show off their ballad-driven side on the latest taste of Should've Learned by Now.

--

RUSSKAJA - "NO BORDERS"

Austrian ska-polka-punk-metal band Russkaja have announced a new album, Turbo Polka Party, due February 3 via Napalm Records. Along with the announcement comes new single "No Borders," a protest song inspired by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

--

WHITE REAPER - "FOG MACHINE"

From the pomp to the huge choruses to the heroic guitar solos, White Reaper deliver all of the thrills of '70s hard rock on new single "Fog Machine," the latest taste of Asking For A Ride.

--

JAD FAIR & SAMUEL LOCKE WARD - "FATE IS ON OUR SIDE"

Outsider musican and Half Japanese founder Jad Fair has teamed with Samuel Locke Ward on this exuberant indie-punk single.

--

JACKIE MENDOZA - "PEDACITOS"

California-based singer, songwriter and musician Jackie Mendoza announced her debut album, Galaxia de Emociones, due out March 3 via ZZK Records. The first single is "Pedacitos," which Mendoza says "reflects on how depression and addiction have affected my friends and family, some of which have died by suicide, and how it is a mirror to my own struggles with mental health."

--

FREE RANGE - "WANT TO KNOW"

Chicago's Sofia Jensen will release Practice, their debut album as Free Range, on February 17 via Mick Music. First taste "Want to Know" is warm folk pop with just a little twang. Nice stuff.

--

IVAN JULIAN - "CAN'T HELP MYSELF"

This is the first taste of NYC punk legend Ivan Julian's new album Swing Your Lanterns.

BUGGIN - "ATTITUDE"

Rising Chicago hardcore band Buggin have released their first new song in nearly two years, and you can read about it here.

--

LANA DEL REY - "DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE’S A TUNNEL UNDER OCEAN BLVD"

Lana Del Rey will release her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March, and today she released its title track. Read about it here.

--

