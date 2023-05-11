22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JORJA SMITH - "LITTLE THINGS"

Jorja Smith returns with her second single of 2023, this one a supercharged R&B club banger called "Little Things." The song comes with a charming music video featuring interviews of fellow Brits on the street answering questions about love. It's a summer-ready song with cool drums accompanying Jorja's smooth vocals.

--

OBONGJAYAR - "JUST COOL"

London-based Nigerian artist Obongjayar released "Just Cool," his first single of the year, saying, "Where's our united humanity?... We're in a pit fighting amongst ourselves while the bloodsuckers incite division and cheer from high above while poking at us continuously. Be cool and let cool." "Just Cool" is, in fact, very funky and cool, playing on a driving bass line and an infectiously danceable chorus.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "FIREPLACE"

As they gear up for the Sad Summer Fest tour alongside Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan, and more, Chicago punks Sincere Engineer have dropped the anthemic new single "Fireplace."

--

TYLA & AYRA STARR - "GIRL NEXT DOOR"

South African singer Tyla and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr put their heads together for some breezy, Afrobeat-leaning pop bliss.

--

MAIYA THE DON - "KEEP IT CUTE"

Rising Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don dropped trap-heavy single "Keep It Cute" today, full of clever flows at breakneck speed. It's her second single of the year following "Telfy," plus a guest verse on Flo Milli's "Conceited."

--

PUPIL SLICER - "GLARING DARK OF NIGHT / MOMENTARY ACTUALITY"

Pupil Slicer have shared a joint video for the first two songs on their upcoming album Blossom. "Glaring Dark of Night" is an ambient intro track, but then things turn into a harsh blend of sludge metal, metalcore, and more, offset by some dreamy clean vocals, when "Momentary Actuality" kicks in. It's almost like, Converge meets Mew?

--

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "LET'S GOZO"

Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer continues to drop solo tracks, and today's drop is a tender, '60s-style pop song called "Let's Gozo."

--

GELD - "THE FIX IS IN"

Australian punks Geld have shared the second single off their upcoming Relapse debut, Currency // Castration, and it's another raw garage punk/hardcore ripper.

--

BIG BLISS - "TETHER"

"Tether" is the newest single from Brooklyn post-punk band Big Bliss's upcoming album Vital Return, which arrives August 18 via Good Eye. With addiction recovery a significant theme of the album, Big Bliss's Tim Race explains that "Tether" is about "the push and pull struggle between an addict and a person that loves them."

--

THE WATSON TWINS - "NEVER BE ANOTHER YOU"

The Watson Twins' Butch Walker-produced new album <emHOLLER is due out June 23 via Bloodshot, and the latest single is the harmony-rich "Never Be Another You."

--

BOUNDARIES - "ARMAGEDDON"

Connecticut metalcore band Boundaries have dropped a new single, and the breakdown-y chugs are in full force on this one.

--

PIERRE KWENDERS - "NIATA"

The deluxe edition of Pierre Kwenders' 2022 album José Louis And The Paradox of Love is out in June, and he's shared a second bonus track from it, the multi-lingual "Niata," which was produced by Portuguese DJ and producer Branko.

--

JUAN WAUTERS - NUBE NEGRA [FT. Y LA BAMBA]

Juan Wauters has announced new album Wandering Rebel which will be out June 2 via Captured Tracks. The album features Frankie Cosmos, John Carroll Kirby, Zoe Gotusso and, on this lovely breeze of a song, Y La Bamba. "'Nube Negra' was written and recorded in NY with Carlos Hernandez," says Juan. "The song and the video touch on the idea of relocating to a new town in search of a new life, leaving one’s problems behind without realizing that those problems will follow us along. Once the song was written we wanted a guest singer for the Nube Negra (black cloud) part and thought Luz’s voice (Y La Bamba) would fit well, given the mysterious qualities of her voice."

--

DOLLY PARTON - "WORLD ON FIRE"

The lead single from her upcoming LP ROCKSTAR, "World On Fire" is Dolly Parton's candid take on politics and the state of the world now. "This is a song I felt very inspired to write," Dolly says. "I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better."

--

MANDY, INDIANA - "DRAG [CRASHED]"

UK group Mandy, Indiana will release their anticipated debut album next week and here's another intense preview. “‘Drag [Crashed]’ is a collection of things that were said to me or about me because I’m a woman. From middle-aged men saying I would ‘pop some fly buttons’ to my dad and that he would need a gun to fend off the boys when I was a literal toddler, to educators telling me my shoulders would ‘distract the boys’ and I therefore needed to cover myself, and romantic partners trying to control my body, ‘Drag’ is a personal exploration of what it means growing up a girl.”

--

THE DRUMS - "PLASTIC ENVELOPE" & "PROTECT HIM ALWAYS"

Here are two more gloomy indiepop nuggets from The Drums' upcoming and still unannounced new album. “Plastic Envelope is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way," says Jonny Pierce. "The second song, Protect Him Always is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

--

TENACIOUS D - "VIDEO GAMES"

On Tenacious D's first song in five years, Jack Black lets us know that he's given up video games...except for the ones he still plays, like Red Dead Redemption, which he says is it's not a game at all. "That's like fucking Shakespeare!"

--

M - "POP MUZIK" (LATIN VERSION)

This is a brand new version of M's 1979 worldwide hit "Pop Muzik" given a latin spin. The song, with its "shoobedoobeedoowop" backing vocals and frothy melody, works great with this Latin jazz and salsa-flavored arrangement which Scott recorded with the group Rumba Calzada.

--

KILLER MIKE - "MOTHERLESS" FEAT. ERYN ALLEN KANE

A tribute to his late mother, "Motherless" is the newest single from Killer Mike's upcoming solo LP Michael. "She lived a beautifully rich outlaw of a life and I am honored to show her as the total beautiful badass she was. These aren't meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a BAD ASS BLACK GIRL from the westside of Atlanta," Mike says. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive grape-color vinyl variant of Michael.

--

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "EMOTION SICKNESS"

Queens of the Stone Age have announced their eighth album and first in six years, In Times New Roman..., due 6/16 via Matador. Multiple vinyl variants are up for pre-order. Lead single "Emotion Sickness" sounds like classic QOTSA and you can read more about it here.

--

JANELLE MONAE - "LIPSTICK LOVER"

Janelle Monae announced her first album since 2018, The Age of Pleasure, and shared the reggae-tinged new single, which you can read more about here.

--

THE PRETENDERS - "LET THE SUN COME IN"

The Pretenders have announced a new album, Relentless, and you can read more about the LP and lead single "Let the Sun Come In" here.

--

