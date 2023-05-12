22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "THUNDERDOME" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT & NATALIA LAFOURCADE)

Portugal. The Man's latest Chris Black Changed My Life single features lifer MC (and Roots frontman) Black Thought and Mexican folk singer Natalia Lafourcade--three very different artists but they all come together cohesively on this track.

--

SPARKS - "NOTHING IS AS GOOD AS THEY SAY IT IS"

Sparks have shared a third song from their upcoming 26th studio album. "Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is" finds the Maels disappointed from birth. The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is out May 26 via Island.

--

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH - "BY YOUR SIDE" (SADE COVER)

"Lovers Rock was the album I listened to the most when I was 15 and decided to start writing songs," says Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. "Sade has always been a favorite vocalist of mine - so emotive and honest and true. To me, her voice glides naturally across genders and genres, which is a quality I also work to embody with my vocals. Sade is pure class in my book."

--

FEID - "MXFIX G5"

Reggaeton singer Feid continues to blow up, and he also remains very prolific. His latest single is released as part of Sprite's music program Limelight, and it's another instantly-satisfying one.

--

LIL DURK - "ALL MY LIFE" (ft. J. COLE)

As Lil Durk gears up to release new album Almost Healed on May 26 via Alamo/Sony, he shares the uplifting single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole and a children's choir.

--

CREEPING DEATH - "THE COMMON BREED"

Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death have shared another taste of their upcoming sophomore LP Boundless Domain. It's a pit-opening rager, and it comes with a black-and-white-video that gives a taste of Creeping Death's intense live show. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive red & black vinyl variant of the new album.

--

BANDMANRILL - "MR. D.C.T."

Jersey club rapper Bandmanrill rides a sample of Crystal Waters' iconic "Gypsy Woman" on his thumping new single.

--

CLAIRO - LIVE AT ELECTRIC LADY

Clairo has shared a new live album featuring renditions of five songs from 2021's excellent Sling.

--

JAY WORTHY & ROC MARCIANO - "WAKE UP"

Jay Worthy has shared another taste of his upcoming Roc Marciano-produced album Nothing Bigger Than The Program. Over some vintage jazz/funk keys, Jay delivers one strong bar after the next.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "COCKROACH"

"I love this song and I am addicted to it," Miya Folick says of the latest single from her new album Roach. “I wrote the melody and lyrics for ‘Cockroach’ driving home from a friend's house. It was May 2021, and I was feeling like I had spent the last couple years continuously dragging myself back up onto my feet after getting knocked around by life and circumstances out of my control (I think others may be able to relate). I got home and quickly made a demo of the melody with the keyboard parts and the guitar line. I thought it would be an interesting interlude or intro for the record, but it became something so much more powerful. I asked Sam KS to play some simple drums on it and he ended up playing this in one take, transforming the song into something that feels anthemic in its own odd way."

--

GODS OF SOMETIMES (FU MANCHU, MOAB) - "IN THE END" (ft. J MASCIS)

Gods of Sometimes is the new duo of bassist Brad Davis (Fu Manchu) and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Giacumakis (Moab), and their first single features guitar from Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis. It's an intentionally Beatlesque song, but with a grungy side.

--

WOUNDED TOUCH - "SLEEP A CICADA WOULD ENVY"

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch have followed their 2022 debut LP AMERICANXIETY with a new single, "Sleep A Cicada Would Envy." It's heavy AF, but they find time for a soaring melodic chorus too.

--

SARAH KINSLEY - "LOVEGOD"

Sarah Kinsley has a new EP on the way, Ascension, due out June 9 via Verve Forecast and Decca Records UK. The latest single is orchestral alt-pop track "Lovegod," which she says is "the most devious I think I’ve been in my writing. My own ‘lovegod’ is a perfect lover, an answer to a prayer, an antidote for romantic pessimism. Where can one find love these days? Why do we need it? Why do I find myself begging for some spiritual deliverance?”

--

SPOILS SYSTEM - "SPINELESS"

Spoils System is a new band featuring Dan Coutant and Sean Hansen of the late '90s/early 2000s emo band Joshua, and their debut album Smoke Signals comes out May 26 via New Granada Records. It was made with behind-the-boards assistance from by J Robbins (Jawbox), Alap Momin (Dälek) and Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie). Here's the airy new single "Spineless."

--

REMI WOLF - "PRESCRIPTION"

Remi Wolf's first new music of 2023 is the soulful "Prescription." "A few months ago, Boots Riley called me and we spoke about his new tv show I’m a Virgo," she says. "24 hours later - this song was created inspired by that conversation and it is being featured in the tv show out this summer. I loved it so much that I wanted to release it and share it with you all as a special little something."

--

MUZZ - "LORD CAN YOU HEAR ME" (SPACEMEN 3 COVER)

Muzz, the trio of Paul Banks (Interpol), Matt Barrick (The Walkmen) and Josh Kaufman, have shared this cover of Spacemen 3's "Lord Can You Hear Me" from their album Playing with Fire. It's from the soundtrack of AppleTV+ series City on Fire.

--

ANDY BELL & MASAL - "MURMURATION OF WARM DAPPLED LIGHT ON HER BACK AFTER SWIMMING"

Andy Bell says this second song from his collaboration with Masal is "frozen glaciers of guitar and waterfalls of harp over fields of synth drones."

--

PERE UBU - "CROCODILE SMILE"

Pere Ubu's 19th album, Trouble On Big Beat Street, is out in two weeks, and they've just shared a new song from it, "Crocodile Smile," which honks and skronks in true Ubu style.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "DREAMS" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

Animal Collective have just put out a remastered reissue of their 2000 debut album Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished, and it comes with a bonus EP including an unearthed Fleetwood Mac cover from the era. Read more here.

--

MARGO CILKER - "LOWLAND TRAIL"

Oregon folk/country singer Margo Cilker has announced her sophomore album Valley Of Heart’s Delight, and here's the gorgeous lead single. Read more here.

--

MONALEO - "ASS KICKIN'"

Houston rapper Monaleo has announced her debut project Where The Flowers Don’t Die along with the release of new single "Ass Kickin'." Read more here.

--

ROB MOOSE - "WASTED" (ft. PHOEBE BRIDGERS)

Rob Moose and Phoebe Bridgers teamed up for a new orchestral version of Phoebe's early rarity "Wasted," and the song will appear on Rob's upcoming EP Inflorescence. Read more about it here.

--

