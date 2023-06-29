22 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPECIAL REQUEST X MUMDANCE - "EXOTIC GOLFCOURSE"

This collab between Special Interest (aka Paul Woolford, who worked on Alison Goldrapp's new solo album) and Mumdance is out via Peggy Gou's Gudu Records. "Exotic Golfcourse" is a headtrip that folds in on itself.

RATBOYS - "THE WINDOW"

Ratboys have released the title track of their upcoming Chris Walla-produced album The Window. It starts out as an intimate folk song before turning into driving, grungy indie rock, and it's another very promising taste of this record.

CHEEKFACE - "(WHAT'S SO FUNNY 'BOUT) PEACE, LOVE AND UNDERSTANDING" (ELVIS COSTELLO/NICK LOWE COVER)

Nick Lowe wrote it, Elvis Costello made it famous and now Cheekface have put their own punky powerpop spin on it.

ANJIMILE - "FATHER"

The latest single from Anjimile's new album The King is "The Father," a spare, minimal folk track. "I wrote this song with my parents in mind as a sort of gesture of appreciation and love for everything they did to try and support me before, during, and after I went to rehab and got sober in early 2016,” he says. “Thanks, mom and dad."

JANE WEAVER - "STAGES OF PHASES "(DECISIVE PINK REMIX)

Dicisive Pink (Kate NV and Angel Deradoorian) take a crack at Jane Weaver's "Stages of Phases," turning it into a luxurious float downstream.

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "WEAK IN YOUR LIGHT" (DANIEL AVERY REMIX)

Daniel Avery is known for his blend of techno and shoegaze but he brings more of baggy vibe to this remix of Nation of Language's current single.

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY - "SAN JOAQUIN"

"I’ve always loved singing songs about trains and this one takes place in my home state of California," Molly Tuttle says. "Ketch and I had the idea for writing ‘San Joaquin’ while looking at a map of different train lines that run through the state. Ketch loves writing geographical songs and I have many fond memories of road trips taken through the Central Valley when I was a kid, so we dreamed up this story of a wild ride down the San Joaquin railway," The upbeat, twangy track is the latest single off their new album City of Gold.

MORT GARSON - "ZOOS OF THE WORLD"

Here's another warm synth excursion from upcoming Mort Garson compilation Journey to the Moon and Beyond.

SORE DREAM (FULL OF HELL) & HISHAM AKIRA BHAROOCHA (BLACK DICE) - "BLOWN OPTICS"

Sore Dream (the noise project of Full of Hell members Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard) and noise veteran Hisham Bharoocha (of Black Dice, Soft Circle, briefly Lightning Bolt, and more) will release a collaborative self-titled LP on July 28 via Closed Casket Activities. Here's the harsh, atonal lead single.

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "STAND ANTHEM"

"‘Stand Anthem’ was originally a song written to represent the essence of a one-woman show Elizabeth [his longtime partner] wrote, entitled, 'Bearing Witness'," Beverly says. "She wrote, produced, directed and performed in the show which was workshopped with the support of that inimitable (and now late) Canadian dramaturg, Sharron Pollock with the support of Mount Allison University. In the show, I and an Indigenous elder represented 'the voice of the elders'. This was Elizabeth's visionary, earth-activist show, and utterly brilliant." The uplifting track is from his first album in nearly 20 years, The Ones Ahead.

BECKY G - "LA NENA" (ft. GABITO BALLESTEROS)

Becky G continues to embrace the new wave of regional Mexican music and apparently has an entire album in that style on the way. It's set to include this new lovelorn collaboration with Gabito Ballesteros, which comes with a music video set in a strip club.

APHIDS! - "RING RING"

The latest single in Tim Armstrong's Hellcat Singles Club is an old school-style street punk ripper from Southern California's Aphids!.

INCANTATION - "CONCORDAT (THE PACT) I"

Pennsylvania death metal veterans Incantation will release new album Unholy Deification on August 25 via Relapse, and their gnarly DM is in fine form on this new single.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - "ANTICHRIST" & "ROOM SERVICE"

Holly Humberstone announced her debut full-length album, Paint My Bedroom Black, due out October 13 via Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor. The first tastes are double A-side singles "Antichrist," a vocoder-heavy alt-pop track, and "Room Service," an acoustic folk track. "I feel like two different people half the time,” she says. "I love everything I've released, but the biggest challenge is always to make something I feel I haven't done before, that reflects new parts of me."

MOUTHBREATHER - "YOU TRY TO DIE"

Chaotic metalcore band MouthBreather are back with with the furious new single "You Try To Die," out now via Good Fight Music.

REVERENCE TO PAROXYSM - "NECROPACITY"

Mexican death metallers Reverence to Paroxysm formed in 2020, put out a split EP with Pestilength that year, and are now set to release their debut album Lux Morte on August 31 via Dark Descent. The seven-minute lead single "Necropacity" is death metal at its murkiest and filthiest.

MAGGOT HEART - "LOOKING BACK AT YOU"

Maggot Heart (the band led by former The Oath guitarist Linnéa Olsson) will release their new Ben Greenberg-produced album Hunger on September 29 via Rapid Eye/Svart Records. New single "Looking Back At You" is a dose of scuzzy garage punk.

BAD HISTORY MONTH - "BREAKDOWN LANE"

Bad History Month will release new EP True Delusion on July 7 via Julia's War Records, and new single "Breakdown Lane" is fuzzy, quirky indie rock.

JALEN NGONDA - "COME AROUND AND LOVE ME"

London-via-DC soul singer Jalen Ngonda has announced his debut album for Daptone, Come Around and Love Me, and the title track is out now. Read more about it here.

MAC KROL (MAC MCCAUGHAN & MIKE KROL) - "FOR SOME OTHER REASON"

Fans of Merge Records could probably guess that Mac Krol is the pairing of Superchunk's leader and Merge co-founder Mac McCaughan and Mike Krol. Good stuff.

SUN'S SIGNATURE (ELIZABETH FRASER + DAMON REECE) - "BLUEDUSK" (LUMP REMIX)

Sun's Signature, the duo of former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece, released their debut EP last year, and now they've got an extended edition with six remixes on the way. LUMP (Laura Marling + Mike Lindsay) turn "Bluedusk" into baroque synthpop.

DOT ALLISON (ONE DOVE) – “UNCHANGED” & GLOK REMIX

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison will release a new solo album, Conciousology, on July 28 via Sonic Cathedral. "Unchanged" is a terrific piece of ethereal psych-folk, and Andy Bell's GLOK remix takes it into One Dove territory.

