22-year-old Astroworld attendee dies, bringing death toll to 9

Another attendee of Friday's tragic, deadly Astroworld Festival has passed away, CNN reports, bringing the death toll to nine. In a press conference on Thursday (11/11), attorney James Lassiter said that Bharti Shahani, 22, passed away on Wednesday night (11/10).

A senior at Texas A&M University, Shahani attended the festival with her cousin and younger sister, her cousin Mohit Bellani said. "Bharti was a shining star in the community,” Lassiter said. "She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades."

Eight others died, ranging in ages from 14 to 27, and hundred were injured at the 2021 edition of Travis Scott's Houston, TX festival.

Scott, along with Drake, Live Nation, and others, is facing numerous lawsuits following the Friday's tragic events. As of Wednesday, Billboard reports that 46 lawsuits have been filed, including one, announced on Tuesday morning (11/9), filed by the family of a nine-year-old boy who is in a medically induced coma after being "trampled nearly to death" at the festival. Benjamin Crump, who is serving as the family's lawyer, wrote, "As of the date of this filing, plaintiff E.B. remains hospitalized in critical condition, suffering from life-threatening injuries, which are likely to be catastrophic."