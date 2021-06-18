22Gz announces headlining 2021 summer tour

Not only is Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz playing the NYC and Miami editions of Rolling Loud, he's also going on the headlining "T.W.I.R.L. (The Winners In Real Life)" Tour this summer with PNV Jay and friends. It kicks off in Atlanta and hits Houston, Austin, LA, San Francisco, Denver, and more before wrapping up with two New York shows.

One of the New York shows in his hometown of Brooklyn on September 12 at Elsewhere Hall with Coach Da Ghost (tickets) and the other is in Poughkeepsie at The Chance on September 18 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, 22Gz released The Blixy Tape 2. Stream it and watch a video:

22Gz -- 2021 Tour Dates

JUL 24 ROLLING LOUD MIAMI - HARD ROCK STADIUM MIAMI, FL, US

AUG 19 THE MASQUERADE ATLANTA, GA, US

AUG 20 UNDERBELLY JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

AUG 22 SOUNDBAR ORLANDO, FL, US

AUG 25 THE ONE CLUB SPRING, TX, US

AUG 26 CREATORS DON'T DIE DALLAS, TX, US

AUG 29 THE VENUE ATX AUSTIN, TX, US

AUG 31 THE REBEL LOUNGE PHOENIX, AZ, US

SEP 02 LOS GLOBOS LOS ANGELES (LA), CA, US

SEP 03 BRICK & MORTAR MUSIC HALL SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

SEP 06 BLUEBIRD THEATER DENVER, CO, US

SEP 08 POP'S CONCERT VENUE SAUGET, IL, US

SEP 10 PRESERVING UNDERGROUND PITTSBURGH, PA, US

SEP 11 ROLL 'R' WAY FAMILY SKATING CENTER YORK, PA, US

SEP 12 THE HALL, ELSEWHERE BROOKLYN, NY, US

SEP 18 THE LOFT, THE CHANCE THEATER POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, US

OCT 29 ROLLING LOUD NYC - CITI FIELD QUEENS, NY, US