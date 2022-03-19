23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Aeviterne, Slaegt, Dark Funeral, Starer, and more, which you can read about at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and I also recommend the debut EP from Vancouver metalcore band A Mourning Star and the new EP from LA straightedge band End On End. On top of that, we got new singles from Cave In, Blut Aus Nord, Undeath, Ufomammut, Wormrot, Cavernlight, Pyrithe, Heriot, Employed To Serve offshoot bigLOVE, Bog Body, and more, and you can read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and adjacent songs we posted this week...

CAVE IN - "NEW REALITY"

Cave In have officially announced their new album Heavy Pendulum, and you can read more about lead single "New Reality" here.

--

BLUT AUS NORD - "THAT CANNOT BE DREAMED"

French psychedelic black metal vets Blut Aus Nord have announced a new album, Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses, and you can read more about lead single "That Cannot Be Dreamed" here.

--

UNDEATH - "NECROBIONICS"

Rochester death metallers Undeath have shared the third taste of their anticipated sophomore album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, and it's a punishing mix of old school death metal and thrash influences presented in a totally fresh way.

--

UFOMAMMUT - "PSYCHOSTASIA"

Italian psychedelic metal band Ufomammut have announced their ninth album, Fenice, due May 6 via Neurot Recordings. The first single is "Psychostasia," a seven-minute song that remains in a constant state of suspense for the first half of the song before finally exploding into cathartic sludge. It requires some patience, but the payoff is very worth it.

--

WORMROT - "BEHIND CLOSED DOORS"

Singapore grinders Wormrot have announced a new album, Hiss, due July 8 via Earache Records (pre-order), and lead single "Behind Closed Doors" is a 90-second scorcher that starts out as crisp, precise, and totally badass grindcore before turning into classic thrash at the end.

--

CAVERNLIGHT - "THE ASHES OF EVERYTHING I’VE FAILED TO BE"

Wisconsin post-metal band Cavernlight have shared a new song off upcoming LP As I Cast Ruin Upon the Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw, and you can read more about it here.

--

PYRITHE - "GLIOBLASTOMA"

Pittsburgh experimental sludge trio Pyrithe have announced their first full-length, Monuments To Impermanence, due April 29 via Gilead Media. It features guest vocals from their former singer Vicky Carbone (on lead single "Glioblastoma") and Pyrrhon's Doug Moore, found percussion from Jason Cantu, Max Johnson (Noltem), and Shalin Shah (Noltem), and artwork by Caroline Harrison. "Glioblastoma" is genuinely killer and impossible to pin down, and it's the kind of heavy-yet-welcoming song that should appeal to metalheads and nonmetalheads alike.

--

HERIOT - "PROFOUND MORALITY"

UK experimental metal band Heriot's debut EP Profound Morality arrives in April, and here's the dark, sludgy title track. Read more about it here.

--

BIGLOVE (EMPLOYED TO SERVE) - "FOREVER INTIMATE"

bigLOVE is a new project featuring Employed To Serve's Justine Jones and Sammy Urwin, and their debut LP Crusades of Joy comes out May 27 via their own Church Road Records. Compared to Employed To Serve's metalcore, new single "Forever Intimate" is sludgier and noisier; they cite Thou, Jesu, and Crowbar as influences, and you can hear that coming through, but bigLOVE make it their own.

--

BOG BODY - "PARALYTIC PIT OF SWALLOWED GRAVES"

It's probably a cliche to say a metal band sound like they emerged from a swamp, but NY black metallers Bog Body really do on "Paralytic Pit Of Swallowed Graves," the first taste of their upcoming Ben Greeberg (of Uniform) assisted LP Cryonic Crevasse Cult, due May 20 via Profound Lore.

--

--

STÖNER (ex-KYUSS) - "PARTY MARCH"

Stöner, the new-ish band with former Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, have announced a new album, Totally..., and you can read more about lead single "Party March" here.

--

MASTODON - "TEARDRINKER" (ACOUSTIC)

Mastodon have released a new acoustic version of "Teardrinker" from 2021's Hushed and Grim. It still has drums and distorted guitars, but it's cool to hear the song in this stripped-back format.

--

BURNER - "SIEGE FIRE"

UK death metal/hardcore band Burner follow "Rat King Crown" with the deliciously thrashy "Siege Fire."

--

HOLY FAWN - "DEATH IS A RELIEF"

Heavy, shoegazy band Holy Fawn are back with an excellent new single, and you can read more about it here.

--

††† (CROSSES) - "INITIATION" & "PROTECTION"

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's gothy, synthy band ††† (aka Crosses) are back with their first two original new songs in eight years, and you can read about them here.

--

NECHOCHWEN - "ACROSS THE DIVIDE"

West Virginia black/folk metal duo Nechochwen have announced their first album in seven years, Kanawha Black, due May 13 via Bindrune Recordings. The first single is the nearly-eight-minute "Across the Divide," which goes all through all kinds of haunting, heavy, and melodic changes.

--

MURALS - "OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF SPINE" (ft. SILENT PLANET'S GARRETT RUSSELL)

Murals, the new project with members of Hail The Sun, I The Mighty, and more, and a revolving cast of vocalists, recently released their debut single ft. Kaonashi's Peter Rono, and now they've put out another single, this time with Silent Planet's Garrett Russell. It's a shapeshifting metalcore song somewhere in the sphere of Every Time I Die, Underoath, and The Chariot, and a portion of proceeds from the track will be donated to Refugees International.

--

LUSTMORD & ZOLA JESUS - "PRIME"

Zola Jesus has shared her rework of Lustmord's "Prime" from his upcoming box set, and it's an eerie, heart-pounding rework. She says, "As a longtime fan of Lustmord’s work, the opportunity to combine landscapes was like a dream. I’m so inspired by the space and stillness within his music. I wanted to experiment with his way of keeping music on a slow boil, mostly to challenge my own propensity for maximalism."

--

TALES OF A THERION (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, DEATH ANGEL, ENTOMBED) - "THIS MEANS YOU DIDE"

Tales of a Therion is a new band featuring vocalist Jörgen Sandström (The Project Hate MCMXCIX, ex-Grave, ex-Entombed), guitarist Scott Sargeant (ex-Skinlab, ex-Lȧȧz Rockit), bassist Danny Lilker (Nuclear Assault, ex-Anthrax), and drummer Will Carroll (Death Angel, Scarecrow), and they specifically take influence from Celtic Frost, as you can hear on this new rager.

--

D BLOC - "DO NOT CROSS"

Detroit hardcore band D Bloc have announced a new album, Do Not Cross, due May 20 via Unbeaten Records, and the just-released title track is a bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore, featuring Mike of NYHC band Missing Link.

--

PRAISE - "ALL IN A DREAM"

DC-area melodic hardcore band Praise (whose lineup includes members of Turnstile, Champion, Mindset, Sacred Love, Have Heart, and more) have announced their first album in six years, All In A Dream, due in May via Revelation Records. Read more about the title track here.

--

DEF LEPPARD - "KICK"

As Def Leppard gear up for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett, they've announced their first album in seven years, Diamond Star Halos, due May 27 via UMe. It includes two songs featuring Alison Krauss, and the lead single is "Kick." If you're curious what Def Leppard sound like in 2022, here you go:

--

SAVAGE NECROMANCY - FEATHERS FALL TO FLAMES

Phoenix black/death metallers Savage Necromancy have signed to 20 Buck Spin and re-released their 2021 LP Feathers Fall to Flames on the label. If you haven't heard it, stream it in all its brutal glory now.

--

