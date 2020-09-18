23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

One of the very big releases in heavy music today is the new Napalm Death album, which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and also the towering, noisy new Sumac album is out today. We also got new singles from Chrome Waves, Wayfarer, Of Feather and Bone, Whores (Black Sabbath cover), Thou (Alice In Chains cover), Chamber, Audn, Militarie Gun, and more. Scroll down for all the heavy we posted this week...

CHROME WAVES - "SPOONFED"

Chrome Waves' sophomore album Where We Live comes out September 25 via band member Jeff Wilson's own Disorder Recordings, and new single "Spoonfed" is eight and a half hypnotic minutes of heavy shoegaze.

--

WAYFARER - "VAUDEVILLE"

Denver black metallers will release A Romance with Violence on October 16 via Profound Lore, and the ten-minute single "Vaudeville" is a very promising taste. Read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

OF FEATHER AND BONE - "ENTROPIC SELF IMMOLATION"

Denver death metallers Of Feather and Bone will release their third album, Sulfuric Disintegration, on November 13 via Profound Lore, and the first single is a seriously intense, adrenaline-rush-inducing dose of classic-style death metal.

--

PALLBEARER - "THE QUICKSAND OF EXISTING"

Doom greats Pallbearer have released another song off their anticipated new Forgotten Days, and as you'd expect from them, it's equal parts crushing and catchy, and it makes time for a pretty psychedelic guitar solo too.

--

WHORES - "CORNUCOPIA" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Whores' contribution to Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Vol. 4 [Redux] is a noisy, sludgy take on "Cornucopia" that's nearly twice the length of Black Sabbath's original. Read more about it here.

--

THOU - "THEM BONES" (ALICE IN CHAINS COVER)

Thou's cover of "Them Bones" from Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming tribute album to Alice In Chains' Dirt was released, and it should be no surprise that Thou absolutely killed this one. Read more here.

--

PUSCIFER - "THE UNDERWHELMING"

Puscifer announced their new album, and first since 2015, Existential Reckoning, and shared new single "The Underwhelming," which we wrote more about here.

--

CHAMBER - "VISIONS OF HOSTILITY"

Nashville mathcore up and comers have shared another rager off their upcoming debut album Cost of Sacrifice (due 10/23 via Pure Noise). Fans of anything from classics bands like Botch, Converge, and Poison The Well to newer bands like Knocked Loose, take note.

--

AUÐN - "LJÓSTÝRA"

Icelandic black metallers AUÐN have announced a new album, Vökudraumsins fangi, due October 30 via Season of Mist, and first single "Ljóstýra" finds them going back and forth between melodic, atmospheric sections and tornadic blasts. "Ljóstýra,' meaning 'Faint light,' is a metaphor for loneliness and the never ending jaded grind our world is spiraling towards, we hope for brighter days that never seem to materialize," the band says.

--

MILITARIE GUN - MY LIFE IS OVER EP & "DISLOCATE ME" VIDEO

Militarie Gun is a new project led by Regional Justice Center's Ian Shelton that also features guitarists Nick Cogan (Drug Church) and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen (Modern Color), and bassist Max Epstein, and they just released their debut EP and put out a video for the song "Dislocate Me." Compared to RJC's harsh powerviolence, this EP is more in shouty, mid-tempo post-hardcore territory, and Ian's pretty great at this sound too.

--

OUR FUTURE IS AN ABSOLUTE SHADOW - EP

Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow is the new band of Dave Norman (Zegema Beach Records, Apostles of Eris), Jesse Mowery (Apostles of Eris, Marjorel, In Wolves Clothing), and Adrian Manges (Cloud Rat, Old Soul), and their new EP on Zegema Beach is a killer offering of '90s-style screamo that's raw, harsh, and noisy but still full of soaring melodies and atmosphere.

--

HJELVIK - "NORTH TSAR"

The first taste of former Kvlertak vocalist Erlend Hjelvik's new solo project, "North Tsar," is here.

--

SIX FEET UNDER - "ZODIAC"

Death metal vets Six Feet Under -- still fronted by Chris Barnes -- will release their new album Nightmares of the Decomposed on October 2 via Metal Blade, and new single "Zodiac" is out now.

--

GARGOYL - "PLASTIC NOTHING"

Gargoyl, the grunge/prog project of Dave Davidson (Revocation) and Luke Roberts (Thantifaxath, Ayahuasca), have shared another song off their upcoming self-titled debut album. Luke explains more about the song over at Metal Injection.

--

NEPUGIA - "GUÍA PARA SABOTEAR UN RESCATE"

Punta Arenas, Chile's Nepguai are releasing their new EP Cicatrices on October 1, and new single "Guía para sabotear un rescate" is an intense blend of screamo and metalcore.

--

CARCASS - "THE LONG AND WINDING BIER ROAD"

Carcass' first new album since 2013 is delayed due to the pandemic, but their four-song Despicable EP is out next month, and "The Long and Winding Bier Road" is yet another genuinely awesome offering from it.

--

FU MANCHU - "WORKING MAN" (RUSH COVER)

Fu Manchu have released a Rush-approved cover of "Working Man" in honor of Neil Peart, and to benefit cancer research. Read more about it here.

--

TWIN GOD - "YOU AND I (DEATH OF THE TWIN)"

NJ and Brooklyn based sludge metallers Twin God (fronted by Bryan Elkyns, formerly of In Musth) have announced their debut EP for Nefarious Industries, and the new song should appeal to fans of Leviathan-era Mastodon, Neurosis, and Godspeed. Read more about it here.

--

DEFTONES - "GENESIS"

Deftones' highly-anticipated new album Ohms is a week away, and the latest single is "Genesis," which we wrote more about here.

--

ZAO - "REPRESSED" & "EXCHANGE"

Metalcore vets Zao are releasing Preface: Early Recordings 1995-1996 on October 9 via Steadfast Records, which documents the band's early days with vocalists Eric Reeder and Shawn Jonas, and you can hear two songs from the album now. "Exchange" is streaming at New Noise and "Repressed" is streaming right here:

--

MADROST - "TO PREVAIL THE WICKED"

Invisible Oranges premiered this new track from Californian death thrashers Madrost's upcoming fourth LP, Charring the Rotting Earth.

--

TEAR DROP (mem BITTER END) - "LOVE YOU TO DEATH" (TYPE O NEGATIVE COVER)

Tear Drop is a new band fronted by Griffin Jarzombek of Texas metallic hardcore band, and they're releasing a new EP called Did You Wanna Love Me to Death on September 25 via Grim Reality, which will include covers of Youth Brigade's "Did You Wanna Die" and Type O Negative's "Love You To Death." The latter is out now, and it's dedicated to fellow Texas hardcore musicians Riley Gale (Power Trip) and Wade Allison (Iron Age), both of whom sadly just passed away. "We all love Type O so this was an easy choice for a cover," guitarist Patrick Flanigan told Revolver. "This song is an incredible heavy ballad. We just did our best to do the song justice." They did indeed do it justice, and gave it a metallic hardcore spin in the process.

--

VICTIM OF YOUR DREAMS - S/T EP

There's been a lot of killer hardcore/death metal crossover lately, and this new EP on Wretched Records is no exception.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

--