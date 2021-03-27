23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal and hardcore, we got new albums from Genghis Tron, Tomahawk, and Drip-Fed, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Sanguisugabogg, Yawning Sons, Blindfolded and Led to the Woods, and more.

We also got new singles from Gojira, Yautja, Body Void, Monster Magnet, Steve Von Till, Noctule, GWAR, Satanic Planet, Ghastly, Khandra, Insomnium, Somnuri, and more, and you can read on for those and all the other heavy tracks we posted this week...

GOJIRA - "AMAZONIA"

Gojira have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Fortitude, and they also launched a fundraising initiative to support The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB). You can read more about the new song and the project here.

--

YAUTJA - "TETHERED"

Nashville metalpunk trio Yautja will release their first album in six years this May via Relapse, and you can read more about lead single "Tethered" here.

--

BODY VOID - "FAWN"

Blackened doom duo Body Void have shared another song off their anticipated new LP Bury Me Beneath this Rotting Earth (due 4/23 via Prosthetic), and it's as gloomy and dire as can be, until it explodes into its D-beating bridge.

--

MONSTER MAGNET - "MR. DESTROYER" (POO-BAH COVER)

Monster Magnet are releasing an album with covers of '60s/'70s proto-metal, proto-punk, and psych nuggets, and the first one to be released is of Poo-Bah's 1972 song "Mr. Destroyer." Read more about it here.

We also have an exclusive neon yellow vinyl variant available for pre-order in our store.

--

STEVE VON TILL - "CALLED FROM THE WIND"

Neurosis’ Steve Von Till has shared another gorgeously minimal track from his upcoming ambient album A Deep Voiceless Wilderness.

--

NOCTULE (SVALBARD) - "LABYRINTHIAN"

Noctule, the black metal solo project of Svalbard's Serena Cherry, has shared the second single off upcoming debut album Wretched Abyss (due 5/28 via Translation Loss/Church Road). Compared to the tornadic title track, this new single is slower and more ethereal, but still as harsh and raw as you want black metal to be. "‘Labyrinthian is a song about my favorite dungeon in The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim," Serena told Decibel. "It is an ode to the ancient Nordic ruin that was originally built by a dragon cult as a temple to the dragons. I love the haunting atmosphere in this dungeon, and the surprising twists and turns of the quest where you follow the group of ghostly mages through the dungeon. With this song I tried to capture the rich history of Labyrinthian, within the context of the overarching glory and sorrows of Winterhold."

--

GWAR - "FUCK THIS PLACE" (ACOUSTIC)

GWAR are releasing a new EP with acoustic versions of older songs, The Disc With No Name, on May 28 via Pit Records. The first single is the new version of "Fuck This Place" (originally on 2017's The Blood of Gods), and it proves that GWAR still sound pretty damn cool, even without the blood, guts, electric guitars, and drums.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "BAPHOMET"

Satanic Planet is Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves, and you can read more about their debut song here.

--

GHASTLY - "PARASITES"

Finnish death metallers Ghastly will release new album Mercurial Passages on May 28 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Parasites" is as raw and filthy as death metal should be, but there's some underlying melody in there too.

--

KHANDRA - "IRRIGATING LETHAL ACRES WITH BLOOD"

Belarusian black metallers Khandra will release new album All Occupied by Sole Death on May 28 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, and they've just shared lead single "Irrigating Lethal Acres With Blood" which finds them offering up pure venomous fury with just the right amount of atmosphere and melody.

--

INSOMNIUM - "THE CONJURER"

Finnish melodic death metallers Insomnium have shared their first new single of the year, the seven-and-a-half minute odyssey "The Conjurer." "We haven't been idle during the pandemic," the band's Niilo Sevänen says. "'The Conjurer' is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow."

--

SOMNURI - "BEYOND YOUR LAST BREATH"

Brooklyn's Somnuri recall aughts-era sludge classics like Baroness' Blue Record and Mastodon's Leviathan on their new single, which you can read more about here.

--

RACCOON CITY - "NOCTURNUS"

Australian screamo band Raccoon City shared the second single off their upcoming first album in seven years, Mire. They also just launched pre-orders for the remastered, expanded reissue of 2014's Nightlife, and you can read more about all that (and stream the reissue) here.

--

RADURA - "RIFLESSI" & "ARAUCARIA"

Italy has a long-history of churning out great screamo bands, and if you're into Italian screamo, you should definitely be getting excited for Radura's upcoming debut album Effetto della Veduta d'Insieme, due April 7 via Clever Eagle Records. They've put out two songs so far, and they show off an above-average knack for bold, soaring, impassioned screamo, and there's some experimental acoustic guitar-driven stuff in the mix too.

--

COFFIN PARTY - SOLIDARITY EP

Jeff Corso tapped drum wizard Aesop Dekker (Agalloch, Vhol, Khôrada, Ludicra, Worm Ouroboros, etc) for this new four-song Coffin Party EP. He said to No Echo, "No bullshit, straight forward hardcore punk. I wanted the production. to be disgusting yet coherent. Influences are '80s hardcore with a touch of Japanese hardcore punk. Jerry’s Kids, Gauze, Poison Idea, and Offenders are a couple bands that mean a lot to us." If that sounds up your alley, you'll probably be very pleased with this ripper of an EP.

--

BENT SEA - "DOWNED AT A GULP" (ft. mems of INTER ARMA, REVOCATION, DAVE WITTE)

Dirk Verbeuren is back with another guest-filled song from Bent Sea's Instagrind soundtrack. For this one, Dirk moves to guitar and he lets the prolific Dave Witte (Discordance Axis, Burnt By The Sun, Municipal Waste, etc) take over the drums. He also brings in Mike Paparo (Inter Arma) on vocals and Revocation’s Brett Bamberger on bass. The result is 55 seconds of rippin' grind fury.

--

ZERO TRUST (mem COHEED & CAMBRIA, FULL SCALE RIOT, etc) - "BIRCH" & "GET IT"

Zero Trust formed during the pandemic with vocalist BJ Allen (Full Scale Riot, Ghidrah, GMK), guitarists Zack Thorne (Bulldoze, Agents of Man, Skarhead, etc.) and Mike Milewski (Bulldoze, Homicidal, etc.), Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria) on bass and backing vocals, and Evan Rossiter (Full Scale Riot, Organyc) on drums. They've just released a two-song single on Equal Vision, and it'll take you right back to the days of '90s alt-metal. Stream both songs here and watch the video for "Birch" below.

--

SPARK - "NOTHING (TO YOU)" & "SUPERNOVA"

German straightedge band Spark have a new album on the way, and they're prefacing it with this two-song promo. They may hail from Germany, but they sound like an American youth crew band who would've sounded at home on Revelation Records in the late '80s, and they rip. The promo is out via Sunday Drive (US) / Control Records (EU).

--

EPIPHANIC TRUTH - "THE TRUTH OF THE BEAST"

UK heavy "art collective" Epiphanic Truth blend black & death metal, experimental rock, ambient music, and more on this whopper of a nearly-10-minute song. It's the first taste of Dark Triad: Bitter Psalms To A Sordid Species, due May 21 via Church Road.

--

DETPHS OF HATRED - INHERITANCE

Death metal-infused hardcore has been all the rage lately, though many have been quick to point out that those bands are "not deathcore," the much-maligned metalcore subgenre that blew up in the mid 2000s. Well, Depths of Hatred have a buzzy new album on Prosthetic that kind of is deathcore, and it also rips. Check your snobbiness at the door and click play.

--

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY - SOUL DIMINISHED

Another deservingly hyped death metal album is this one from UK band Celestial Sanctuary, who Greg Kennelty compared to Tomb Mold and Gatecreeper in his writeup for Invisible Oranges. If you like those bands (or the '80s/'90s bands that influenced them), you'll like this ripper too. It's out now on Church Road Records (UK/EU) and Redefining Darkness Records (USA).

--

Vinyl on sale now in the shop...

The Dillinger Escape Plan - Limerent Death black, white & silver 7" bundle (order yours)

Crumbsuckers - Life of Dreams on limited splatter vinyl (order yours)

Pupil Slicer - Mirrors on red/black swirl vinyl (order yours)

The Obsessed - The Church Within on limited transparent blue with black smoke vinyl (order yours)

The Living (Duff McKagan's pre-GNR punk band) - 1982 on limited translucent ruby vinyl (order yours)

Frozen Soul - Crypt of Ice on limited baby blue vinyl (order yours)

Killswitch Engage - Killswitch Engage 20th anniversary edition on green splatter vinyl (order yours)

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.