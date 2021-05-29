23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the debut album from Noctule, which is the black metal solo project of Svalbard vocalist Serena Cherry (read about it in Notable Releases), and you can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new albums from Bleeth, Alastor, Silver Talon, Ghastly, and more, plus the Cirith Ungol EP and the acoustic GWAR EP. Scroll down for the surprise-released Portal album and new singles from fallfiftyfeet, Bossk, Turnstile, Year Of No Light, Fuming Mouth, Chelsea Wolfe, At The Gates, and more...

PORTAL - AVOW & HAGBULBIA

Not only did Australian death metallers Portal release their new album Avow on Friday, they also surprise-released its "paranormal companion" album Hagbulbia, which finds them exploring their noise/ambient side.

--

FALLFIFTYFEET - "SHORTCUTS TO HELL"

West Virginia metalcore band fallfiftyfeet (ex-False Accusations) recently shared their debut single "Parting Gift" and now they've announced their LP, Twisted World Perspective, due July 9 via self-release. Second single "Shortcuts To Hell" is a crisp, tight, pulverizing metalcore song, with some very cool melodic parts worked in too.

--

BOSSK - "HTV-3" (ft. PALM READER'S JOSH MCKEOWN)

UK band Bossk have shared the second single off their upcoming album Migration (due 6/18 via Deathwish), and you can read more about it here.

--

YEAR OF NO LIGHT - "ALÉTHEIA"

French post-rock/metal greats Year of No Light's first new album in eight years arrives in July, and here's the second single, which you can read more about here.

--

FUMING MOUTH - "DEVOLVE"

Fuming Mouth remain at the forefront of the current wave of hardcore/death metal crossover, and their new song "Devolve" is some of their most rippin' stuff yet. It's coming out as a Decibel flexi.

--

TURNSTILE - "MYSTERY"

Hardcore boundary-pushers TURNSTILE are finally back with their first song in over three years. Read more about it here.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "DIANA"

Chelsea Wolfe has released a new industrial-tinged song from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (pre-order our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant), and you can read more about it here.

GILDED AGE - VOICES

For Portland, OR hardcore/screamo band Gilded Age's new album, they wrote and recorded 10 instrumental tracks and then gave the music to woman-identifying, non-binary, and BIPOC folks to write lyrics and record vocals. The project started in 2018 after Christine Blasey Ford came forward about being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, and the album channels the rage and frustration that comes from living in a society where sexism and sexual assault constantly get a free pass. Profits made from the album go to Rose Haven, a shelter for "women, children and gender non-conforming folks experiencing poverty, trauma and intersecting issues."

--

DODSRIT - MORTAL COIL

Sweden's Dödsrit have followed 2018's very good Spirit Crusher with Mortal Coil, and it's another awesome blend of crust punk, post/black metal, melodeath, and more. Harsh and evil but full of bright melodies.

--

FROM CORPSES SPRING FLOWERS (pre-1994!) - UNTITLED EP

As Idioteq points out, before 1994! became leaders of the original emo revival era, they were called From Corpses Spring Flowers and made an EP that was a little more on the screamo side, which went unreleased until this week. It's genuinely awesome, and crazy to think it sat in the vault for this long.

--

PRAISE THE PLAGUE - "BLACKENING SWARM II"

Berlin post-black metallers Praise The Plague are releasing their third album, The Obsidian Gate, on July 30 via Lifeforce Records, and lead single "Blackening Swarm II" is some towering, intense stuff.

--

SILVER TALON - "RESISTANCE 2029" (ft. ANDY LAROCQUE)

Portland metal band Silver Talon have shared a song featuring a guitar solo by the legenary Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death), and you can read more about it here.

--

EYEBALL - FOUND MY WAY TO HEAVEN WHEN I LET GO EP

Eyeball just released this new three-song EP, which channels late '90s / early 2000s radio rock through a lens of shoegaze and post-hardcore. Fans of anything from Failure to Superheaven, take note.

SPIRITBOX - "SECRET GARDEN"

Spiritbox (the new-ish band led by former iwrestledabearonce members Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer, the former of whom guested on the last Acacia Strain album) will release their debut full-length album Eternal Blue on September 17 via Pale Chord/Rise. The first single is "Secret Garden," a 2000s alt-metal style song that's equal parts tech-y, anthemic, and atmospheric.

--

GASP - "LEAST EXPECTED"

Swedish noisy, hardcore-tinged punks Gasp debuted with the ripper "Dragging Through Mud" earlier this year, and they just followed it with their second song "Least Expected." Both are awesome. "We wish to inspire other people, especially women, to pick up an instrument and start playing music, regardless of your age or level of knowledge." the band tells Idioteq.

--

ACTION NEWS - "GOD DON'T SEE UNDER THE EL" & "FAILED STATE"

Action News is a new Philly hardcore band fronted by Patrick Troxell (Lovelorn, ex-Creepoid) that also features members of Jesus Piece, Nothing, Fixation, and more, and they're streaming two ragers off their upcoming debut EP. Read more here.

--

AT THE GATES - "THE PARADOX"

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store). Read more about it here.

VOTTO - "OGNI PAURA, OGNI CERTEZZA"

Italian screamo band Votto are releasing a new album, Quindi Noi Sbagliando Facemmo Giusto,, on June 25 via We’re Trying Records (in the US), and this new single kinda sounds like early Touche Amore with a bit of a '90s Midwest emo vibe worked in. The band also made Idioteq a list of their 10 favorite Italian emo bands, from vets like La Quiete to newer greats like Radura.

--

ZEAL AND ARDOR - "RUN"

One-man metal band Zeal and Ardor goes in kind of a '90s industrial/alt-rock direction on the bone-crushing new song "Run."

--

KURAMA, P.S.YOU'REDEAD, THOTCRIME, THE QUEEN GUILLOTINED - 4 WAYS TO DIE

We were just talking about how the sounds of chaotic, obnoxious, theatrical 2000s post-hardcore are coming back in a big way, and if that's of interest to you, you need this new 4-way split from Kurama, p.s.you'redead, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined. Read more about it here.

--

HUMINOID - PROMO 2021

Not only did Paper Wings Records release an awesome 4-way split from Kurama, p.s.you'redead, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined today, they also put out this promo from the very promising, very modern-sounding Indonesian metalcore band Huminoid. If you're into the electronic-tinged metalcore of bands like Vein and Code Orange, don't sleep on this.

--

BLIND EQUATION - "_BLUR"

Blind Equation call themselves "emotional cybergrind" and they're prepping a new album called Life Is Pain for fall 2021. It includes the just-released single "_BLUR" which mixes glittery synths with abrasive grindcore and a total downer vibe. It rips.

--

TEMENIGRU - "SLY KNIFE"

More cybergrind: California band Temenigru are streaming three tracks off their upcoming LP Terminal, due June 4 via Great Ziggurat Records, including the just-released "Sly Knife," which navigates the middle ground between chaotic screamo and burly death metal.

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.