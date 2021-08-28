23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music we got a contender for hardcore AOTY with Turnstile's Glow On (read my review), and we also got the killer new Filth Is Eternal album (read my review of that one too). Find even more new heavy albums in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, including Hooded Menace, Fluisteraars, Our Place of Worship Is Silence, Low Flying Hawks, The Slow Death, and more. As for new songs, we got tracks from Drain, Rivers of Nihil, Lucifer, Escuela Grind, Mortiferum, Insect Ark, Chrome Waves, Listless, Thin, and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we got this week...

DRAIN - "WATCH YOU BURN"

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain have signed to Epitaph, and here's their great first single for the label. Read more about it here.

--

RIVERS OF NIHIL - "FOCUS"

Rivers of Nihil have shared another track from their upcoming album The Work. They may be primarily a death metal band, but "Focus" isn't death metal at all; it sounds more like it could've come out of the industrial/alt-metal scene of the late '90s.

--

LUCIFER - "BRING ME HIS HEAD"

Lucifer channel their inner Blue Oyster Cult on this devilish yet very catchy new song off their new album Lucifer IV (due October 29 via Century Media).

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "THAT WHICH DOES NOT BEND MUST BREAK"

Upstate New York/Western Mass grindcore trio Escuela Grind are back with a pulverizing new single that you can read more about here.

--

MORTIFERUM - "ETERNAL PROCESSION"

Olympia, WA death-doomers Mortiferum have announced their sophomore album, Preserved in Torment, due November 5 via Profound Lore. The first taste is the nearly-seven-minute opening track "Eternal Procession," which marries the weight of ten-ton funeral doom to hellish death metal.

--

INSECT ARK - "ORAL THRUSH"

Insect Ark will release a new EP, Future Fossils, on September 24 via Consouling Sounds. First single "Oral Thrush" is a truly eerie dose of dark ambient music that sounds like it could score a David Lynch film.

--

CHROME WAVES - "WIND BLOWN"

Midwestern heavy shoegazers Chrome Waves have shared another track off their upcoming LP The Rain Will Cleanse, and as they always do, they nail a balance between heavy atmosphere and gorgeous melodies.

--

LISTLESS - "HIGH RISK"

Listless have shared a second song from their upcoming split with Amygdala, and it's a caustic and truly furious track that pulls from hardcore, metalcore, black metal, and more.

--

SUPER STRUCTURE - "DESPAIR"

Japanese hardcore band Super Structure will release a new album, 1999, on Friday (8/27) via DAZE, and lead single "Despair" is a real shitstormer.

--

HEADCOUNT - "PARSE"

San Diego straightedge band Headcount (current and former members of Meth Breath, xReignx, and Bayonet) will release a new EP, Imprint, on October 27 via Safe Inside Records. The first single is "Parse," and it's a ripper with just the right balance of melody and aggression.

--

THIN - "I DON'T KNOW WHERE I AM. I DON'T KNOW WHERE I'M GOING"

NYC chaotic mathcore/deathgrind band Thin (ex-Mary Todd) have a 4-way split with Vixen Maw, Wallowing, and Slabdragger on the way, including this new rager. Read more about it here.

--

--

STINGRAY - "FEEDING TIME" & "ELECTRIC ELIMINATION"

UK metallic punks Stingray will release a new EP, Feeding Time (recorded and mixed by Fucked Up's Jonah Falco, mastered by Orchid's Will Killingsworth), on September 17 via La Vida Es Un Mus. The title track and "Electric Elimination" are streaming now, and they're both as raw and grimy as they come.

--

STRONG BOYS - "PINK DEATH" & "UB2FU"

Dublin queercore band Strong Boys will put out their first release in six years, the Homo EP, on September 3 via Static Shock Records. Two songs are out now, and both are raw, fuzz-coated rippers.

--

AMBIEN - VISITATIONS EP

Virginia metallic post-hardcore band Ambien (ex-Kilgore Trout) have released a new EP on Zegema Beach Records‘s offshoot tape label Tomb Tree Tapes. It nails the balance between aggressive and melodic, and it's fueled by the impassioned screams of Tommy Sheffield.

--

KARLOFF - "OCEAN OR OTHER"

Ontario's Karloff will release their self-titled debut album on October 8 via No Funeral, I.Corrupt, 3LA, and Zegema Beach, and first single "Ocean or other" has an almost Slint-like post-hardcore feel, before erupting into harsh screamo.

--

GOAT TORMENT - "FORKED TONGUES"

Belgian blackened death metallers Goat Torment will release a new album, Forked Tongues, on October 29 via Season of Mist, and you can hear the raw, gruesome title track now.

--

COLD STEEL - WILL OF SPIRITUAL CLEANSING

Tampa crossover thrashers Cold Steel dropped this new five-song EP on K.O.T.P. Records, and it's truly badass.

--

ASCENDED DEAD / ATOMICIDE SPLIT

Prepare yourselves for the whiplash-inducing death metal double header of this split from San Diego's Ascended Dead and Chile's Atomicide. Each band offers up three original tracks and one cover -- Sarcofago's Christ's Death (Ascended Dead) and Sepultura's Warriors of Death (Atomicide) -- and the whole thing is a real gut-buster.

--

TINA GUO - "MOONHEARTS IN SPACE" (ft. SERJ TANKIAN)

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian gets operatic over this new track from acclaimed cellist Tina Guo.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "FAVOR" (JESU REMIX)

Jesu turns Julien Baker's "Favor" into a shoegazy sludge song. Read more about it here.

--

MATT HARVEY (EXHUMED, GRUESOME) - THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON

Death metal icon Matt Harvey has released an ambient/synthwave/orchestral album inspired by the Superman universe called The Last Son of Krypton.

--

MONO - "INNOCENCE"

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul, and you can read more about it here.

--

MARISA NADLER - "BESSIE, DID YOU MAKE IT?"

Marissa Nadler will release new album The Path of the Clouds on October 29 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union. The album features a new skill Nadler picked up during the pandemic, the piano, and many of the songs were written on the instrument. The first single from the album is the haunting opening track "Bessie, Did You Make It?," which is Marissa's spin on the murder ballad tradition.

--

--

